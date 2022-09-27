ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Find out when Meghan Markle’s podcast will return

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMEzV_0iCNkaZQ00

Meghan Markle ’s Spotify podcast is set to return next week, according to Variety . A new episode of Archetypes featuring Margaret Cho will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 4. New episodes had been “paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen,” who passed away on Sept. 8 .

RELATED:

What King Charles said about Meghan and Harry in his first speech as monarch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Myy9o_0iCNkaZQ00 Spotify
‘Archetypes’ will return on Oct. 4, per Variety

The royal family’s website announced on Sept. 9 that “following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.” The period of royal mourning has since ended .

Meghan and Harry, who returned to Europe for events earlier this month , stayed in the UK after the British monarch’s passing. Page Six confirmed that the couple, who reside in California, left the UK the day after Her Majesty’s funeral , which took place on Sept. 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45W2V0_0iCNkaZQ00 Getty Images
Meghan and Harry pictured at the Queen’s state funeral on Sept. 19

Variety reported on Sept. 27: “Upon returning home to California, the couple intends to take a week off to spend time with their children, Archie and Lilibet.”

Meghan’s podcast, which is “about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back,” debuted on Spotify in August . The first three episodes of Archetypes have featured conversations with Serena Williams , Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Margaret Cho
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William

Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
CELEBRITIES
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy