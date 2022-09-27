ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

kidnewsradio.com

ISU alumni center construction update

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction crews are entering the final stages of construction for Idaho State University’s new alumni center. On Wednesday ,members of the Pocatello Development Authority had the chance to tour the 26,000 square-foot building. The $11.5 million center has been two decades in the making,...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello has a new symbol to recognize those lost due to suicide. The city and the Community Suicide Prevention group unveiled an Angel Hope Bench Tuesday evening at Centennial Park. The presentation included a musical performance and a proclamation fromMayor Brian Blad.
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 28, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will hold a Block Party tomorrow at Fire Station 1 in downtown Idaho Falls from 5 to 8 pm. There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks, and fun activities.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Chief Hansen retires from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Nearly five years to the day he started his career at Teton County as the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief, Brady Hansen will begin a new chapter in his life and take on the role of a retiree. Chief Hansen, who is originally from Alta, Wyoming,...
JACKSON, WY
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
City
Ammon, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls Fire Department fire prevention block party

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community is invited to enjoy a fun evening with local fire departments for the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Sept. 29. The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 Headquarters located at 343 E Street.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley holds grand opening

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will hold a grand opening and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at Syringa Elementary School. The ribbon will be cut at the playground doors, closest to the...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

List for vacant Pocatello Council seats narrowed

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s Mayor received 38 applications for vacant City Council Seats #2 and #3. The field of potential new City Council members has been narrowed down to 13 candidates. Here is the list of potential City Council Member candidates:. Ken Bullock. Fallon Deatherage-Bradley. Whitney Fenwick.
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

DEQ extends comment period on draft IPDES permit for the city of Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has extended the public comment period for the proposed city of Rexburg Idaho Pollution Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) Permit (ID0023817). Interested parties now have until Oct. 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. to submit written comments. The permit authorizes...
REXBURG, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Communication lines down on Sunnyside

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department says one westbound lane on Sunnyside, near its intersection with McNeil Drive, is closed after a dump truck took down some communication lines. No power lines are down, and there is no hazard to the public. There are no...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

kidnewsradio.com

Pocatello couple helps bring Ukraine family to US

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello couple is trying to bring a family in Ukraine to the United States. Years ago, Ajax Tadehara was quite the stud on the mat representing the United sStates as a member of USA judo team. During his travels with the team, he met...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Cat and Dog die in mobile home fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two animals are dead and another one is recovering after a mobile home fire in Idaho Falls. It happened just after 5:10 p.m. Wednesday night at the Shady Rest Campground off of Yellowstone highway. No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire. One...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

