ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Report: Erling Haaland Has 'Private Chat' With Jude Bellingham

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U25io_0iCNmOFE00

Erling Haaland has attempted to convince Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City, according to reports.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The fight to secure Jude Bellingham's signature next summer is already heating up.

The 19-year-old has been linked with several of Europe's elite clubs at this early stage of the season, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City after he has impressed greatly in his three seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham was signed by the German club in 2020 from boyhood side Birmingham City for a fee believed to be around £25million- a sizeable transfer fee considering he was just 17 years old at the time and had only completed one full season of football in the Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2IjX_0iCNmOFE00

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

But it became evident early on that Dortmund had made a very smart choice in signing the youngster, who adapted to Bundesliga football with ease. The England international has performed to an incredible standard in his spell at Signal Iduna Park and is likely to continue to improve, given his young age.

It's fair to say that the fee that the German outfit will now receive for Bellingham in any potential sale will make them a substantial amount of profit on their initial investment.

It was believed that Liverpool were favourites to sign the Englishman after they opted against signing a central midfielder this season in order to wait for Bellingham to become available next summer.

However, according to Mirror Football , Real Madrid are now increasingly confident of signing the England international and could prove to be an obstacle for any side interested in acquiring the 19-year-old's services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sATRv_0iCNmOFE00

IMAGO / Thomas Frey

But there may be an important factor in the form of a six-foot-five Norwegian that could tempt Bellingham into joining Man City as The Mirror are also reporting that Erling Haaland has told the young midfielder to 'link up' with him at The Etihad next season in a 'private chat'.

The two previously linked up at Bellingham's current employers in Dortmund, where they forged a close relationship both on and off the pitch and are believed to still be close friends.

The prospect of seeing both Haaland and Bellingham at the same club once more is an exciting one for City fans, but a terrifying one for the other 19 clubs in the league.

If The Cityzens managed to add the former Birmingham man to their ranks, they would have two of the brightest prospects in world football in their squad and the club would be primed to dominate the league for years to come.

While it is very hard to determine where Bellingham will choose to move right now, the potential of reuniting with Haaland definitely won't harm City's chances of securing his services.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Gary Neville
BBC

I﻿s stopping Haaland United's aim?

T﻿he latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. W﻿ith just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Borussia Dortmund#Real Madrid#German
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘tried to land Manuel Akanji before rivals City but transfer broke down after Ralf Rangnick’s sacking’

MANCHESTER UNITED were keen on Manuel Akanji before the Swiss defender joined rivals Manchester City, according to reports. The Red Devils were in the market for a central defender and eventually landed Lisandro Martinez of Ajax. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, United were initially keen on then Borussia Dortmund defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success

England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Transfer news: City to hold talks with Silva

Manchester City are planning talks with midfielder Bernardo Silva to find out if he will try to move again at the end of the season after he expressed a desire to leave for the past two summers. (Mail), external. Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. (Sport), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy