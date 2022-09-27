Read full article on original website
WVNews
A shining moment for WVU Medicine, but more importantly the children of West Virginia
WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright was almost at a loss for words when he tried to capture what was accomplished with the opening of the new $215 million WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. “‘Indescribable.’ That is the word that best captures our collective feelings as we open the...
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Chamber announces Members of Month for October
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour Bowling Lanes and Margarita’s Mexican Grill & Cantina are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month in October. Barbour Lanes bowling alley includes a snack bar and video games in addition to fun bowling and good food, Manager Danney Elmore said.
WVNews
'True West' to be on stage Oct. 6-8 at West Virginia Wesleyan College
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Department of Theatre and Dance will present the classic Sam Shepard play, “True West.”. “True West” will run at 8 p.m. from Oct. 6-8 in the Atkinson Black Box Theater located in the Administration Building. Performances are free, but seating is limited.
WVNews
Auditions set for winter holiday productions at Fairmont State University
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Town & Gown Theatre and Academy for the Arts will host auditions for two upcoming winter holiday productions: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “Jolly Holiday, A Broadway Christmas Revue.”. Auditions for both children and adults will...
WVNews
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Piedmont Mayor, Paula Boggs spoke with the county commission, afte…
WVNews
Part of Liberty Avenue in Clarksburg, West Virginia, down to 1 lane due to road slippage
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A section of Liberty Avenue has a partial closure reducing it down to a single lane due to a slippage which has compromised a portion of the the roadway. The city's engineer is still investigating reasons for the slippage and engineering a repair, according...
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for Vanity Fur Pet Grooming Salon in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Vanity Fur Pet Grooming Salon held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week. Meghan Jenkins, owner, was presented with the honor of Best Pet Groomer during the 2022 Best of Harrison County awards. Jenkins would like to thank her customers for their support and those who voted during the competition.
WVNews
52-year-old who led law enforcement on 4-hour pursuit in Harrison & Marion, West Virginia, gets 3-10
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 52-year-old Lumberport man who led police on a two-county, four-hour pursuit was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison Thursday by Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The court noted Michael Edward Hurst endangered law enforcement and the public at large during the four-hour,...
WVNews
Jeffrey Allan Adkins
JANE LEW- Jeffrey Allan Adkins, 63, of Jane Lew and formerly of South Charleston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born in South Charleston on June 3, 1959, a son of the late Virgil Allan and Roberta Jane “Janie” Snell Adkins. In addition to his parents, Jeff was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one grandson, Jack Ryan Rollins (who is now playing superheroes with his “Pop Pop” again); and one hunting brother, Stewart Rhoades.
WVNews
St. Marys sweeps tri-match, but Lewis County defeats South Harrison
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — A key contributor to the Lewis County volleyball team’s success down the stretch versus South Harrison? Serving aces. Three aces towards the end of each set and a few earlier in each set — nine total — helped the Minutemen defeat the Hawks 25-16, 25-13 in the final match of a tri-match featuring St. Marys, Lewis County and South Harrison on Wednesday at South Harrison.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22
West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
No. 24 Pitt begins ACC defense as Key debuts for Ga. Tech
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pat Narduzzi once appeared to be on shaky ground at Pittsburgh, at least externally. The Panthers slogged to a 5-7 record in his third season in 2017. Rather than put him on the clock, athletic director Heather Lyke awarded him with a seven-year contract extension, confident in Narduzzi's vision.
WVNews
Harold 'Buzzy' Lindsey Vincent
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold “Buzzy” Lindsey Vincent, 80, of Gregory’s Run, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Salem. He was born on July 29, 1942, in Bridgeport, a son of the late Willard Demsey Vincent and Myrtle “Lucille” Cane Vincent.
WVNews
Police dog Ion
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Clarksburg men are facing four felony drug charges after a…
WVNews
Fairmont Homebrewers Club to hold 9th annual Homebrewers Against Hunger this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday, local organization the Fairmont Homebrewers Club will hold its ninth annual Homebrewers Against Hunger event, which shows off locally made craft beer while raising money for a number of local nonprofits and programs. Saturday's event is set to be held from noon...
WVNews
Frankfort defeated both Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill earlier this week in volleyball.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD. (WV News) – “It’s good to beat the neighbors.” This was a phrase often …
WVNews
2 from Clarksburg, West Virginia, face 4 drug counts each after traffic stop, police dog search
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Clarksburg men are facing four felony drug charges after a police dog was deployed during a traffic stop in the city. Benjamin Daniel Bassell, 43, and Forrest Ellis Sprunger, 22, each is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine, fentanyl and tramadol) and one count of conspiracy.
WVNews
Rapes, fondling, robberies, aggravated assault & vehicle theft all up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University reported increases in rapes, fondling, robbery, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft on its Morgantown campus in 2021 vs. 2020, according to its latest Clery Act report. There was one homicide in 2020, vs. none in 2021 or 2019.
