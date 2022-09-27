ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

More COVID-19 tests available for free from Michigan health department

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing 289,000 additional COVID-19 tests to state households. Kalamazoo residents: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. Each home will receive one kit containing five tests, state officials said. The new round of free tests...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
West Michigan cities, villages to receive road funding grants from MDOT

LANSING, Mich. — Some West Michigan villages and cities were on the list to receive road funding grants from the Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT. Cities and villages throughout the state with populations less than 10,000 were eligible to receive grants that range from $30,000 to $250,000, according to MDOT.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hardware company accused of PFAS contamination, AG Nessel files suit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced litigation against FKI Industries, which owns nine former Keeler Brass Co. plants, for contamination in west and southwest Michigan. The hardware supplier has not complied with state laws regarding hazardous substances, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
MICHIGAN STATE
