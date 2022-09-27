Effective: 2022-09-29 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Levy; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Pasco; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Lee; Inland Levy; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas; Polk; Sumter This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **TROPICAL STORM IAN CONTINUES TO MOVE AWAY FROM THE FLORIDA PENINSULA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 160 miles east of Cedar Key FL - 28.7N 80.4W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Ian has moved off the east coast of Florida and will continue moving northeast away from the area. Winds has decreased below Tropical Storm force and the threat of Storm Surge has subsided. Conditions will continue to improve, but marine hazards will persist through the day. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across West Central and Southwest Florida. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across West Central and Southwest Florida. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: RECOVERY PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. Check to see if everyone in your group is OK. Administer first aid to those who are injured. If possible, call 9 1 1 for any serious injuries. Remember, it may be difficult for emergency responders to arrive quickly. Check in with your emergency points of contact. Let them know your location and status. Keep conversations short and to the point. Do not tie up communications systems. Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear. Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads, continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic lights make travel difficult. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the all clear. Allow time for officials to inspect bridges and overpasses and to mark washed-out roads. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO