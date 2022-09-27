ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lootpress

Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October

Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day–like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11–12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to...
RETAIL
#Holiday Shopping#Holiday Season
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
Android Police

Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12

Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
RETAIL
ConsumerAffairs

Walmart unveils top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season

Is it too early to start holiday shopping? Not according to Walmart. The discount retail chain has unveiled its 2022 Top Toy List – over a month earlier than its 2021 release date. The goal of the early release is to help consumers be more organized in their holiday shopping this year, and offer shoppers the best deals possible on some of the most popular items.
SHOPPING
retailleader.com

Toys R Us Rolling Out In-Store Shops at Macy’s by Mid-October

Toys R Us pop-up stores will open in all Macy’s locations by Oct. 15. The toy retailer, which closed all of its locations in 2018, first partnered with Macy’s in August 2021. The brands released a list of the top 100 toys of the season and will give...
RETAIL
CNBC

Amazon's second Prime Day sale will take place Oct. 11-12

Amazon will host a "Prime Early Access Sale" Oct. 11-12, the company announced Monday. It marks the first time Amazon has had two such events in the same year. The company is in the midst of a challenging period due to inflation, rising interest rates and overexpansion during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

Parent's Perspective: Tips for early holiday shopping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Did you know that Christmas is less than 90 days away? Hanukkah will be here even sooner. While many people don't start really thinking about the holidays until around Halloween, KDKA's Heather Abraham has some tips that might help you get a headstart. With kids being so expensive to buy for, especially right now, with the cost of everything being up, every little bit you can save will help.Last year, the National Retail Federation said consumers have been steadily shopping earlier and earlier, with 61% of people starting in early November in 2021.Brittany Newcomb of Brittany's Budgeting...
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Aldi's U.S. sales rise as shoppers seek cheaper groceries

(Reuters) -Aldi's U.S. arm said on Wednesday that same-store sales in the country rose in the double digits over the last 12 months as rampant inflation pushed consumers to find cheaper deals on groceries. The German-owned discount supermarket chain's U.S. stores sales growth over the past year was driven by...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Prime Day 2.0 Is Coming This October to Give Your Holiday Shopping a Jumpstart

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.It’s official: after months of rumors swirling that Amazon would be hosting a second two-day sales event like the annual Prime Day event, the massive e-tailer just confirmed that the new Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11 and 12. Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on July 12 and 13, but Amazon’s Prime Day 2.0 is being held to help shoppers get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping without breaking the bank. The Prime Early Access Sale will be exclusive...
INTERNET
