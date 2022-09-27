Read full article on original website
North Carolina auditor: State unemployment office is making too many monetary payment errors
A state auditor released a report saying that North Carolina's unemployment office is making too many monetary payment errors in the chief jobless benefits program.
Dem blasts 'unlimited' and 'undisclosed' contributions despite taking thousands from 'dark money' funded group
FIRST ON FOX: Oregon Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a group bankrolled by "dark money," despite railing against "unlimited" and "undisclosed" political donations in a recent social media post, according to campaign finance disclosures reviewed by Fox News Digital. "It's time to...
As DeSantis deals with Hurricane Ian, Dems push Buttigieg to investigate governor over migrant ‘stunt'
Politico reported on Massachusetts Democrats urging Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant "stunt."
Hispanics care more about economic issues than culture wars and GOP should pay attention
Hispanics care more about economic issues like the spike in gas and food prices than about cultural issues like abortion. That's a huge GOP opportunity.
GOP candidates leading among Independent voters in key midterm state, Wisconsin poll shows
The GOP is leading in Wisconsin's Senate and governor's race among Republican and Independent voters, while Democrats continue to make abortion the center of their midterm focus.
Gov. Ducey, activists call on Arizona Sec. of State Katie Hobbs to unfreeze the school choice program
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called on Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to unfreeze a school choice program that would benefit over 1.1 million K-12 students.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on track to restore parental rights against woke education bureaucrats
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender policy puts the educational system on track to help parents while guaranteeing parental rights against bureaucrats.
Democrat Tim Ryan fundraises in Hollywood after claiming J.D. Vance is 'not usually in Ohio'
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan took time off from his congressional duties Wednesday and attended a fundraiser in California for his Senate campaign.
Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
President Biden suggested during a divisive political fundraiser speech amid Hurricane Ian that Americans weren't proud of their country.
Biden warns Hurricane Ian could be 'deadliest' storm in Florida history
President Joe Biden warned the public Thursday in an update from FEMA Headquarters that Hurricane Ian could prove to be the "deadliest" hurricane in Floridian history.
Washington Post reporter rips Glenn Youngkin for 'straddling the GOP's 'Big Lie' divide'
Washington Post reporterr Laura Vozzella accused Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., of 'political acrobatics' after endorsing both Trump supporters and critics.
Top pro-Senate Democrat super PAC spending big bucks to blast GOP challenger in key swing state over abortion
FIRST ON FOX: The leading super PAC supporting Democratic senators and candidates is taking aim at the Republican challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan this November in New Hampshire with a major ad blitz on the combustible issue of abortion. The TV commercial from the Senate Majority PAC, which was shared...
Tennessee Gov. Lee new law enforcement recruit video features officers who fled Dem-run California, New Mexico
Republican Gov. Bill Lee renewed a nationwide pitch to join Tennessee Highway Patrol, releasing a video featuring officers who left agencies in Democrat-run California and New Mexico.
Fauci and wife's net worth increased by $5M during the pandemic, analysis finds
Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, Christine Grady, experienced millions in increased net worth as many Americans struggled during the pandemic, according to a watchdog group.
Challenger to 'reckless' Keith Ellison says far-left attorney general an 'absolute disgrace' on handling crime
Jim Schultz, the Republican challenger to Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is not letting the incumbent off easy when it comes to the massive rise in crime taking shape across the state. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Schultz declared Ellison "missing in action" when it comes...
DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian shows a 'stark contrast' with Biden: Jim Jordan
Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway and Rep. Jim Jordan weighed in on the responses to Hurricane Ian as it devastates Florida on "The Ingraham Angle."
Rep. Greg Steube: Hurricane Ian is actually even worse than it seems
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., discusses the devastation that Hurricane Ian is having on Southwest Florida as it pummels the area on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Washington sheriff slams failed liberal policies as homeless encampment 'devastates' Spokane neighborhood
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich joined 'Fox & Friends First' Wednesday to discuss his area's homeless camp that is bringing crime and fear to the Spokane area.
CNN reporter ripped for trying to hit DeSantis for hurricane cooperation with leaders he previously criticized
CNN’s Florida reporter Steve Contorno appeared to accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of hypocrisy for his response to Hurricane Ian as opposed to the coronavirus on Wednesday.
AOC, looking to match GOP’s ‘uncomfortable’ abortion conversation, talks about her IUD during House hearing
Claiming she wanted to make things 'uncomfortable' like Republicans do, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked about her preferred birth control method during a House hearing.
