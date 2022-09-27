Four injured in Highway 121 head-on crash near Sonoma

Four people were injured in a head-on crash that shut down Highway 121 south of Sonoma for about 30 minutes Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Circle Bar Ranch Road, CHP said.

Victor Nacariobamaca, 32, of Richmond was driving a 2006 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 121 when “for unknown reasons” he crossed over into the southbound lane and collided head on with an oncoming 2012 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old Santa Rosa woman.

Nacariobamaca and his 21-year-old female passenger suffered major injuries and were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for treatment.

Nacariobamaca’s 22-year-old male passenger and the driver of the 2012 Accord were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Nacariobamaca suffered “possible life-threatening” injuries in the crash and has been unable to speak with investigators, according to Officer Jaret Paulson, a CHP spokesman.

All lanes were reopen by 6 a.m.

