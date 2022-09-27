Read full article on original website
ISU alumni center construction update
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction crews are entering the final stages of construction for Idaho State University’s new alumni center. On Wednesday ,members of the Pocatello Development Authority had the chance to tour the 26,000 square-foot building. The $11.5 million center has been two decades in the making,...
Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello has a new symbol to recognize those lost due to suicide. The city and the Community Suicide Prevention group unveiled an Angel Hope Bench Tuesday evening at Centennial Park. The presentation included a musical performance and a proclamation fromMayor Brian Blad.
3 things to know this morning – September 28, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will hold a Block Party tomorrow at Fire Station 1 in downtown Idaho Falls from 5 to 8 pm. There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks, and fun activities.
Chief Hansen retires from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Nearly five years to the day he started his career at Teton County as the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief, Brady Hansen will begin a new chapter in his life and take on the role of a retiree. Chief Hansen, who is originally from Alta, Wyoming,...
Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2023 to be named during statewide scholarship competition
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – High school senior girls from across Idaho will join in Idaho Falls for the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho program to be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at the Civic Auditorium. Participants will compete for $35,000 in college scholarships and the opportunity to...
Idaho Falls Fire Department fire prevention block party
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community is invited to enjoy a fun evening with local fire departments for the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Sept. 29. The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 Headquarters located at 343 E Street.
The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley holds grand opening
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will hold a grand opening and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at Syringa Elementary School. The ribbon will be cut at the playground doors, closest to the...
List for vacant Pocatello Council seats narrowed
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s Mayor received 38 applications for vacant City Council Seats #2 and #3. The field of potential new City Council members has been narrowed down to 13 candidates. Here is the list of potential City Council Member candidates:. Ken Bullock. Fallon Deatherage-Bradley. Whitney Fenwick.
DEQ extends comment period on draft IPDES permit for the city of Rexburg
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has extended the public comment period for the proposed city of Rexburg Idaho Pollution Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) Permit (ID0023817). Interested parties now have until Oct. 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. to submit written comments. The permit authorizes...
Communication lines down on Sunnyside
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department says one westbound lane on Sunnyside, near its intersection with McNeil Drive, is closed after a dump truck took down some communication lines. No power lines are down, and there is no hazard to the public. There are no...
IFFD kicks off fire prevention week with block party on Sept. 29
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community is invited to come enjoy a fun evening with local fire departments for the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 Headquarters located at 343 E Street.
Pocatello couple helps bring Ukraine family to US
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello couple is trying to bring a family in Ukraine to the United States. Years ago, Ajax Tadehara was quite the stud on the mat representing the United sStates as a member of USA judo team. During his travels with the team, he met...
Hurricane Ian is stronger than expected according to Florida meteorologists
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – “This is ridiculous. It was not supposed to be this strong.”. Meteorology students at Florida State University are paying close attention to Hurricane Ian. They say last minute eye wall intensification helped it to become a strong category four monster. This will allow...
Cat and Dog die in mobile home fire
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two animals are dead and another one is recovering after a mobile home fire in Idaho Falls. It happened just after 5:10 p.m. Wednesday night at the Shady Rest Campground off of Yellowstone highway. No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire. One...
Local first responders remind us to keep an extra eye out when driving during harvest season
MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – After a recent accident involving a combine and automobile in Shelley, first responders are reminding us to be extra careful while on the road this time of year. They have some safety tips we can follow to make sure the farmers and ourselves all make it to our destination safely.
