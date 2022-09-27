Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County This product covers East Central Florida **Tropical Storm Ian Moving Offshore This Afternoon** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Volusia, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake * STORM INFORMATION: - About 60 miles east-northeast of Orlando FL or about 20 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral FL - 28.7N 80.4W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 1100 AM, Ian remains a Tropical Storm, centered about 20 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral, or about 60 miles east of Orlando, and moving NE at 9 mph. Ian`s maximum sustained winds have increased slightly to 70 mph, with higher gusts. Ian will strengthen to a hurricane again as it tracks northward toward the Carolinas, away from east central Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for all counties in east central Florida and the adjacent Atlantic waters. Sustained winds at or near Tropical Storm Force will continue this afternoon, gusting above tropical storm force, and possibly near hurricane force in squalls to the north and west of the center. A Flood Watch continues from Osceola and Brevard Counties northward through late tonight. Heavy rainfall will continue from Osceola and Brevard Counties northward, as Ian begins to reemerge over the Atlantic waters. Additional rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are possible with locally higher amounts up to 4 inches, especially in coastal Volusia county. After extensive flooding across northern portions of east central Florida this morning, any additional rainfall will exacerbate current flooding conditions. A tornado or two remains possible over Volusia and northern Brevard counties, with the threat continuing to decrease this afternoon as the center of Ian moves well offshore into the Atlantic. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are ongoing from northern Osceola and Brevard counties northward. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Elsewhere across East Central Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are ongoing across east central Florida. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Volusia and northern Brevard counties. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across East Central Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding north of Sebastian Inlet. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO