Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Related
FOX Sports
Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Chargers-Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Los Angeles and Houston are both coming off Week 3 losses. Los Angeles fell to 1-2 with a 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston is also 1-2 after losing to the Chicago Bears, 29-17.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills CB Dane Jackson returns to practice nine days after leaving MNF game in an ambulance
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nine days after leaving Highmark Stadium in an ambulance, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was back at practice with his team in Orchard Park on Wednesday. Jackson, a 25-year-old defensive back in his third year in the NFL, suffered a neck injury in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson says Broncos offense is on the cusp of greatness | THE CARTON SHOW
The Sunday Night Football game could go down in record as one of the worst NFL games in history, but Russell Wilson had a lot of optimism at a presser where he addressed Denver's offense. The QB said he felt the Broncos are on the cusp of greatness, and that once they get it, they will be unstoppable. Craig Carton points out that only 'losers' spout this sentiment, and backs up this claim by presenting quotes from the Washington Commanders, and the New York Jets.
Bills add former All-Pro cornerback
The Buffalo Bills’ secondary has suffered significant injuries, so the team has called in some reinforcements. Free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes visited with the Bills on Tuesday. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Rhodes is signing with the team. Rhodes, 32, was a first-round pick by the Vikings...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
FOX Sports
Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
There is NO quarterback controversy in Dallas right? | THE HERD
Dallas Cowboys insider Matt Mosley joins Colin Cowherd and discusses whether or not there is a quarterback controversy in Dallas despite Cooper Rush's great play in his past two starts. Colin reacts to Matt Mosleys's words.
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick says Mac Jones's status is 'day by day' 12 times | UNDISPUTED
When Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones, he said a dozen times that the quarterback was quote: 'day by day' with a high ankle sprain, an injury he suffered in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Skip Bayless explains why he was annoyed by Belichick's constant response.
FOX Sports
Former TE Brent Jones says Jimmy Garoppolo must be 'all in' | THE HERD
Former tight end Brent Jones went on KNBR and ripped Jimmy Garoppolo, saying that 'he is not all in.' The San Francisco 49ers' QB did not practice during the offseason as the team worked on moving to Trey Lance and trading Jimmy G. Colin Cowherd defends Jimmy G for his early struggles.
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Joe Burrow, Bengals face Tua & undefeated Dolphins on TNF | UNDISPUTED
Joe Burrow and the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals are a 3-and-a-half-point favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook going into tonight against Tua Tagovailoa and the undefeated Miami Dolphins. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions on the Bengals-Dolphins matchup that will kickoff Week 4 in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady is not done despite Bucs loss, Aaron Rodgers needs to handle adversity | What's Wright?
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs with a final score of 14-12. Tom Brady had an opportunity to tie up the game in a late two-point attempt, but was called for a delay of game with no timeouts. The Packers were up 14-3 at half and nearly added another score, but Aaron Jones fumbled in the end zone. While Aaron Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards and a touchdown, he later threw an interception and Tampa crept back. Watch as Nick Wright shares his two main takeaways, including why he feels more confident in TB12's Bucs than Green Bay despite the Packers snagging the Week 3 win. Hear why he is also concerned with Rodgers facing adversity.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers
Bears OL Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins are platooning at right guard right now, with each getting two series although Patrick had twice as many snaps in Week 3. Bears HC Matt Eberflus says they want to see a little more from Jenkins before handing him the full-time starting job, which could come when Patrick is healthy enough to shift back over to center.
FOX Sports
Oregon OC says LeBron is to blame for latest college football movements | THE HERD
Have superteams negatively impacted sports movements, particularly in college football? Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham thinks so, saying that LeBron James coming to the Miami Heat is to blame for college football players' interest in superteams and utilizing the transfer portal. Colin Cowherd explains why he disagrees by sharing other instances where athletes requested a trade or did come together with other athletes (ex: Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joining Paul Pierce on the Boston Celtics).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Could Cooper Rush's play cause QB controversy for Cowboys?
Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomed a quarterback controversy with Dak Prescott out due to injury and Cooper Rush filling in. Jones might have gotten his wish granted on Monday night. The Cowboys pulled off a 23-16 comeback win...
FOX Sports
Ed Reed says Lamar Jackson must worry about his contract first | THE HERD
Lamar Jackson rejected a $230M offer from the Baltimore Ravens but former safety Ed Reed provided advice to the QB, saying to 'be smart about what you're doing.' In other words, Lamar must look out for himself and his contract. Colin Cowherd reacts to Reed's comments.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers' biggest weakness ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Patriots | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright discusses Bill Belichick's quotes regarding Aaron Rodgers weaknesses. Nick then dives into Rodgers' biggest weakness displayed on the field in Green Bay's Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 4.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
Comments / 0