Read full article on original website
anne Donovan
1d ago
he was also one of the ppl who fled Texas when the ice storm collapsed the power grid and left thousands in the dark.
Reply
5
Related
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
Texas lawyer wins subpoena fight against Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team have lost a legal challenge to force a Texas podcaster who played a role in the Trump campaign's legal efforts to testify before a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
thesource.com
Court Upholds Texas Law That Would Force Tech Companies To Allow Hate Speech, Abuse, and Misinformation on Their Platforms
On September 16, 2022, a federal appeals court overturned a lower court’s decision that had blocked a highly controversial Texas law prohibiting tech companies from moderating content based on viewpoint. In September 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed bill HB20 into law, claiming it would stop “a dangerous movement...
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions
Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November
Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Vox
Two Republican judges just let Texas seize control of Twitter and Facebook
An especially right-wing panel of the already conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit handed down an astonishing opinion on Friday, effectively holding that the state of Texas may seize control of content moderation at major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The mere...
Detailed results of the latest poll for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. The last Texas poll had Republican Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 points against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In the most recent poll, there wasn’t much change as Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuffPost
No Surprise: Texas Gov. Didn't 'Eliminate All Rapists' As Promised After Anti-Abortion Law
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas’ new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town...
Business Insider
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Cruz instead talked about his failed school safety bill.Since the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May, Cruz has resisted calls to support gun control measures. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a heckler who asked him to name one victim of the mass school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump grand jury: Dallas lawyer wins subpoena battle with Fulton DA’s office
Fulton County prosecutors have lost a legal skirmish to get an out-of-state witness to testify before the Fulton County ...
GOP candidate De La Cruz says Hispanics in South Texas walking away from Democrats 'by the thousands'
Texas Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz said Monday that her party will "win races no one ever thought we would win" in November's midterm elections. The House candidate joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she believes Republicans will emerge victorious in areas that have predominantly voted Democrat in previous years.
“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
CBS News
558K+
Followers
67K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7