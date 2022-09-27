Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Grand Haven utility company sends crew to Florida for hurricane relief
WINTER PARK. Fla. — The Grand Haven Board of Light and Power, also known as BLP, sent a crew to Winter Park, Fla. to assist in restoring power after Hurricane Ian. Relief: President Biden approves Florida Disaster Declaration in wake of Ian. Three line workers, a bucket truck, and...
WWMTCw
More COVID-19 tests available for free from Michigan health department
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing 289,000 additional COVID-19 tests to state households. Kalamazoo residents: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. Each home will receive one kit containing five tests, state officials said. The new round of free tests...
WWMTCw
West Michigan cities, villages to receive road funding grants from MDOT
LANSING, Mich. — Some West Michigan villages and cities were on the list to receive road funding grants from the Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT. Cities and villages throughout the state with populations less than 10,000 were eligible to receive grants that range from $30,000 to $250,000, according to MDOT.
WWMTCw
Hardware company accused of PFAS contamination, AG Nessel files suit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced litigation against FKI Industries, which owns nine former Keeler Brass Co. plants, for contamination in west and southwest Michigan. The hardware supplier has not complied with state laws regarding hazardous substances, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Two drivers injured after a semi-truck crashed into a power pole in Cass County
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi-truck crashed into another vehicle Wednesday, causing the truck to veer into a powerline pole, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. The crash happened on US-12 and Union Road in Porter Township. Martha Cramer, 44, of Marcellus was driving a GMC Yukon east...
Comments / 0