Summit, NJ

NJ.com

Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses

The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Nico Hischier suffers hamstring injury, will be re-evaluated in 10 days

Devils captain Nico Hischier has a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Thursday morning. Hischier, 23, originally exited in the first period of Monday’s 2-1 preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens with apparent cramps. One day later, Hischier underwent tests to make sure everything was “good.” He played in nine first period shifts on Monday and did not play in Tuesday’s preseason game vs. the Islanders. The Devils’ preseason concludes on Oct. 8 vs. the Boston Bruins.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees

Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
AGRICULTURE
WPG Talk Radio

Ian Impacts for NJ: 3″ Rain, 30+ MPH Gusts, Minor Tidal Flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

NJ lottery player wins $1M

NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

The ballad of sausage and peppers, N.J.’s forgotten sandwich

New Jersey might just be the Sandwich State. The Taylor ham/pork roll sandwich, subject of endless debate and unflagging loyalty, may as well be on the state crest, along with “liberty”and “prosperity.”. The club sandwich — layers of cocktail stick-anchored goodness — is a diner staple. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
