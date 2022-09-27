ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wgan.com

Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients

A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Maine man found guilty of holding knife to federal officer's throat

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An Augusta man is facing decades behind bars for assaulting a federal officer. In April, authorities say 41-year-old Derik Broox Wight entered the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building, pressed a security officer against the wall, and then held a knife to his throat. Another officer ordered Wight...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Alaska State
Auburn, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, ME
WPFO

Woman found dead at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man faces nearly 100 years behind bars for his role in the insurrection. Tuesday, a judge found 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon guilty on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies. On January 6 last year, the Justice Department says Fitzsimons carried out at least...
LEBANON, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#University Of Alaska#Violent Crime
95.9 WCYY

Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
B98.5

Maine Man Allegedly Assaulted Deputy With Vehicle Door

A Maine man is in trouble after he allegedly assaulted a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy with the door of his vehicle and then fled the scene. According to WGME, 29 year old Zachary Laney, of Bridgton, was pulled over on the Naples causeway on Sunday for multiple violations. The article explains that Laney was reportedly uncooperative and refused to give the deputy that stopped him any information.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
I-95 FM

Maine Police Seek 2 Suspects For a Possible Road Rage Incident

Maine State Police are investigating after a driver was allegedly assaulted by two people in a possible road rage incident in Alfred. Officials say it happened at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Roads in that town. Two people, a man and woman, got out of their black SUV and allegedly punched the driver of a white Dodge Ram in the face several times. After they stopped hitting him, they allegedly sprayed the victim with Mace before leaving the scene. The black SUV continued on Route 202 toward Sanford. There's no word on how badly the victim was hurt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabi.tv

Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - The teenager who was reported missing out of Freeport has been found dead, school officials at RSU 5 confirmed. Last week, Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home in Freeport. Officials reported a body, which they have not identified, was found near where the...
FREEPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WEST GARDINER, ME
WPFO

Dynamite left behind by tenant at Redbank Village, police say

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a tenant left behind dynamite after moving out of an apartment in Redbank Village in South Portland, which has been a source of tension for tenants recently. South Portland Police say a tenant left behind a stick of dynamite. It's not clear if that...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Arrest made in shootings in Portland’s Old Port

PORTLAND (WGME) — Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy