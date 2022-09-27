Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Cubans approve gay marriage by large margin in referendum
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cubans approved gay marriage and adoption overwhelmingly in a Sunday referendum backed by the government that also boosted rights for women, the national election commission said on Monday. More than 3.9 million voters voted to ratify the code (66.9%), while 1.95 million opposed ratification (33%), Alina Balseiro...
As Haiti descends into pandemonium, Dominican president brings concerns to Washington
As Haiti continued its descent into chaos Wednesday with masked crowds looting stores, buses blocking roads and residents confined to their homes, the president of its closest neighbor was mounting an initiative to get the international community more involved.
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
As violence worsens in Haiti, United Nations orders evacuation of non-essential staff
The United Nations is ordering the evacuation of all non-essential international workers from Haiti, citing ongoing violence that has left workers vulnerable to kidnapping and attacks last week on U.N.-backed food warehouses across the country.
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
BBC
Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death
Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
Pope Francis: Western society has 'taken the wrong path' on assisted suicide, abortion
Pope Francis said the West is going down the "wrong paths" regarding social values. Speaking aboard the papal airplane on Sept. 15, Pope Francis lamented the way which the West "degenerates" and loses its morality. "It is true that the West degenerates," the pope told reporters. "It is not, at...
‘They have no fear and no mercy’: gang rule engulfs Haitian capital
Jean Michel thought his neighbourhood in the north of Port-au-Prince, far from the capital’s infamous slums, would shield his family from the violence engulfing the Haitian capital. But in May young men started coming into town on motorcycles, armed with assault rifles. By June, they were seizing control of...
3 Threats Christian Nationalism Poses to the United States
Christian Nationalism is a growing movement that presents a dangerous threat to American democracy
Myanmar military threatens jail for online 'likes' for opponents
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling junta on Tuesday warned the public against showing moral support for a "terrorist" resistance movement, threatening jail terms of up to 10 years just for liking or sharing its content on social media.
US News and World Report
Defying Vatican, Flemish Bishops Allow Blessing Same-Sex Unions
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Flemish Roman Catholic bishops on Tuesday issued a document effectively allowing the blessing of same-sex unions, in direct defiance of a ruling against such practices by the Vatican's doctrinal office. The document published on the website of the Bishops' Conference of Belgium suggested a ritual that included...
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
Venezuelans’ reactions to DeSantis’ migrant flights reflect diverse immigration views
Venezuelans in South Florida are experiencing a duality of political positions regarding the measure taken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to unexpectedly fly some 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Essence
My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America
Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
On GPS: Iran erupts in protest over woman's death
Fareed is joined by Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the future of Iran’s theocratic rule amid nationwide protests after the death of a woman in the custody of the morality police.
UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the...
Israel's president cautions against violence in election run-up
JERUSALEM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged an intensely divided public to keep its cool ahead of the country's parliamentary election, warning that heated tempers could easily spin out of control.
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
Vatican sanctions Nobel laureate after Timor accusations
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Catholic Church’s decades-long sex abuse scandal caught up with a Nobel Peace Prize winner Thursday, with the Vatican confirming that it had sanctioned the East Timor independence hero, Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, following allegations that he sexually abused boys there during the 1990s. The Vatican admission came a day after a Dutch magazine, De Groene Amsterdammer, exposed the claims against the revered Catholic bishop, citing two of Belo’s alleged victims and reporting there were others who hadn’t come forward in East Timor, where the church wields enormous influence. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican office that handles sex abuse cases received allegations “concerning the bishop’s behavior” in 2019 and within a year had imposed the restrictions. They included limitations on Belo’s movements and his exercise of ministry, and prohibited him from having voluntary contact with minors or contact with East Timor. In a statement, Bruni said the sanctions were “modified and reinforced” in November 2021 and that Belo had formally accepted the punishment on both occasions.
Fox News
