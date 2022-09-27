Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 28
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Sept. 27, E. Lakeway Road, GPD. A 50-year-old woman in...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Sept. 28
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Stolen Polaris recovered on Collins Road
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A previously-reported stolen 2019 Polaris RZR, worth thousands of dollars, was reportedly located in eastern Gillette yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The RZR was recovered on Collins Road by a Sheriff’s deputy heading in to begin his shift around 5:30 p.m....
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Sept. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Threats, Sept. 23, Weston, CCSO. A woman told deputies at 6:30 p.m. Sept....
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Sept. 26
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Sept. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 11 through Sept. 17. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. James...
cowboystatedaily.com
No Litter Boxes: Gillette School Board Disclaims ‘Furry’ Policy For Kids Who Identify As Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long-debunked internet rumor was squelched again Tuesday when the Campbell County School District Board of Trustees buried the notion it’s placed litter boxes in school bathrooms to accommodate students who identify as animals. After hearing from parents concerned about...
buffalobulletin.com
LETTER: Thank you Johnson County and fare thee well
Eileen and I have been in Buffalo for nearly 10 years and have never contemplated leaving either our fair town or Wyoming. Things change. On Monday, October 3, 2022, we will pull up stakes and move to near Lexington, Kentucky where our daughter Ali and her fiancé Michael live. There are numerous reasons we are taking this leap, but primary is to be closer to them – family.
buffalobulletin.com
DFS: Need for foster parents ‘dire’ in Johnson, Sheridan counties
BUFFALO —The Department of Family Services is on the hunt for foster parents as it confronts a shortage of placements for children. “We are just in dire need,” said Ashley Handley, foster care coordinator for Johnson and Sheridan counties. The need, Handley said, is the greatest it's been in the four years she's worked for the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
buffalobulletin.com
Public Notice
Johnson County weed and Pest District Board has rescheduled their next regular business meeting for October 6, 2022 at 4:00 pm.
subletteexaminer.com
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
county17.com
School board trustee: Campbell schools do not allow litter boxes or furries
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Trustee Linda Bricker announced at tonight’s board meeting that she has received “quite a number” of phone calls from people asking whether “furries” and litter boxes are in the district’s schools. Furries are people who are...
buffalobulletin.com
Celebrating public lands every day
Last Saturday, the United States celebrated National Public Lands Day, a celebration of people and their connection to nature. According to the National Park Service, whose lands are free to access on NPLD, the celebration was established in 1994 and is meant to encourage use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits. In addition to national parks opening their gates at no cost to adventurers, the day is also about volunteering on public lands in various stewardship projects, such as trash cleanups or trail maintenance.
buffalobulletin.com
Referee shortage affecting Johnson County sports
In recent weeks, a number of Johnson County School District No. 1 athletic teams at all performance levels have had to alter the start times of games or schedule games on days or at times when they don’t usually occur. Those schedule changes have been driven primarily by a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
buffalobulletin.com
Bison JV football downs Natrona; Blanks Cody
The Buffalo High School junior varsity football team came away with a hard fought 14-6 win over the Natrona Mustangs on Sept. 22, improving the Bison’s record to 3-0 on the season. In the first half, James Ihnat scored on a touchdown pass from Adam McCorkle, with a two-point...
buffalobulletin.com
Maertens shatters school diving record
Buffalo High School junior diver Olivia Maertens broke the school’s six-dive record by 13.75 points at the Worland Invitational last weekend. Her first-place dive earned 240.75 points, breaking the previous record, 227 points, set in 2012 by Grace Meacham. For Maertens, breaking the record was a surprise. “My warmups...
