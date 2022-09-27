Still holding onto her Balenciaga chapter, Kim Kardashian debuted another look by the brand while out in New York City. On Sept. 20, the reality star was seen walking in an all-black ensemble and a futuristic pair of sunglasses, apt for her "alien Barbie" style streak. Styled by Dani Levi, she wore a strapless jumpsuit boasting a sweetheart-neckline corset top and flared trousers. She wore no jewelry, putting her cleavage on full display, and covered up with a long coat. A glimpse of pointy silver shoes appeared under her trousers, similar to the black gloves she seemed to be wearing underneath the coat. To finish, her wet flip bun (courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton) set the stage for her large blue tinted shield frames, which have become her signature accessory as of late.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO