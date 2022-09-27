JANE LEW- Jeffrey Allan Adkins, 63, of Jane Lew and formerly of South Charleston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born in South Charleston on June 3, 1959, a son of the late Virgil Allan and Roberta Jane “Janie” Snell Adkins. In addition to his parents, Jeff was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one grandson, Jack Ryan Rollins (who is now playing superheroes with his “Pop Pop” again); and one hunting brother, Stewart Rhoades.

JANE LEW, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO