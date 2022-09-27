ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
FORT HANCOCK, TX
cbs4local.com

One person dies after crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash happened at Gateway North Boulevard and Cohen Avenue. Officials said the crash only involved one vehicle. Officials confirmed one person has died. No other information was provided. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Sign#911#Traffic Accident
cbs4local.com

SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

City plans to bring new bike paths to East El Paso

El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to improve transportation safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Partial funding for the project would come from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program. TASA provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives including:. on and off...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
cbs4local.com

All Fort Hancock ISD schools on lockdown after shooting reported on I-10

Fort Hancock, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools at Fort Hancock Independent School District are under lockdown after a shooting took place on Interstate 10. The superintendent's office said the schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Reports were made of a shooting on I-10. We are trying...
FORT HANCOCK, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Animal Services hires Anthony-native veterinarian

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced a new veterinarian, Dr. Antony Chacon, to El Paso Animal Services after the shelter experienced almost a year-long vacancy amid the nationwide veterinary shortage. Chacon is a borderland native, growing up in Anthony, New Mexico and went to...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy