Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
HS football: Highlights, must-see games & storylines around N.J. heading into Week 5
Temperatures are dropping and games on the gridiron across the garden state are growing in importance. That must mean October is near – two days away to be exact. Epic matchups throughout N.J. are set for Week 5 and there’s plenty to recap from an entertaining Week 4 slate. Without further ado, let’s dive into the games to watch and storylines of note.
Football mega-coverage guide: Everything you need to get ready for Week 5
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 HS football games this weekend for free. Conference statistical leaders: Big Central | NJIC | Shore | SFC | WJFL. Conference standings: Big Central | Independent | NJIC | Shore | SFC | WJFL. Coming Thursday. Highlights, must-see games & storylines around N.J. heading...
After 2 deaths and spinal cord injury, N.J. football community grapples with tragedy and risk
Just three years ago, New Jersey high school football was being hailed across the country for implementing the most restrictive contact measures of any state, an intensive protocol intended to curb injuries in America’s bone-rattling yet beloved game. The measures allowed even less hitting at high school football practices...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Devils’ Nico Hischier suffers hamstring injury, will be re-evaluated in 10 days
Devils captain Nico Hischier has a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Thursday morning. Hischier, 23, originally exited in the first period of Monday’s 2-1 preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens with apparent cramps. One day later, Hischier underwent tests to make sure everything was “good.” He played in nine first period shifts on Monday and did not play in Tuesday’s preseason game vs. the Islanders. The Devils’ preseason concludes on Oct. 8 vs. the Boston Bruins.
Hurricane Ian: Phillies-Nationals series re-worked, still no word on Mets-Braves’ weekend
Schedules are being shifted in response to Hurricane Ian. The Philadelphia Phillies are set to visit the Washington Nationals this weekend for a four-game series. Due to the incoming inclement weather, Saturday’s evening game has been moved to Friday afternoon. They will now have a doubleheader Friday and play Saturday’s afternoon game as scheduled.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
Ian Impacts for NJ: 3″ Rain, 30+ MPH Gusts, Minor Tidal Flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
Meet Frankie Lasagna, the Blue Jays fan who almost caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
You can’t make this stuff up. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season in Wednesday’s 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The blast tied Judge with Roger Maris for the club and American League single-season record. The ball landed...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
1 New Jersey resident wins $1M, 2 others win $50K each after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing
NEW JERSEY – One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Saturday, September 24, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Jackpocket, located at 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt in Passaic County. In addition, two tickets matched four of...
NJ lottery player wins $1M
NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
What channel is the Rutgers game on this week? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Ohio State
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, led by running back Kyle Monangai, face the Ohio State Buckeyes, led by quarterback CJ Stroud in a Week 5, Big 10 conference play matchup on Saturday, October 1, 2022 (10/1/22) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fans can watch the game for free via a...
The ballad of sausage and peppers, N.J.’s forgotten sandwich
New Jersey might just be the Sandwich State. The Taylor ham/pork roll sandwich, subject of endless debate and unflagging loyalty, may as well be on the state crest, along with “liberty”and “prosperity.”. The club sandwich — layers of cocktail stick-anchored goodness — is a diner staple. The...
Giants, Eagles coordinators on list of top head coach candidates: Jalen Hurts’ mentor is No. 1 option for 2023
Winter is coming. So is the next NFL head coach hiring cycle. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So SI’s Conor Orr compiled a list of the top head coaching candidates for 2023. It includes a pair of New York Giants coordinators:. Wink Martindale, defensive coordinator: People...
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
As Aaron Judge looks to surpass Roger Maris, Nets’ Kyrie Irving roots for ‘clean’ Yankees slugger
NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving has never been shy about expressing his opinions on controversial subjects -- and now that extends to Major League Baseball and its home run record, too. The Nets’ star grew up a Yankees fan is rooting for Aaron Judge as the slugger looks to surpass...
