Las Vegas, NV

FOX Sports

Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Chargers-Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Los Angeles and Houston are both coming off Week 3 losses. Los Angeles fell to 1-2 with a 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston is also 1-2 after losing to the Chicago Bears, 29-17.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson says Broncos offense is on the cusp of greatness | THE CARTON SHOW

The Sunday Night Football game could go down in record as one of the worst NFL games in history, but Russell Wilson had a lot of optimism at a presser where he addressed Denver's offense. The QB said he felt the Broncos are on the cusp of greatness, and that once they get it, they will be unstoppable. Craig Carton points out that only 'losers' spout this sentiment, and backs up this claim by presenting quotes from the Washington Commanders, and the New York Jets.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Bills add former All-Pro cornerback

The Buffalo Bills’ secondary has suffered significant injuries, so the team has called in some reinforcements. Free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes visited with the Bills on Tuesday. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Rhodes is signing with the team. Rhodes, 32, was a first-round pick by the Vikings...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL
FOX Sports

Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD

Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Joe Burrow, Bengals face Tua & undefeated Dolphins on TNF | UNDISPUTED

Joe Burrow and the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals are a 3-and-a-half-point favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook going into tonight against Tua Tagovailoa and the undefeated Miami Dolphins. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions on the Bengals-Dolphins matchup that will kickoff Week 4 in the NFL.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Tom Brady is not done despite Bucs loss, Aaron Rodgers needs to handle adversity | What's Wright?

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs with a final score of 14-12. Tom Brady had an opportunity to tie up the game in a late two-point attempt, but was called for a delay of game with no timeouts. The Packers were up 14-3 at half and nearly added another score, but Aaron Jones fumbled in the end zone. While Aaron Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards and a touchdown, he later threw an interception and Tampa crept back. Watch as Nick Wright shares his two main takeaways, including why he feels more confident in TB12's Bucs than Green Bay despite the Packers snagging the Week 3 win. Hear why he is also concerned with Rodgers facing adversity.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears OL Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins are platooning at right guard right now, with each getting two series although Patrick had twice as many snaps in Week 3. Bears HC Matt Eberflus says they want to see a little more from Jenkins before handing him the full-time starting job, which could come when Patrick is healthy enough to shift back over to center.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Oregon OC says LeBron is to blame for latest college football movements | THE HERD

Have superteams negatively impacted sports movements, particularly in college football? Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham thinks so, saying that LeBron James coming to the Miami Heat is to blame for college football players' interest in superteams and utilizing the transfer portal. Colin Cowherd explains why he disagrees by sharing other instances where athletes requested a trade or did come together with other athletes (ex: Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joining Paul Pierce on the Boston Celtics).
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

Could Cooper Rush's play cause QB controversy for Cowboys?

Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomed a quarterback controversy with Dak Prescott out due to injury and Cooper Rush filling in. Jones might have gotten his wish granted on Monday night. The Cowboys pulled off a 23-16 comeback win...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
NFL

