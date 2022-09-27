SOLON, Ohio -- When Andre Mitchell and his family moved from a suburb of Los Angeles to Solon four years ago, they weren’t used to the cold winters of Northeast Ohio. “Our first winter here, in 2018, our power went out in a snowstorm,” he said. “And when the power was out, it knocked out our furnace, because you need the electrical start to be able to get your gas furnace blowing.

SOLON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO