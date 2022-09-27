Read full article on original website
Free Classic Games Are Returning To Nintendo Switch Online
The original Nintendo Entertainment System is the inspiration for a fresh batch of free downloadable icons now available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This week, the business released options based on a few different video games compatible with the system. These games include Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. In addition,...
Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work
It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
Nintendo fans are already firing blue shells at the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer
Nintendo fans remain intensely skeptical about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Let’s face it, they’re right to have their doubts: the last Mario movie has gone down in cinematic history as a bizarre disaster, Chris Pratt voicing the iconic character still feels like a very odd choice, and there are lingering doubts as to whether the plot-light video games even should be a extended to feature-length.
6 Nintendo Switch Apps All Switch Owners Should Install
The Nintendo Switch puts countless games at your disposal, but the device is capable of a lot more than just gaming. It isn't all about trading turnips and saving princesses from spiny turtles, you know. If you're now wondering what else your Switch is capable of, read on to learn...
SEGA to Launch Blockchain Card Game on L2 Oasys Network
Japanese gaming and entertainment giant SEGA is venturing further into blockchain gaming with a new offering on the layer-2 blockchain network Oasys. A SEGA licensed digital collectible card game, being developed and operated by Japanese blockchain game developer double jump.tokyo, is expected to be released on the Oasys HOME verse L2 network.
PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022
PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
Super Nintendo World construction update
Get ready to enter the “world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach” as construction crews work to bring Super Nintendo World to life. Sky5 captured video of the construction progress as crews worked on various aspects of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios, such as the Warp Pipe entrance and Bowser’s Castle. Super Nintendo World […]
Sega Genesis Games Are Now Playable on the Analogue Pocket
The ‘90s rivalry between the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis was fierce, dividing playgrounds across the country. But three decades later, if you’ve managed to get your hands on an Analogue Pocket, you don’t have to take a side, as the handheld now plays both SNES and Genesis games with some easy updates.
Nintendo Switch Online Gets Another New Set of Retro Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers once again have a new set of free icons to claim based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. This week the company added options based on a handful of games for the system, including Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. Last week, fans had the option of snagging icons based on the original NES console design and the Japanese Famicom. This time around, fans can find icons based on the redesigned NES hardware released late in the system's lifespan. The top-loading version of the console is a lot less iconic, so some Nintendo fans might not be as familiar with the design!
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit
A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
Terraria Update is a Big Surprise for the Community
Terraria just got a surprise update adding a whole bunch of new content despite claiming in 2020 that updates for the popular sim would end. The Labor of Love update brings with it upside-down worlds, a melee overhaul, the ability to transform into a wolf, and plenty of new items among other cool additions to the game.
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
One costume choice may have given away the formation of a massive Marvel team in ‘Deadpool 3’
Fans noticed a small detail in the reveal video announcing Deadpool 3 which may hint at the direction Marvel Studios will take this R-Rated superhero in. And this direction may be the reason why Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine. In case you’re wondering, it’s not the X-Men. Not yet anyway.
Wild Hearts: EA, Koei Tecmo, and Dynasty Warrior-Maker, Omega Force Launch the Reveal Trailer for Their Monster-Hunting Game
EA and Dynasty Warriors developers Omega Force have finally unveiled the first reveal trailer for their Monster Hunter-style game, Wild Hearts. The title was first announced earlier this month by publishers EA and Koei Tecmo, who joined forces to create the "next great hunting game" based in fantasy feudal Japan.
'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Just Got Even More Free DLC
It’s been a busy month for Assassin’s Creed fans who received far more news than they were perhaps expecting. Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage which, as I’m sure you now know, features Valhalla’s Basim and is set in ninth century Baghdad. The surprise though was the unveiling of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, plus it was announced that Valhalla will receive The Last Chapter DLC in the coming months. If you need something to tide you over though, I have just the thing.
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
Street Fighter 6: Everything we know
Everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6's roster, game modes, the new Drive Gauge, and more.
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
