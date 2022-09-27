Read full article on original website
'It is surreal': Canada's Atlantic coast residents describe devastation as Fiona wipes away homes and knocks out power for thousands
Fiona ripped through Canada's eastern seaboard at hurricane strength after making landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday, slamming the area with fierce winds and storm surge, sapping power for hundreds of thousands and washing away or collapsing some coastal homes.
Storm Fiona ravages Canada’s east coast causing ‘terrifying’ destruction
Powerful storm Fiona ripped into eastern Canada on Saturday with hurricane-force winds, forcing evacuations, knocking down trees and powerlines, and reducing many homes on the coast to “just a pile of rubble in the ocean”. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the centre of the storm, downgraded...
Hurricane Fiona Path, Tracker as Canada Braces for Unprecedented Storm
Hurricane Fiona could prove to be one of the strongest storms to hit Canada, according to the National Weather Service.
Hurricane Fiona could be ‘most intense storm on record’ to slam into Atlantic Canada
Hurricane watches were issued Thursday for parts of the Atlantic Canada coast and forecasters with the country’s hurricane center warned that Fiona has the chance to be a “potential landmark weather event” for the country. Days after menacing Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos...
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US
Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
Post-tropical cyclone Fiona hits eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds
Storm surges and heavy rainfall expected before weather event gradually weakens this weekend, say meteorologists
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
Gizmodo
Hurricane Fiona Rips Apart Canada's East Coast
Parts of Canada’s Atlantic coast are reeling after being battered by one of the most powerful storms to hit the country in history. Post-tropical cyclone Fiona swept through the province of Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick this weekend, killing at least one person and causing homes to collapse and widespread flooding and power outages.
Fiona: Videos Show Destruction of 'Most Intense' Storm Hitting Nova Scotia
Numerous videos emerged showing downed trees, wrecked power lines, and fierce winds in Nova Scotia on Saturday morning.
Hurricane Fiona kicks up massive waves of about 50 feet as Bermuda, Canada brace for impacts
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he is committing the full force of the federal government to help Puerto Rico recover from Fiona.
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, lashes the island with heavy rain and gusty winds
HAVANA - Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel, and took steps to protect crops in Cuba's main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said "significant wind and storm surge impacts" were occurring Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian sustained top winds of 125 mph as it moved over the city of Pinar del Rio. As much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along Cuba's coast....
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after pounding Bermuda
The Canadian Hurricane Center issues a hurricane watch over extensive coastal expanses of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.
BBC
Hurricane Fiona: Satellite images show devastation in Atlantic Canada
Pictures reveal the devastating damage that Storm Fiona has caused in eastern Canada's coastal communities. The "historic" storm touched parts of five provinces over the weekend, bringing with it torrential rain and hurricane-force winds of up to 160km/h (100mph). The Canadian Space Agency has released satellite images showing the devastation...
Economic fallout from Hurricane Fiona to reach $2B to $4B in Canada
Cleanup is underway in Atlantic Canada after Fiona made landfall early Saturday as one of the most intense weather systems to ever impact the country. Hundreds of thousands were left without power and scenes of incredible destruction emerged from Canada's far eastern reaches. AccuWeather founder and CEO Joel N. Myers...
natureworldnews.com
Fiona Aftermath in Atlantic Canada: Massive Power Outages and Structural Damages
The aftermath of Fiona caused damage to communities and power outages in Atlantic Canada. The Canadian Hurricane Centre raised alerts that Fiona could become a historic and extreme event. Forecasts said it could be the most intense storm hitting Atlantic Canada because of wind gusts, heavy rains, coastal flooding, and...
