Environment

The Independent

Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
Gizmodo

Hurricane Fiona Rips Apart Canada's East Coast

Parts of Canada’s Atlantic coast are reeling after being battered by one of the most powerful storms to hit the country in history. Post-tropical cyclone Fiona swept through the province of Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick this weekend, killing at least one person and causing homes to collapse and widespread flooding and power outages.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, lashes the island with heavy rain and gusty winds

HAVANA - Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel, and took steps to protect crops in Cuba's main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said "significant wind and storm surge impacts" were occurring Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian sustained top winds of 125 mph as it moved over the city of Pinar del Rio. As much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along Cuba's coast....
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Hurricane Fiona: Satellite images show devastation in Atlantic Canada

Pictures reveal the devastating damage that Storm Fiona has caused in eastern Canada's coastal communities. The "historic" storm touched parts of five provinces over the weekend, bringing with it torrential rain and hurricane-force winds of up to 160km/h (100mph). The Canadian Space Agency has released satellite images showing the devastation...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Economic fallout from Hurricane Fiona to reach $2B to $4B in Canada

Cleanup is underway in Atlantic Canada after Fiona made landfall early Saturday as one of the most intense weather systems to ever impact the country. Hundreds of thousands were left without power and scenes of incredible destruction emerged from Canada's far eastern reaches. AccuWeather founder and CEO Joel N. Myers...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Fiona Aftermath in Atlantic Canada: Massive Power Outages and Structural Damages

The aftermath of Fiona caused damage to communities and power outages in Atlantic Canada. The Canadian Hurricane Centre raised alerts that Fiona could become a historic and extreme event. Forecasts said it could be the most intense storm hitting Atlantic Canada because of wind gusts, heavy rains, coastal flooding, and...
ENVIRONMENT
