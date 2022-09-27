Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State and Fastlane announce manufacturing pathway scholarship recipients
PIQUA — The Center for Workforce Development & Education at Edison State Community College and solutions resource partner Fastlane have announced the recipients of the 2022 Shelby County Manufacturing Pathway Scholarship. Jason Chaney, of Fort Loramie, Kloie Rogers, of Botkins, and Jacob Sherman, of Fort Loramie, were each awarded...
miamivalleytoday.com
Bethel LSD BOE to hold special meeting
TIPP CITY — The Board of Education of Bethel Local School District will hold a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. at the Bethel High School Media Center, 7490, State Route 201, Tipp City. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, review, and approval...
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
miamivalleytoday.com
Johnston Farm plans Fall Celebration
PIQUA — Fall foliage will be on display at the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency Saturday, Oct. 1, as the historic site hosts its annual Fall Celebration from noon until 5 p.m. “Hopefully, we’ll get some color on the canal for the canal boat rides,” Site Manager Andy Hite...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City BOE hears from architects
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education held their regular session meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m. The main portion of the meeting was presentations from the two architects bidding for the multiple upcoming projects within the school district, Ruetschle Architects Inc. and Garmann Miller. Each company...
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington Village Council hears Isaiah’s Place presentation
COVINGTON — Covington Village Council heard from the non-profit foster care agency Isaiah’s Place at the beginning of the Monday night council meeting, on Sept. 19. Represented by Jennifer Knisely and Bob Lybarger, Isaiah’s Place has been traveling the area and presenting their mission and goals with the hopes of gathering enough funding to launch their program in early 2023. Isaiah’s Place has already invested $40,000 into the project, and are requesting $1,000 annually from each local community to aid in their goal of providing a centralized location for interviews, assessments and medical treatment administered when a child is reported as living in a dangerous or abusive environment.
Sidney Daily News
See You at the Pole
Christian Academy Schools students participated in the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday morning before school started. Students across the United States participated in the event where they prayed for the nation. The students said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the National Anthem and prayed.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
miamivalleytoday.com
Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November. “At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.
miamivalleytoday.com
Coin club to host show
WAPAKONETA — The Tri-County Coin Club will host a show on Oct. 9 at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds in the Junior Fair Building, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta. Hours for the show are form 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This is the club’s annual show and people will be able to buy,...
Local EMS responds to medical request for EMS deployment as Hurricane Ian approaches
GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is responding to a request for assistance in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall along the Florida coast, according to a news release. >>AES Ohio to send crews to assist in Hurricane Ian efforts. As a network provider under American Medical Response’s (AMR) contract with...
dayton.com
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
GALLERY: Aircraft shelter from Hurricane Ian at Wright-Patterson AFB
Residents in the Miami Valley may see more aircraft than normal in the skies as they begin evacuating from several Air Force Bases near where Hurricane Ian is expected to hit.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Commissioners authorize parking lot repairs
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the asphalt parking lot repair and seal project for the Miami County Job & Family Services for the north side parking lot during their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The scope of work includes “asphalt repairs, including re-striping and removal of a...
Daily Advocate
Wreath laid at Gold Star Mothers monument
GREENVILLE – The Fort Greene Ville Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recognized and Gold Star Mothers at a special ceremony at the Gold Star Mothers monument in Greenville City Park. The program was led by Kathy Bowen with DAR members Karen Burkett, Helen Wright, Caroline Petitjean, Shirley Hughes...
Sidney Daily News
Gaier’s celebrates 100 years
FORT LORAMIE – Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep Inc. car dealership in Fort Loramie celebrated 100 years in business with an open house from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21. Around 700 people attended the event, and about 575 meals were given out from Dave’s BBQ from St. Marys, according to Todd Gaier, a co-owner and the vice president of Gaier’s.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Civic Theatre 2022-23 season starts Sept. 30
TROY — The 2022-23 Troy Civic Theatre season opens with the non-stop English farce, “See How They Run,” written by Phillip King. “So swift is the action, so involved the situations, so rib-tickling the plot in this London hit that at its finish audiences are left as exhausted from laughter as though they had run a foot race. Galloping in and out of the four doors of an English vicarage are an American actor and actress (he is now stationed with the Air Force in England), a cockney maid who has seen too many American movies, an old maid who “touches alcohol for the first time in her life,” four men in clergyman suits presenting the problem of which is which (for disguised as one is an escaped prisoner), and a sedate Bishop aghast at all these goings-on and the trumped up stories they tell him.” (from Concord Theatricals.)
