Four Oaks, NC

Church helps students hone reading, math skills

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago

FOUR OAKS — The congregation at Smith Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church is making a difference in the lives of students. This summer, the church offered a free program to help students become more proficient in reading and math. “It is our desire to be a blessing to our community in every possible way,” said the Rev. Fred Clarida, […]

