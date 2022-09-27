Read full article on original website
The FADER
Song You Need: Yann Tiersen takes NEU!’s “Lieber Honig” to new heights
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. This past Friday, NEU! reissued their full catalog in one box set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1972 self-titled debut LP. NEU! 50! also contains a 10-track, 71-minute remix album, on which a motley selection of artists reimagine the krautrock pioneers’ work. Its guest list runs the gamut from The National to Mogwai to Guerilla Toss to Idles to They Hate Change to Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor to New Order/Joy Division’s Stephen Morris in collaboration with Factory Floor’s Gabe Gurnsey. Each track offers a distinct interpretation of NEU!’s sound, a minimal yet intricate take on rock ’n’ roll envisioned by the group’s leading duo, Michael Rother and the late Klaus Dinger (both former members of Kraftwerk). But the record’s most uniquely brilliant stretch comes in the form of Breton composer and multi-instrumentalist Yann Tiersen’s rendition of “Lieber Honig,” the closing track from NEU!’s aforementioned debut.
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Stereogum
Titus Andronicus – “Baby Crazy”
Titus Andronicus’ new album The Will To Live comes out tomorrow, which is exciting! The Tristate area rockers have already shared “(I’m) Screwed,” “Give Me Grief,” the Cock Sparrer cover “We’re Coming Back,” and the seven-minute “An Anomaly” from the record. Now, they’re back with one more preview titled “Baby Crazy,” which also has a cheeky, scrolling-word sing-along-song lyric video.
NME
SOS announce 15th anniversary concert with spacedog spacecat and (formerly Maryknoll)
Filipino indie rock quartet SOS have announced a new concert to commemorate their 15th anniversary together. The band announced the concert through a poster uploaded onto their social media accounts. The show will take place this Saturday, October 1, at Makati bar Social House. Doors will open at 8PM, and fuzz pop band spacedog spacecat and alternative rock outfit (formerly Maryknoll) will be featured as support acts.
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
Stereogum
Hyd – “Breaking Ground”
In November, Hayden Dunham, aka PC Music collaborator Hyd, will release their debut album CLEARING. It features the Caroline Polachek-produced single “Afar,” the already-released “So Clear,” and now Hyd is back with “Breaking Ground,” which was co-written and produced by Finn Keane (EASYFUN) with additional production by A.G. Cook. Against a throbbing, triumphant synth track, Hyd sings and chants about “burning it down,” making “Breaking Ground” a top contender for playlists about beating the odds and/or emotional survival.
Stereogum
Frankie Cosmos – “F.O.O.F.”
Frankie Cosmos have a new album, Inner World Peace, out next month. The Greta Kline-led band has shared two singles from it so far, “One Year Stand” and “Aftershook,” and today they’re back with a third, “F.O.O.F.,” a gliding, likable one that contains a self-referential line about “listening to 2019 Frankie.”
Stereogum
Archers Of Loaf – “Aimee”
North Carolina indie-rock OGs Archers Of Loaf are nearing the release of their first album in 24 years, Reason In Decline. The album drops about three weeks from now, and today we get to hear one of its quietest, prettiest songs. “Aimee” is not a Pure Prairie League cover. That...
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands First-Ever No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart
After landing his highest-ever U.K. chart position at No. 2 for the new album Patient Number 9, it turns out Ozzy Osbourne has completely dominated stateside as well, hitting No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and ascending to No. 1 on seven total Billboard charts, including a first-ever on the Top Album Sales chart.
NME
Watch Lewis Capaldi cover Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge
Lewis Capaldi covered Britney Spears‘ 2003 single ‘Everytime’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier today (September 26). The track featured on Spears’ fourth studio album ‘In The Zone’ which also featured her huge hit ‘Toxic’. Capadli was joined by a...
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “Dead Inside Shuffle”
Next month, LA indie-jazz/funk enthusiast Louis Cole will release his new album Quality Over Opinion. So far, he’s released a handful of songs from the record, including “Let It Happen,” “Not Needed Anymore,” and “I’m Tight.” Now, Cole is back with another album cut called “Dead Inside Shuffle.” With lyrics like “Dead inside but life’s still moving” laid across a horn-accented, jaunty beat, “Dead Inside Shuffle” sounds reminiscent of Pharrell’s “Happy,” only not at all wedding-reception generic.
Stereogum
Hear Jeff Tweedy And Norah Jones Perform Five Songs On Her New Podcast
Norah Jones has a new podcast called Norah Jones Is Playing Along, which will feature her chatting and performing with some of her favorite musicians. “I love playing music with people and this seemed like a fun way for me to do it, especially with musicians who I don’t normally cross paths with,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m open to all kinds of music and look forward to pushing myself out of my comfort zone as well as reconnecting with past collaborators in a new way.” She continued:
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
Stereogum
Foyer Red – “Pollen City”
We’ve been tracking the progress of Brooklyn art-rock collective Foyer Red for a minute now, writing up a smattering of early singles such as last fall’s “Blood” (appearing on 2021’s Zigzag Wombat EP), last May’s “Flipper,” and the bass-driven jaunt “Pickles,” which dropped in July. Across the last couple of years, Foyer Red has evolved from a trio to a five-piece; the full lineup is currently singer, lyricist, and clarinetist Elana Riordan, guitarist, keyboardist, and background vocalist Kristina Moore, guitarist and vocalist Mitch Myers, bassist Eric Jaso, and drummer Marco Ocampo (both Jaso and Ocampo also play in Hypoluxo). Anyway, today Foyer Red are back with another new song — a satisfyingly disjointed jam called “Pollen City.”
Stereogum
Stream Kamaiyah’s New EP 3 Nights In Seattle
These days, the hugely charismatic Oakland rapper Kamaiyah is moving in mysterious ways. Where Kamaiyah once seemed like a real threat to make a mainstream rap impact, she’s now in a zone where she’s cranking out smaller releases for a core fanbase, and where you might miss some of those records when they came out. Earlier this year, for instance, Kamaiyah released her Divine Timing EP, which had collaborations with people like Sada Baby and DaBoii. And today, out of nowhere, she’s got a new three-song EP.
Stereogum
Shygirl – “Shlut”
This week, UK rapper (and Stereogum Artist To Watch) Shygirl will release her long-awaited debut album Nymph. We’ve heard a handful of singles already, including “Firefly,” “Come For Me,” “Coochie (a bedtime story),” and “Nike.” Well, now there’s one more album cut to hear before Nymph drops on Friday. Shygirl’s latest is a steamy, flute-accented song called “Shlut,” which also has a music video directed by Diana Kunst.
Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Someone To Weep For Me”
We’re nine days away from Bonny Light Horseman’s second album, Rolling Golden Holy, and today the indie-folk supergroup is promoting that release with a fifth(!) advance single to go along with “California,” “Summer Dream,” “Exile,” and “Sweetbread.” This one is called “Someone To Weep For Me.” It’s a lightly soulful folk-rock rambler with a lead vocal by Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson and lovely harmonies from Anaïs Mitchell. There’s a lot of graceful momentum in this one — a lot of beauty too. Listen below.
Stereogum
Bruce Springsteen Announces Soul Covers Album Only The Strong Survive
Bruce Springsteen has announced a soul covers album called Only The Strong Survive, which will be out in November. “I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen explained in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?” The album was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret, and executive produced by Jon Landau. It’ll be Springsteen first album since 2020’s Letter To You.
Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse
The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
The Flaming Lips to Reissue Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for 20th Anniversary
The Flaming Lips are reissuing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for its 20th anniversary year. A 6xCD box set arrive November 25, with a 5xLP package to follow on April 14 next year, all via Warner. The CD set has more than 50 unreleased tracks, and the vinyl set has more than 30, plus several that have never been on wax before. Among them are B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two live albums, and other rarities, such as covers of Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” and “Breathe,” Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
