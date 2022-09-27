Read full article on original website
wgan.com
Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients
A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
WPFO
Maine man found guilty of holding knife to federal officer's throat
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An Augusta man is facing decades behind bars for assaulting a federal officer. In April, authorities say 41-year-old Derik Broox Wight entered the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building, pressed a security officer against the wall, and then held a knife to his throat. Another officer ordered Wight...
wabi.tv
Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.
WPFO
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
WPFO
Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man faces nearly 100 years behind bars for his role in the insurrection. Tuesday, a judge found 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon guilty on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies. On January 6 last year, the Justice Department says Fitzsimons carried out at least...
WPFO
Maine contractor to serve 3 years in prison for stealing over $100K from clients
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Waterville contractor will spend at least three years behind bars for ripping off dozens of people who hired him. Tony Glidden pleaded guilty over the summer to theft by deception. Prosecutors say he scammed 24 clients out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business.
wabi.tv
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
Maine Man Allegedly Assaulted Deputy With Vehicle Door
A Maine man is in trouble after he allegedly assaulted a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy with the door of his vehicle and then fled the scene. According to WGME, 29 year old Zachary Laney, of Bridgton, was pulled over on the Naples causeway on Sunday for multiple violations. The article explains that Laney was reportedly uncooperative and refused to give the deputy that stopped him any information.
WPFO
Sanford man pleads guilty to starting fire at multi-unit rental property
SANFORD (WGME) -- A Sanford man pleaded guilty to arson for a fire at a multi-unit rental property last year. The fire happened at a rental property on Spruce Street in Sanford in May 2021. There was extensive damage to the building, but the most significant damage was in an...
Maine Police Seek 2 Suspects For a Possible Road Rage Incident
Maine State Police are investigating after a driver was allegedly assaulted by two people in a possible road rage incident in Alfred. Officials say it happened at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Roads in that town. Two people, a man and woman, got out of their black SUV and allegedly punched the driver of a white Dodge Ram in the face several times. After they stopped hitting him, they allegedly sprayed the victim with Mace before leaving the scene. The black SUV continued on Route 202 toward Sanford. There's no word on how badly the victim was hurt.
wabi.tv
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - The teenager who was reported missing out of Freeport has been found dead, school officials at RSU 5 confirmed. Last week, Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home in Freeport. Officials reported a body, which they have not identified, was found near where the...
WPFO
Portland police provide private detail to LePage campaign due to 'potential safety issues'
PORTLAND (WGME) – During Paul LePage's event in the park Wednesday, two Portland police officers were also present as part of a detail. Portland police say the LePage campaign paid for the private detail, which costs about $500. It comes after Portland police announced earlier this month that they...
Bridgton man arrested on multiple charges including assault on an officer after a traffic stop in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — A Bridgton man is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail after being arrested on multiple charges on Sunday night. According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday by a Sheriff's Deputy.
wabi.tv
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WPFO
Dynamite left behind by tenant at Redbank Village, police say
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a tenant left behind dynamite after moving out of an apartment in Redbank Village in South Portland, which has been a source of tension for tenants recently. South Portland Police say a tenant left behind a stick of dynamite. It's not clear if that...
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
WMTW
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
wgan.com
Arrest made in shootings in Portland’s Old Port
PORTLAND (WGME) — Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
