Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center receive $10 million to expand services in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center in Bakersfield received $10 million presented by Assemblyman Rudy Salas. The 2022-2023 State Budget passed in June and allocated money to the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center to help improve the lives of those in Kern County, according to a news release.
BPD invites community to National Night Out
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police Department is inviting the public to join them for their 39th annual National Night Out. It's an event to promote police-community partnerships. Detective Marc Lugo stopped by Eyewitness News to share how important this event is to the department.
United Way providing food boxes and books to Fairfax School District families
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — United Way of Kern County is giving away free boxes of food, books to kids ages 0-13, and dental hygiene kits. The drive-thru distribution will be happening Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Fairfax Jr. High, located at 1500 South Fairfax Road from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kern County 999 Foundation to host 16th annual Officer Down Ride event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County 999 Foundation is hosting its 16th annual Kern County Officer Down Ride event this weekend. Since 2007, the foundation has assisted families of Kern County peace officers who have died in the line of duty. They rely on fundraisers like this weekend's...
McFarland PD presents pitch for new facility to Board of Trustees
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — They say don’t judge a book by its cover and that's what McFarland's police chief and city manager hopes the Board of Supervisors won't do with his proposal for the city's library. “We have far outgrown our police building and we are in dire...
Kern County Fair: Feed the Need Food Drive, six cans gets you one free fair admission pass
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's nearly been a week since the Kern County Fair kicked off. And if you haven't gotten your hands on some funnels cakes and other delicious food. Now's your chance!. Beginning at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, the Kern County Fair is hosting...
BPD hosts annual National Night Out on Oct. 4
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is set to host the 39th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Yokuts Park. The free event will be held at 4200 Empire Drive from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., which will include entertainment, resource booths and displays from BPD's K-9 unit, SWAT and the Bomb Squad.
Pet of the week: 9/29
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Dreyer's temporary layoffs 905 employees in two partial plant shutdowns
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dreyer’s announces two temporary partial shutdown of its Bakersfield plant affecting hundreds of employees. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. said the first temporary layoff will happen on November 23, 2022. The affected employees are expected to return to work on December 2, 2022, according to a letter sent to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh.
KHSD releases second statement on opioids, North High presentation Tuesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern High School District has released a second statement on what they said is "the evolving opioid crisis impacting the country, communities, and schools," in Kern County. In part it reads:. Regarding recent issues at North High School, its principal has been addressing parents'...
BPD searches for driver that struck pedestrian on Chester Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a driver that struck pedestrian, causing major injuries overnight. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Chester Avenue near Sam Lynn Ballpark. Police received a call about a man standing in the middle of the street when...
BPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police is investigating a suspicious death in downtown Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on Sept. 26, at around 11:04 p.m., officers were flagged down in the 1900 block of V Street regarding a person down in the area. When officers arrived, they found...
CHP K-9 finds 100 pounds of meth during Kern County traffic stop
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested after a CHP K9 officer finds over 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. The California Highway Patrol said on Sept. 23, 2022, at around 3:50 p.m., on southbound Highway 99, near Highway 65, a CHP officer pulled over a Toyota Corolla for tinted windows.
BPD: 3 arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three men were arrested on grand theft charges relating to an attempted catalytic converter theft from Mercy Hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just before 9 a.m. officers responded to Mercy Hospital, located at 2215 Truxtun Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle report....
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Union Avenue, driver cooperating: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on Union Avenue and 4th Street overnight. Bakersfield Police officers were flagged down for a person down in the road in the 300 block of Union Avenue that had been struck by a vehicle in the area. The pedestrian...
3 men arrested in Wasco, face weapons and drug charges
WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three men in Wasco were arrested after sheriff's deputies discovered two firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamines, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On Monday evening, deputies from the Wasco and North Area KCSO substations found a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Deputies stopped to...
Police search for robbery suspect at 7-Eleven
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect that used a firearm in a robbery at 7-Eleven, located at 1701 Pacheco Road. The incident happened on August 17. The suspect depicted in the photo was caught on camera at the scene. Anyone with information...
Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
Bakersfield Police release August 2022 monthly report
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Special Enforcement Unit released its monthly report for August 2022. According to the report, a year to date gang violence index from 2020 to 2022 found that shootings were cut in half. 60 were reported for 2021 compared to 30 in 2022.
Fairfax School District board member Moland charged on 6 counts, including voter fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Fairfax School District Board of Trustees member and former president has been charged with six felony counts, including the misappropriation of public funds, violating conflict of interest statutes, falsification of election documents and voter fraud, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. Palmer Moland faces...
