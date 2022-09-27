Read full article on original website
Over 130 grams of meth discovered during traffic stop in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men and a woman were arrested after police found over 130 grams of methamphetamine, El Paso police stated. On September 22, a vehicle was stopped in the 5100 of Doniphan Drive for a traffic violation. Jose Cardona, Jaime Guereca and Monica Leu were...
Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face
FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
One person dies after crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash happened at Gateway North Boulevard and Cohen Avenue. Officials said the crash only involved one vehicle. Officials confirmed one person has died. No other information was provided. This is a...
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
3 El Paso Fire Department stations to be renovated, upgraded as part of 2019 safety bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin renovating three El Paso Fire Department stations to upgrade the firehouses as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the...
Booking photos for men charged in capital murder connected to Manuel Sanchez Jr. released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police released the photos on Thursday of two men they said were connected to the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. Michael Leyva and Daniel Leyva were arrested for their involvement in the case. Manuel Sanchez Jr. Sanchez was reported missing by his family earlier...
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
City of El Paso to work with Sunland Park to create solutions on new subdivision
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new subdivision is set to be built on Girl Scout Lane and Frontera in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Residents who live here have said they have many concerns regarding the new subdivision. They said the main issue they have brought up would be...
City plans to bring new bike paths to East El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to improve transportation safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Partial funding for the project would come from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program. TASA provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives including:. on and off...
Man accused of shooting man with rifle at east El Paso bar allegedly picked up casings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing another man outside the 10-4 Oyster bar in east El Paso allegedly picked up the spent casing before fleeing, the arrest affidavit states. A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another...
Woman accused of kidnapping baby from migrant in Florida involved her own daughter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby and smuggling migrants was denied a bond reduction. Jenna Roark appeared online for a bond hearing Tuesday via teleconference. Roark was charged with smuggling of persons, smuggling of persons under the age of 18 and...
All Fort Hancock ISD schools on lockdown after shooting reported on I-10
Fort Hancock, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools at Fort Hancock Independent School District are under lockdown after a shooting took place on Interstate 10. The superintendent's office said the schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Reports were made of a shooting on I-10. We are trying...
CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
All lanes on I-10 east at Executive reopen after debris spilled on road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 east at Executive reopened after debris was spilled on the road. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
Deputies warn El Pasoans of scammers identifying from sheriff's office to defraud victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam going around. Deputies said they have received several calls from citizens who said they were harassed by scammers impersonating sheriff's office employees and trying to defraud the victims. The scammer/offender identifies...
NMSU student's former manager remembers 20-year-old who died in murder-suicide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. CBS4 on your side spoke with...
El Paso Animal Services hires Anthony-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced a new veterinarian, Dr. Antony Chacon, to El Paso Animal Services after the shelter experienced almost a year-long vacancy amid the nationwide veterinary shortage. Chacon is a borderland native, growing up in Anthony, New Mexico and went to...
