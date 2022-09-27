Read full article on original website
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
wrestlingrumors.net
Goldberg Offers Huge Update On His WWE Status And Future
He’s not next? There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. Those are the names that you do not see very often and as a result, the biggest stars are often going to be the most remembered. Now one of those stars has revealed that he might not be wrestling again anytime soon due to a contract situation.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says AEW Roster & Staff Affected By Hurricane Ian Can Skip This Week’s Dynamite
Tony Khan says that he is allowing any roster members and staff who are affected by Hurricane Ian can skip this week’s Dynamite. The Hurricane is currently approaching Florida, and is expected to pass through Central Florida. Khan posted to email that he sent an email to those in...
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW President Tony Khan Issues New Rule Regarding Releases
That is pretty cut and dry. Over the last three plus years, AEW has gone from an idea to the second biggest wrestling company in the world. As a result, there are now several more spots available for wrestlers to show what they can do on a bigger stage. This certainly has its advantages, but it does not mean that everyone on the roster is pleased. Now management is taking some steps to keep people around.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Closes Performance Center Due To Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Spotted
As previously noted, WWE was slated to hold NXT 2.0 house shows in Florida this weekend, but the shows have been postponed as Hurricane Ian has caused mass evacuation orders in the state. The live event scheduled for Friday, September 30th from the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut
AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed
Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recently Watched Jon Moxley Wrestle Live For First Time In Two Years
This year's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a massive event for AEW, and, with it came a number of big moments to help shift the direction of the company a bit following the fallout of All Out. Several new champions were crowned at Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Jon Moxley winning his third AEW World Championship in the main event. And, for once, Moxley's wife – Renée Paquette — was there to see it, as she explained on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette."
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Denies They’ve Been Released From The Company
In recent weeks there’s been a lot of talk about WWE contacting former stars who are currently with AEW about possibly returning to the company. Malakai Black is a name that’s been a hot topic and it was recently reported that he was granted a conditional release from All Elite Wrestling. However, Black addressed the reports during an Instagram live stream and he denied that he’s been released from AEW while saying that he’ll be back with the company soon.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Reveals Her Next Project
Since departing AEW, Brandi Rhodes has not been involved with pro wrestling on-screen, despite her husband, Cody Rhodes, making his return to WWE. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer has now revealed that her next project will be her own podcast, which focuses on being a parent. It launches this Thursday.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which AEW Talent WWE Has Reached Out To
Among the more intriguing stories in wrestling recently has been AEW reportedly combating attempts by WWE, under new management with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque now in charge, to reach out to contracted AEW talent in attempts to lure them away. Whether or not the situation has crossed the line into tampering or not remains a mystery, but in regards to who was contacted, that picture has become clearer.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 9/30/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the September 30 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Full spoilers are listed below:. * Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. * AEW World Tag Team...
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Comments On Saraya's AEW Debut
"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a jam-packed show that saw titles change hands and the vacant AEW World Championship find a new holder, but one of the biggest talking points was the surprise debut of former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige). Fans have been excited about the news, but have questioned whether Saraya will be able to wrestle, a sentiment Jim Ross echoed on his latest "Grilling JR" episode when he said, "I am hopeful if she's healthy enough to go."
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Saraya Expected To “Wrestle In Some Capacity” For AEW
New AEW signing Saraya is expected to wrestle for the company despite being uncleared for competition for years by WWE. In December 2017, the then-Paige suffered an injury that would ultimately lead to her retirement which was announced in April 2018. Earlier this year, Saraya’s contract with WWE expired and...
PWMania
Matt Jackson Breaks His Silence Since Backstage Altercation With CM Punk
After being suspended from AEW for his role in a fight that occurred backstage at AEW All Out, Matt Jackson has broken his silence to address the situation. After the altercation that took place backstage between CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out, AEW placed Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler on suspension. This occurred after Punk publicly insulted the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW during the press conference.
411mania.com
Bobby Fish Denies Rumors He Tried To Get Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly To Leave AEW
In the latest episode of his Undisputed podcast, Bobby Fish addressed recent rumors that he tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to leave AEW with him to jump back to WWE. According to the rumors, both Cole and O’Reilly refused because they were happy where they were. Here are highlights:
lastwordonsports.com
AEW Interim Women’s Title Match Announced For 9/28 AEW Dynamite
Another title match has been added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Toni Storm will defend her AEW Interim Women’s Championship against Serena Deeb on the September 28 episode of AEW Dynamite. Deeb pinned Storm on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite in a tag team bout that saw Deeb team with Britt Baker and Storm team with Athena.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: AEW Dynamite Card (9/28/22) – Fallout from Grand Slam
All Elite Wrestling’s “Grand Slam” week event was a massive success which saw the historic crowning of a new AEW and Ring of Honor World Champions and the debut of a truly game-changing competitor looking to take over the AEW Women’s Division. On this week’s AEW Dynamite card we deal with the fallout from Grand Slam as the newly-crowned, and only three-time AEW World Champion competes in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match against one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s best.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite This Week
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite took place from Philadelphia, PA but it doesn’t sound like everything went according to plan. Hurricane Ian impacted plans for the show and Tony Khan stated that those who lived in the Florida area were not required to attend AEW Dynamite this week.
Yardbarker
Dr. Britt Baker says Saraya's neck is not strong enough to carry AEW
Saraya kicked off the second hour of tonight's AEW Dynamite to talk about her debut on last week's show. She said it's a crazy road and she's damaged but not broken. Saraya said she will be the revolution in AEW because she is bringing change. After she was done speaking, Saraya invited the women out to the ring.
