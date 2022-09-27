ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Get a taste of Southwest Detroit restaurants

You can experience the delicious flavors of Southwest Detroit during Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty restaurants with Latin Roots will be showcasing their food for Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week. Each participating restaurant will feature a heritage dish that will be offered during the special event. Event co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez described...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Paintball with zombies, classic cars & a haunted theatre

Fall is in full effect, and that means the Halloween haunts are getting started. There’s also fall fun that’s not spooky. Going on now is Blakes Big Apple Halloween/Haunted weekends. There’s a 3 story haunted barn, a 3D maze, and haunted hayride. For the brave at heart, the farm has Paintball Zombie attraction! Custom hayrides will be equipped with paintball guns to hunt zombies across 10 acres. The attraction’s happening every Friday and Saturday in October.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Have you tried this secret sandwich in the D?

In the middle of downtown Detroit, in the Penobscot Building, there’s a delectable delight in the form of a sandwich. The Athens Philly is a sensation as a sandwich with the soul of a Philly cheesesteak, but the heart of a Greek gyro. It’s not something you’d see on the menu at Athens Souvlaki, but it’s among the reasons to visit the Greek diner that’s been open and operating since 1966.
DETROIT, MI
Ferndale, MI
Ferndale, MI
Ferndale, MI
Ferndale, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate fall at Artoberfest

Everyone is familiar with the Ann Arbor Artfair, but if you were unable to attend this year’s festival, you still have a chance to see some amazing artwork. In addition to their nationally renowned events, the same group is putting on A2 Artoberfest next month. Meredith Bruckner, the producer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New cocktail bar opening inside Detroit’s Oak & Reel

DETROIT – A new cocktail bar is opening inside one of Detroit’s most popular fine dining restaurants this weekend. The Upright, from the owners of Oak & Reel, is a cocktail bar concept serving craft cocktails and small plates, opening for the first time this Friday. It’s literally inside Oak & Reel, which is where guests will enter to get to it.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit

More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Taste of Black Spirits Returns to Detroit

Black Spirits Legacy presents the Liquid Forum and the Taste of Black Spirits to highlight Black-owned brands and industry leaders, September 29-30. Many consumers are unaware of Black-owned spirit companies and their products. The Liquid Forum and TBS will create more awareness and access to these underrepresented brands. The Liquid...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
DETROIT, MI
Oakland County Moms

Maybury Farm Great Fall Festival 2022

Maybury Farm Great Fall Festival in Northville AKA Great Pumpkin Festival schedule of events, time and date, features and list of activities for the annual Fall festival. This year’s Great Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 10a-6p on each of the days. Admission to Great Fall Festival 2022 is $10, $16 if you want to add a wagon ride. Admission for ages 2 and under is FREE.
NORTHVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power of Funk coming to the D

They were established in 1968 and for more than 50 years Tower of Power has brought their ‘funky’ sound to stages around the world. Founding member Emilio Castillo spoke with “Live in the D’s” Jason Carr about the group’s return to the city. Castillo...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Second annual Macomb County Pride planned for October

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County will again celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at its second annual Pride on Oct. 7-9. The festival in downtown Mt. Clemens will include carnival rides and games, a street fair with more than 80 vendors, resources, a pet costume contest, live performances, and more.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
thevarsitynews.net

2120 Michigan Ave

Large Sunlit filled loft in Corktown Historical Neighborhood. Open floor plan with two bedroom, two full baths, lots of builtin closets for ample storage. Hardwood floors though out, designer countertops. 10' feet high ceilings with skylights, classic exposed brick walls, and lots of large windows to bring in natural sunlight. Pet friendly, and water is included in the rent. The perfect location, the loft sits above Slow's BBQ, and over looks Michigan Ave. $2100/month.- October Move in Date.
DETROIT, MI

