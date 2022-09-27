ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen Pickering Back Skating with Penguins

By Nick Horwat
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins 2022 first round pick Owen Pickering takes a new step in his rehab from an upper-body injury.

For the first time since the prospect development camp, prospect Owen Pickering is skating with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pickering was the Penguins first round selection at the 2022 NHL Draft and hasn’t had much opportunity to skate in black and gold.

Following his appearance at the initial prospect development camp, Pickering was invited by the team to join another prospect camp as well as NHL level training camp.

Before the start of prospect camp, it was revealed that Pickering had suffered an upper body injury and was being held off the ice.

Pickering was held from the ice but coaches agreed it was important for him to be with the team and gain some experience with the Penguins organization.

Ahead of the Penguins third preseason game, Pickering was on the ice in a non-contact jersey rotating in the defensive pairs.

Since the opening of training camp, Pickering has been doing lone skates and rehabbing his injury.

Pickering’s injury is officially disclosed as an upper-body injury, but has been seen at camp sporting a splint on his right wrist.

We are still some time away from seeing Pickering officially reach the ranks of the NHL, but this kind of early exposure should prove beneficial to his progression.

Pickering was not listed on the active roster for the Penguins ahead of their preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Penguins began trimming their training camp roster and Pickering has yet to be cut from the list.

When that time does roll around, Pickering will be sent back to his WHL team the Swift Current Broncos.

