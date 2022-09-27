ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada Herald

Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station

LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
LAFAYETTE, OH
Ohio State
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 26

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WKYC

Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
AKRON, OH
#Power Lines#Traffic Accident#Oakwood#Oakwood Village Police
cleveland19.com

Drying out, staying cool across northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure building in is choking off the lake effect moisture and most stay dry today. We still have some clouds around. The trend is for more breaks in the clouds as the afternoon wears on. Another cool day with high temperatures around 60 degrees. A...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Clinton man shot to death during domestic violence dispute in New Franklin; suspect in custody

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A man was fatally shot while riding his motorcycle on Sunday, according to police. Jeffrey Alan Fisher, 53, of Clinton, was shot around 3:30 a.m., police said. Fisher rode his motorcycle as he attempted to get away from a domestic violence altercation at a residence in the 5400 block of Dailey Road. He suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLINTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio Task Force in Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force One is on the ground in Florida to help the thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Dr. Nicholas Kman, the task force’s medical team manager, is making sure rescuers stay healthy as they those in danger. “Those rescuers are going to...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohioans ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida

ORLANDO, Florida (WOIO) - While people here at home are safe far from the path of the storm, some Northeast Ohioans are in Florida taking shelter just like everyone else. Hurricane Ian threw a big wrench in plans for a mother and daughter from Cleveland. They were supposed to be...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Up on the roof: Solon man harnesses sun for electricity

SOLON, Ohio -- When Andre Mitchell and his family moved from a suburb of Los Angeles to Solon four years ago, they weren’t used to the cold winters of Northeast Ohio. “Our first winter here, in 2018, our power went out in a snowstorm,” he said. “And when the power was out, it knocked out our furnace, because you need the electrical start to be able to get your gas furnace blowing.
SOLON, OH

