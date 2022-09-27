ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

How to reduce inflammation in your body

Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about how to help fight inflammation and what you can do. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay emergency vehicle, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle from Green Bay will be making its way to Florida to help with hurricane relief. Two volunteers, Dennis and Lynn Marquardt, will be driving the ERV from Green Bay to Florida, beginning Thursday. They will provide food and water...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District breaks ground on filter project

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on a project that will take its filtration system to the next level. The organization treats wastewater from Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly, Combined Locks and the Darboy Sanitary District. It also treats septic and holding tank wastes trucked in from the town of Kaukauna, Buchanan, Vandenbroek, Freedom and Harrison.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay businesses cited during tobacco/vape compliance checks

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they've cited cashiers from four businesses for failing to ID minors during unannounced tobacco/vape compliance checks. On Monday, police went to 17 west side businesses as part of the departments effort to combat issues of tobacco and vape use in schools. Cashiers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Explore Menasha with SKYFOX

MENASHA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX went exploring in Menasha on Tuesday, scoping out the sights. Menasha rests at the mouth of the Fox River along the northern tip of Lake Winnebago, nearly surrounding all of Little Lake Buttes des Morts. Our drone paid special attention to Racine Street, capturing the bridge...
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Ashwaubenon sets public meeting for potential referendum

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon school district is considering asking voters for more money, but leaders want public input first. A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center. There, citizens can learn more about the district's plans. Residents should also expect to receive surveys...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Lawrence Advantage will provide financial support to students starting in fall 2023

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Generations of future Lawrence students will receive additional help beyond scholarships and federal financial aid. “Very often folks think about liberal arts education as too expensive or something that's out of reach," Lawrence President Laurie Carter said. We want to make sure that everyone knows that a Lawrence education is within their reach.”
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Trailer blocks highway traffic in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A trailer is blocking highway traffic after a crash near Kohler. All westbound lanes of Highway 23 are closed at N. Taylor Drive while a wrecker removes the disabled trailer. Police say the closure may last several hours. Drivers are advised to use Highway O (Superior...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Scammers send out texts claiming to be Appleton mayor

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford is warning residents against the most recent scam. Woodford tweeted Tuesday night, explaining to residents that he did not send out the text messages that claim to be from him asking for feedback on community issues. The city is looking into the matter...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Longtime downtown Green Bay business moving to De Pere

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A business that's called downtown Green Bay home for 124 years is moving. Bosse's Newsstand & Tobacco Shop revealed on its website that it's very disappointed about the displacement of its business but excited to start its new journey in downtown De Pere. While Bosse's has...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fall foliage reluctant to reveal itself so far in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Take a stroll around the Green Bay Botanical Garden, and you'll see plenty of green in canopy overhead. Which would be fine, except... it's almost October. The Botanical Garden Horticulture Manager Lindsay Hendricks agrees. "We got the question-- what's starting to turn colors? And we kind...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

'Visit Manitowoc' moving to more centralized, downtown spot

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The official tourism organization for the city of Manitowoc is getting a new home in the heart of downtown. Visit Manitowoc was formerly located inside the Car Ferry ticket office of the S.S. Badger but will get a more centralized location in November. On the evening of...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

USS Cobia hull maintenance project receives federal grant

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A project aimed to preserve a WWII submarine received a significant federal grant. The USS Cobia, docked outside the Wisconsin Maritime Museum on the Manitowoc River, is staged to undergo critical hull maintenance in 2025. The $500,000 award from the National Park Service as part of their...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

In-House Therapy Services Offered at Emerald Bay Retirement Community

Emerald Bay Retirement Community offers personalized care and therapy services based on each residents specific needs. We met with Jessica Van Schyndel the Director of Rehab Services at Emerald Bay and she showed us some of the therapy services offered. Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located at 650 Centennial Center...
HOBART, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton residents displaced by house fire

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Red Cross is helping some Appleton residents after their home started on fire Wednesday morning. The Appleton Fire Department responded to a house fire at about 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Winnebago Street. The caller said that they could see smoke and fire...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Catalytic converter theft halts bus service in Oshkosh Area School District

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Busing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses overnight. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. Classes are...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

'Conservation Field Days' hopes to inspire future generations

APPLETON (WLUK) -- An annual event is immersing area students into the world of conservation. The Outagamie County Land Conservation Department hosted the 56th Conservation Field Days at Homestead Meadows Farm in Appleton Tuesday. Classes were taken outdoors as more than 500 area fifth and sixth-grade students learned about a...
APPLETON, WI

