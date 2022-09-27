*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother is a bit of a klutz, and that often gets her into trouble. When she was newly married, she went to the laundromat and washed her clothes in one of the big front-loading machines. She put in a load of laundry and then added what she thought was the correct amount of soap. Unfortunately, she must have miscalculated, because the machine started spewing suds everywhere. The suds quickly filled the room, and my mother was so embarrassed that she had to call for help.

