Morgantown, WV

WVNews

'True West' to be on stage Oct. 6-8 at West Virginia Wesleyan College

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Department of Theatre and Dance will present the classic Sam Shepard play, “True West.”. “True West” will run at 8 p.m. from Oct. 6-8 in the Atkinson Black Box Theater located in the Administration Building. Performances are free, but seating is limited.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Auditions set for winter holiday productions at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Town & Gown Theatre and Academy for the Arts will host auditions for two upcoming winter holiday productions: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “Jolly Holiday, A Broadway Christmas Revue.”. Auditions for both children and adults will...
FAIRMONT, WV
Morgantown, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Person
Tom Takubo
WVNews

Jeffrey Allan Adkins

JANE LEW- Jeffrey Allan Adkins, 63, of Jane Lew and formerly of South Charleston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born in South Charleston on June 3, 1959, a son of the late Virgil Allan and Roberta Jane “Janie” Snell Adkins. In addition to his parents, Jeff was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one grandson, Jack Ryan Rollins (who is now playing superheroes with his “Pop Pop” again); and one hunting brother, Stewart Rhoades.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

St. Marys sweeps tri-match, but Lewis County defeats South Harrison

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — A key contributor to the Lewis County volleyball team’s success down the stretch versus South Harrison? Serving aces. Three aces towards the end of each set and a few earlier in each set — nine total — helped the Minutemen defeat the Hawks 25-16, 25-13 in the final match of a tri-match featuring St. Marys, Lewis County and South Harrison on Wednesday at South Harrison.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22

West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

No. 24 Pitt begins ACC defense as Key debuts for Ga. Tech

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pat Narduzzi once appeared to be on shaky ground at Pittsburgh, at least externally. The Panthers slogged to a 5-7 record in his third season in 2017. Rather than put him on the clock, athletic director Heather Lyke awarded him with a seven-year contract extension, confident in Narduzzi's vision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Harold 'Buzzy' Lindsey Vincent

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold “Buzzy” Lindsey Vincent, 80, of Gregory’s Run, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Salem. He was born on July 29, 1942, in Bridgeport, a son of the late Willard Demsey Vincent and Myrtle “Lucille” Cane Vincent.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Police dog Ion

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Clarksburg men are facing four felony drug charges after a…
CLARKSBURG, WV
West Virginia University

