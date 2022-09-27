Read full article on original website
Target and Walmart Are Making an Unexpected Move to Get You to Spend More This Holiday Season
The season of deals is almost underway.
Amazon Announces a Second Prime Day as the Fight for Holiday Shoppers Begins
'Tis the season to spend more than any time of year — according to some retailers, that is. Ecommerce giant Amazon has added another Prime Day to the calendar to kick off its holiday deals, per CNN Business, following the lead of other major retailers this year. Amazon's "Prime...
Target offers holiday savings with Target Deal Days, Holiday Price Matching and more
It’s about time to start getting your holiday shopping list ready! For bargain hunters, that means only one thing — finding the best deals on gifts, holiday decorations, toys and more. And smart shoppers know it’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays, especially when it...
Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day–like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11–12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to...
Top Toys Under $25 for the Holiday Season 2022
Like it or not, the end of summer marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season for a large segment of the consumer population -- and that's a holly jolly trend for the retail industry. The...
Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s announce major cutbacks – and it may mean your favorite items won’t be on the shelves
WALMART, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s have announced some major cutbacks, which may mean your favorite items will no longer be on the shelves. Last month, well-known retailers spoke about canceling or reducing orders to combat abnormally high inventories. In an August earnings call, Walmart’s EVP and CFO John...
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12
Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
How Walmart and Other Big-Name Stores Get You To Spend More Money
Perhaps the biggest reason that Walmart is so attractive -- and successful -- is that they tout mighty savings opportunities. The chain with over 10,500 locations hosts frequent sales, a sweeping...
Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten
Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
ETOnline.com
The Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Early Holiday Savings: Apple, La Mer, Shark Vacuums and More
Fall is officially here, and so are early holiday deals on must-have items at Walmart. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of deals across all categories to help you prepare for the new season. This...
ConsumerAffairs
Walmart is going all in on new return options and promising seamless holiday deliveries
Walmart says it’s doubling down on convenience for its customers including a new policy about returns and updated shipping plans, all in hopes of setting the stage for a better holiday shopping experience. New return policy options. When it comes to returns, the big box retailer calls its updated...
ConsumerAffairs
Walmart unveils top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season
Is it too early to start holiday shopping? Not according to Walmart. The discount retail chain has unveiled its 2022 Top Toy List – over a month earlier than its 2021 release date. The goal of the early release is to help consumers be more organized in their holiday shopping this year, and offer shoppers the best deals possible on some of the most popular items.
retailleader.com
Toys R Us Rolling Out In-Store Shops at Macy’s by Mid-October
Toys R Us pop-up stores will open in all Macy’s locations by Oct. 15. The toy retailer, which closed all of its locations in 2018, first partnered with Macy’s in August 2021. The brands released a list of the top 100 toys of the season and will give...
Christmas in October: Here’s Why Walmart & Target Are Starting Holiday Sales Earlier Than Ever
Several big box retailers, including Walmart and Target, announced earlier than ever pre-holiday sales events to attract more customers. Last year retailers were plagued by supply chain issues, which...
CNBC
Amazon's second Prime Day sale will take place Oct. 11-12
Amazon will host a "Prime Early Access Sale" Oct. 11-12, the company announced Monday. It marks the first time Amazon has had two such events in the same year. The company is in the midst of a challenging period due to inflation, rising interest rates and overexpansion during the pandemic.
Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence.
Parent's Perspective: Tips for early holiday shopping
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Did you know that Christmas is less than 90 days away? Hanukkah will be here even sooner. While many people don't start really thinking about the holidays until around Halloween, KDKA's Heather Abraham has some tips that might help you get a headstart. With kids being so expensive to buy for, especially right now, with the cost of everything being up, every little bit you can save will help.Last year, the National Retail Federation said consumers have been steadily shopping earlier and earlier, with 61% of people starting in early November in 2021.Brittany Newcomb of Brittany's Budgeting...
AOL Corp
Aldi's U.S. sales rise as shoppers seek cheaper groceries
(Reuters) -Aldi's U.S. arm said on Wednesday that same-store sales in the country rose in the double digits over the last 12 months as rampant inflation pushed consumers to find cheaper deals on groceries. The German-owned discount supermarket chain's U.S. stores sales growth over the past year was driven by...
Amazon Prime Day 2.0 Is Coming This October to Give Your Holiday Shopping a Jumpstart
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.It’s official: after months of rumors swirling that Amazon would be hosting a second two-day sales event like the annual Prime Day event, the massive e-tailer just confirmed that the new Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11 and 12. Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on July 12 and 13, but Amazon’s Prime Day 2.0 is being held to help shoppers get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping without breaking the bank. The Prime Early Access Sale will be exclusive...
