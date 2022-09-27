Read full article on original website
Ada Herald
Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station
LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
3News Investigates: State reports reveal dozens of Northeast Ohio school buses aren't passing inspections
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. School buses are everyday vessels we trust to take our children to and from the classroom, but have you ever considered how safe those buses really are?
WFMJ.com
Deerfield man charged after couple killed in Berlin motorcycle crash
A teen is charged in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a Portage County couple in May. Tyler Johns, 18, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in juvenile court. Johns, of Deerfield, was 17 when his truck crashed into Joseph Olson, of Windham, and his wife...
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 26
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
whbc.com
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
Motorcyclist shot, crashes in New Franklin
A 39-year-old man is behind bars on a murder charge following a shooting and motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in New Franklin.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers seize $1 million worth of cocaine from Florida woman during traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Florida woman is in custody after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated nearly three dozen pounds of cocaine from a van she was driving. Ohio troopers initially stopped a Dodge cargo van with Texas registration on I-75 in Wood County for a turn signal violation on Sept. 19, according to highway patrol officials.
cleveland19.com
Drying out, staying cool across northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure building in is choking off the lake effect moisture and most stay dry today. We still have some clouds around. The trend is for more breaks in the clouds as the afternoon wears on. Another cool day with high temperatures around 60 degrees. A...
Clinton man shot to death during domestic violence dispute in New Franklin; suspect in custody
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A man was fatally shot while riding his motorcycle on Sunday, according to police. Jeffrey Alan Fisher, 53, of Clinton, was shot around 3:30 a.m., police said. Fisher rode his motorcycle as he attempted to get away from a domestic violence altercation at a residence in the 5400 block of Dailey Road. He suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
cleveland19.com
Ohio Task Force in Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force One is on the ground in Florida to help the thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Dr. Nicholas Kman, the task force’s medical team manager, is making sure rescuers stay healthy as they those in danger. “Those rescuers are going to...
cleveland19.com
Suspect tells mom ‘I love you’ as New Franklin police arrest him for murder (bodycam video)
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New information was released Monday about a shooting and crash that killed a 53-year-old man. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was shot early Sunday while fleeing “a domestic altercation” at a home on Dailey Road in New Franklin.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohioans ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida
ORLANDO, Florida (WOIO) - While people here at home are safe far from the path of the storm, some Northeast Ohioans are in Florida taking shelter just like everyone else. Hurricane Ian threw a big wrench in plans for a mother and daughter from Cleveland. They were supposed to be...
cleveland19.com
Former Port Clinton police chief opens up about Harley Dilly case in exclusive interview
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a chaotic Christmastime nightmare with searches lasting into the new year before police discovered the unthinkable. Now, the man in charge of the search and investigation into a missing Northeast Ohio teenager says the case continues to impact him years later. It’s been nearly...
cleveland19.com
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
newsnet5
New lease on life: Nonprofit matches shelter animals with seniors, changes Old Brooklyn woman's life
CLEVELAND — We’ve all heard of the phrase “man’s best friend." But one program that started here in Northeast Ohio is taking it to a new level by giving pets and senior citizens a new lease on life. Pets for the Elderly began in 1992 with...
Up on the roof: Solon man harnesses sun for electricity
SOLON, Ohio -- When Andre Mitchell and his family moved from a suburb of Los Angeles to Solon four years ago, they weren’t used to the cold winters of Northeast Ohio. “Our first winter here, in 2018, our power went out in a snowstorm,” he said. “And when the power was out, it knocked out our furnace, because you need the electrical start to be able to get your gas furnace blowing.
Updates on Hurricane Ian, why Myles Garrett is resting at home following his car crash in Medina County, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out the latest information on Hurricane Ian and its expected landfall in Florida, what the Browns are saying about...
WKYC
Former Northeast Ohioans tell 3News how Hurricane Ian is affecting their lives in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian landed on the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a cat. 4 hurricane. The storm surge has brought major flooding to coastal Florida cities like Fort Myers and Tampa, leaving devastation in its path. For one Strongsville native, now residing in Orlando, preparations have...
