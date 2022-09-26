Read full article on original website
Lake County Historical Society resumes meetings
Lake County Historical Society resumed its fall and winter meetings on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Elks Lodge. During the meeting it was a unanimous decision to bring back “A Night at the Museums,” to be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m. The Historical Society held the first of those events in October of 2019 with the expectation that it would continue to be an annual event, but due to COVID restrictions that was not possible.
Lake County Fair Board hosts 32nd Annual Fall Gun & Trade Show
Lake County Fair Board’s 32nd Fall Gun & Trade show was held at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Attendance increased as the day went on and many raffle prizes were awarded.
Spay and neuter clinic hosted in Christmas Valley
With animal shelters throughout the country at capacity, there has never been a better time to have your pet spayed or neutered. According to the ASPCA, in 2019, 920,000 shelter animals were euthanized. While the number of pets being “put-down” in U.S. animal shelters is declining, the pandemic brought a decrease in spay and neuter surgeries, according to the University of Florida, UF Health, College of Veterinary Medicine.
Town of Lakeview water treatment meeting Oct. 25
Town of Lakeview would like to invite the community to participate in the next Water Treatment Facility informational meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. An informational meeting will be held at Town Hall Annex, 525 North 1st St. in Lakeview. This session will provide an update on the new Water Treatment Facility. “The public is invited and encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting,” the Town noted.
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had eight admissions and 62 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Monday, Sept. 26. There were 12 outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Wyden to hold online Lake County Town Hall Friday
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden on Tuesday, Sept. 20 announced upcoming live online town halls hosted Sept. 30-Oct. 2 by People’s Town Hall for residents of Lake, Wheeler and Wallowa counties. Heading into these upcoming virtual town halls, Wyden has held 1,024 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge...
Workshop to focus on agriculture practices in drought
As drought conditions continue to persist across much of eastern Oregon, including Lake County, the Lake County Extension Office will be hosting an informational session for farmers and ranchers about alternative agricultural practices for drought mitigation on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lake County Extension Office. According...
Lakeview's Cowboy Poetry Gathering Oct. 7 & 8
Lakeview’s annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering is coming up on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 on stage at the Alger Theater. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and performances start at 7 p.m. Duane Nelson and Jim Crotts will perform Cowboy Poetry Friday, Oct. 7. Both men have...
Practically Homemade: No Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecake
June Albertson-Dick is a wife, mother and lifelong resident of Lake County. Formerly the owner of Happy Horse Deli and Culinary Arts Teacher at Lakeview High School, she is now food blogging full time at www.practicallyhomemade.com. When she isn't in the kitchen, she can be found enjoying the outdoors and...
SCOFMP lifts some public use restrictions, drops fire danger level
South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership has lifted some Public Use Restrictions, dropping the Fire Danger Level to a High, and reducing the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to a II effective Thursday, Sept. 22. The public is encouraged to be aware of the current regulations before working or recreating on wildlands in Klamath and Lake counties.
Lakeview cross country earns impressive finishes
The Lakeview High School Cross Country team wrapped up action on Friday at the Champs Invite. The Honkers were paced by sophomore Elizabeth Goeres, who finished 13th of 131 runners in the Women’s 5000 Meter Varsity race. Following the action, Honkers Head Coach Caleb Howard said: “I am pleased...
North Lake volleyball earns two shutouts
North Lake volleyball played Prospect at home on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and won 3-0. “Our girls came off of an extremely busy couple of weeks and came out tired,” North Lake Head Coach Mellisa Roth said, but that didn’t stop them from playing well and winning all there games. Scores for the three games were 25-8, 25-14, and 25-11.
Lakeview, Oregon bowling results
1. Team 4 — W 4 L 0; 2. Team 5 — W 3 L 1; 3. Lake County Examiner — W 2 L 2; 4. McCully’s Liners & More — W 0 L 4; 5. Anderson Engineering — W 0 L 4; High Team Game Scratch — Lake County Examiner 800; High Team Series Scratch — Lake County Examiner 2077; High Team Game Handicap — Lake County Examiner 2410; Men’s High Scratch Game — Jake Campbell 237; Men’s High Series Scratch — Jake Campbell 650; Women’s High Game Scratch — Ashleigh Champagne 191; Women’s High Series Handicap — Ashleigh Champagne 485.
Honker volleyball earns bounce-back victory
The Lakeview High School volleyball team (5-7, 1-2) erased a four-game losing streak with a three-set victory over Brookings-Harbor (1-8, 0-4) on Friday, Sept. 23. After suffering a string of close losses to good competition, the LHS volleyball team got back into the win column on Friday.
LHS girls soccer suffers two defeats
The #12 Lakeview / Paisley Girls Soccer team (4-2, 3-2) suffered their second straight defeat on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24 to the #4 North Valley Lady Knights (5-1, 5-0). The Lady Honkers played the match short-handed, as their entire defense and goalkeeper were missing due to undisclosed reasons.
