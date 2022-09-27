Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Okeechobee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Okeechobee TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Near tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Martin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Martin TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Near tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Sunday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Collier by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collier THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN COLLIER AND CENTRAL HENDRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM EDT for southern and southwestern Florida.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Levy; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Pasco; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Lee; Inland Levy; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas; Polk; Sumter This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **TROPICAL STORM IAN CONTINUES TO MOVE AWAY FROM THE FLORIDA PENINSULA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 160 miles east of Cedar Key FL - 28.7N 80.4W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Ian has moved off the east coast of Florida and will continue moving northeast away from the area. Winds has decreased below Tropical Storm force and the threat of Storm Surge has subsided. Conditions will continue to improve, but marine hazards will persist through the day. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across West Central and Southwest Florida. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across West Central and Southwest Florida. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: RECOVERY PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. Check to see if everyone in your group is OK. Administer first aid to those who are injured. If possible, call 9 1 1 for any serious injuries. Remember, it may be difficult for emergency responders to arrive quickly. Check in with your emergency points of contact. Let them know your location and status. Keep conversations short and to the point. Do not tie up communications systems. Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear. Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads, continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic lights make travel difficult. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the all clear. Allow time for officials to inspect bridges and overpasses and to mark washed-out roads. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
weather.gov
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 23:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida **MAJOR HURRICANE IAN TO BRING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO SOUTH FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning have been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning for Glades, Hendry, and Inland Collier * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Glades, Hendry, and Inland Collier - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Collier - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Mainland Monroe - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Far South Miami-Dade - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Inland Broward, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach * STORM INFORMATION: - About 110 miles southwest of Naples FL or about 100 miles southwest of Marco Island FL - 24.9N 82.9W - Storm Intensity 120 mph - Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ian is currently moving through the Florida Straits and is forecast to continue to strengthen as the system approaches the southwest coast of Florida. Regardless of exact landfall location, hazardous conditions will extend well away from the center of the system. The following hazardous conditions can be expected for South Florida: * Peak storm surge values of 6 to 10 feet are expected particularly in surge prone areas between Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee. Peak storm surge values of 4 to 7 feet are the main concern from Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable and 2 to 4 feet from East Cape Sable to Card Sound Road along Florida Bay. The storm surge concern will begin overnight with peak values occurring Wednesday. Due to slow motion of the system, surge will be slow to subside and may impact the region through late week. This could lead to significant and life- threatening storm surge flooding particularly along coastal Collier County. * Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall associated with rainbands may lead to flooding across all of South Florida. Rainfall totals may range 4 to 8 inches through Thursday with locally higher totals possible. Flash-flooding will be possible in this environment. * Tornadoes embedded in showers and thunderstorms within the outer rainbands associated with the system have been observed today and through the night hours, and the threat may persist through Wednesday. * Hazardous marine and beach conditions are expected. Dangerous surf conditions are expected along the Gulf coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible extensive impacts across portions of Southwest Florida and around and west of Lake Okeechobee. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible significant impacts across portions of Palm Beach County. Elsewhere across South Florida limited impacts are possible mostly associated with the possibility of seeing gusts to tropical storm force.. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across the southwest Florida coastline. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having potentially devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding across portions of coastal Mainland Monroe County. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having possible significant to extensive impacts. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding across coastal portions of Florida Bay and extreme southern Miami-Dade County. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. Minor coastal flooding may be observed across portions of the east coast. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. *OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Comments / 0