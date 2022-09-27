Read full article on original website
CT Hospice nurse’s Lunablooms micro flower farm brings beauty to Short Beach, Branford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a recent afternoon in the Granite Bay neighborhood off Short Beach in Branford, Anne Coffey picked up her latest subscription of specialty cut flowers from Lunablooms, a boutique micro flower farm. “A work of art,” said Coffey, a...
Snowy owl hit by car in Stratford now an 'ambassador' at CT rehab center
A snowy owl that was hit by a car in Stratford late last year will never fly again, but the radiant white raptor is a natural star and the newest "ambassador bird" at a rehabilitation and education center. Otsi, from a Native American word for White Ghost, suffered severe head...
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead in cemetery 'took pride in his career,' brother says
NEWTOWN — John Cole's brother was surprised when he told him, seemingly out of the blue, that he had applied to join the Newtown Police Department. "He just one day told us 'hey, I applied for Newtown,'" James Cole recalled. It was a decision that launched a 25-year career...
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging returns Sept. 29
TORRINGTON — Celebrate Belonging, an event focused on helping residents find resources for medical disabilities, financial challenges and family needs, is returning Thursday on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. Celebrate Belonging was developed by the Be Ready Project, led by executive director Judy Kobylarz-Dillard. This year, sponsors for the...
Julian Braxton, Bridgeport community leader and business owner, dies at 90
BRIDGEPORT — Julian Braxton, a former councilman and community leader who was known for operating Braxton’s Men’s Shop in the city’s East End for nearly 50 years, has died. He was 90. Braxton died Sept. 20, according to an obituary published last week. He was laid...
Shelton receives $240K in CT grants for downtown projects
SHELTON — The city’s downtown revitalization received a financial boost from the state of Connecticut. Shelton has received two Small Town Economic Assistance Program, or STEAP, grants totaling $240,000 — with $120,000 going toward the extension of the Housatonic Riverwalk on Canal Street and $120,000 toward creation of Shelton Canal Lock Park.
Pub crawl to benefit Stamford's Ferguson Library happening Oct. 12
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Friends of the Ferguson Library annual literary pub crawl is back by popular demand, according to their site. The pub crawl is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and will feature Stamford restaurants...
Newhallville, Hamden neighbors still fighting APT Foundation methadone clinic proposal
NEW HAVEN — More than nine months after the APT Foundation bought the former Achievement First Elm City College Preparatory at 794 Dixwell Ave. in Newhallville, neighbors are still fighting to keep the agency from moving several of its facilities -- including a methadone clinic -- into the neighborhood.
Bridgeport officials, former councilwoman sued by family of murdered man
BRIDGEPORT – The family of a young city man, who died two years ago after being shot in a Barnum Avenue club, claims a former councilwoman and a number of city officials are responsible for the man’s death. In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court, the family of...
Stew Leonard's indoor garden center in Norwalk to be finished in November
NORWALK — As the Stew Leonard's expansion, which will include permanently enclosing the outdoor retail space, kicks into high-gear, an indoor garden center is expected to be completed in less than two months. "We are hoping to have the garden center substantially completed by the end of November," Stew...
For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside
GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
Sally’s Apizza plans Fairfield opening in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sally's Apizza plans an October opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its website. The new restaurant will open at 665 Commerce Drive, in the space formerly home to Barbacoa Smoke House. Sally's officially announced the opening in March, at the time noting a "Summer 2022" debut date.
Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops
A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
Norwalk police warn of scam selling shirts with their logo
NORWALK — Local police are warning residents not to purchase from a vendor purportedly selling T-shirts with the department's logo. It's the latest emergency services agency in Connecticut to report such a scam. In a Facebook post, the Norwalk Police Department said it is not selling any clothing with...
Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to women at Sasco Beach
FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two women at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two college-aged women who were nearby "if they wanted to see his gun."
Some Bridgeport politicians scored free tickets to Sound on Sound
BRIDGEPORT — When tens-of-thousands of music lovers convened this weekend at Seaside Park for the first Sound on Sound music festival, some of the city's elected leaders and department heads were among them. But unlike those other ticket-holders, these officials did not pay big bucks to enter. Their admission...
Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013
BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
Sound on Sound ‘a strange homecoming’ for musicians with CT connections
From rock royalty to up and coming stars, last weekend’s Sound On Sound festival packed in a wide array of talent into Bridgeport’s Seaside Park. Over the course of two days, 24 acts performed across two adjoining stages with no overlapping sets. On stage, musicians had anecdotes about...
Minions hunt 'a huge hit' in East Haven; similar event planned for winter includes prize giveaways
EAST HAVEN — Hay-made Minions are popping up all over town. As fall began, the town looked to engage with the residents in a town-wide, collaborative Minions scavenger hunt, said Michelle Benivegna, assistant director of administration and management. “I had come across it online and I thought: ‘Wow, this...
West Haven City Council approves sale of Thompson School for housing
WEST HAVEN — The City Council approved the sale of a former school to a developer intent on creating up to 50 new housing units on Richards Street for $250,000 Monday. Following the vote, Corporation Counsel Lee Tiernan handed the deed to the site of the former Thompson School at 165 and 179 Richards Street and 70 Hall Street to principals of Enclave Properties, LLC.
