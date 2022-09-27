ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Torrington's Celebrate Belonging returns Sept. 29

TORRINGTON — Celebrate Belonging, an event focused on helping residents find resources for medical disabilities, financial challenges and family needs, is returning Thursday on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. Celebrate Belonging was developed by the Be Ready Project, led by executive director Judy Kobylarz-Dillard. This year, sponsors for the...
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Bethel, CT
Society
Danbury, CT
Society
City
Danbury, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton receives $240K in CT grants for downtown projects

SHELTON — The city’s downtown revitalization received a financial boost from the state of Connecticut. Shelton has received two Small Town Economic Assistance Program, or STEAP, grants totaling $240,000 — with $120,000 going toward the extension of the Housatonic Riverwalk on Canal Street and $120,000 toward creation of Shelton Canal Lock Park.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Pub crawl to benefit Stamford's Ferguson Library happening Oct. 12

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Friends of the Ferguson Library annual literary pub crawl is back by popular demand, according to their site. The pub crawl is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and will feature Stamford restaurants...
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The United Jewish Center
Register Citizen

Stew Leonard's indoor garden center in Norwalk to be finished in November

NORWALK — As the Stew Leonard's expansion, which will include permanently enclosing the outdoor retail space, kicks into high-gear, an indoor garden center is expected to be completed in less than two months. "We are hoping to have the garden center substantially completed by the end of November," Stew...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside

GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Sally’s Apizza plans Fairfield opening in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sally's Apizza plans an October opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its website. The new restaurant will open at 665 Commerce Drive, in the space formerly home to Barbacoa Smoke House. Sally's officially announced the opening in March, at the time noting a "Summer 2022" debut date.
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Register Citizen

Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops

A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk police warn of scam selling shirts with their logo

NORWALK — Local police are warning residents not to purchase from a vendor purportedly selling T-shirts with the department's logo. It's the latest emergency services agency in Connecticut to report such a scam. In a Facebook post, the Norwalk Police Department said it is not selling any clothing with...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to women at Sasco Beach

FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two women at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two college-aged women who were nearby "if they wanted to see his gun."
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Some Bridgeport politicians scored free tickets to Sound on Sound

BRIDGEPORT — When tens-of-thousands of music lovers convened this weekend at Seaside Park for the first Sound on Sound music festival, some of the city's elected leaders and department heads were among them. But unlike those other ticket-holders, these officials did not pay big bucks to enter. Their admission...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013

BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven City Council approves sale of Thompson School for housing

WEST HAVEN — The City Council approved the sale of a former school to a developer intent on creating up to 50 new housing units on Richards Street for $250,000 Monday. Following the vote, Corporation Counsel Lee Tiernan handed the deed to the site of the former Thompson School at 165 and 179 Richards Street and 70 Hall Street to principals of Enclave Properties, LLC.
WEST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy