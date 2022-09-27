Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Cozy sweat sets in beautiful fall colors
Today we had Bella Lee, founder of Milkstain Apparel, join us on the show. She started this company so moms would have something cute but comfy to wear. The company just released some new fall colors in their fall line. Now is the perfect time to get cute sweat set with the weather starting to cool down. Not only does Milkstain Apparel sell comfortable and cozy sets, but also has a bridal line, perfect for matching at bridal parties.
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Paris Hilton Walks the Versace Runway in Her Signature Pink Sparkles
She made the color pink—and spangled minidresses—a way of life in the early Noughties, and now Paris Hilton has brought her signature aesthetic to Donatella’s Versace runway in Milan. The original reality TV queen joined supermodels including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and EmRata on the catwalk, wearing a tiny pink dress with a fingerless gloves and a pair of Day-Glo pink stilettos that would have fit right into her The Simple Life wardrobe.
Blake Lively’s Elegant Pregnancy Style: From Glittery Mini Dresses to Figure-Hugging Gowns
Blake Lively makes pregnancy look fierce. The actress has wowed Us with her maternity style through the years, stepping out in dazzling mini dresses, skintight gowns and more. In September 2022, the Gossip Girl alum surprised fans when she revealed her fourth pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds while attending the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s […]
Katie Holmes’s Leather Dress and Chunky Shoes Are a Perfect Fall Combo
Katie Holmes, noted stylish New Yorker, has touched down in Paris! The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Chloé’s spring 2023 show this morning. (She’s a big fan of the label, having worn designer Gabriela Hearst’s wares multiple times this summer.) Her front row outfit obviously didn’t disappoint: She wore a refined dress-and-shoe pairing that’s perfect outfit inspiration for the crisp fall weeks head.
Nicky Hilton Goes Wild in Leopard Cutout Dress and Sharp Pumps at Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation
Nicky Hilton brought truly wild style to New York Fashion Week while attending Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation. Hilton entered the Highline Stages for the occasion in a metallic midi-length dress. The “365 Style” author’s pleated style featured a flowing skirt, as well as draped sleeves and two side cutouts that knotted in the center to create a plunging neckline. Giving the piece a wild finish was an allover leopard print, creating a single punchy statement. When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for a glamorous and chic finish to her outfit with a pair of black pumps. Her glossy patent leather...
6 Fall Accessory Staples to Complete Your Outfits
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. Although new clothing is crucial for fall, the accessories are what you need to invest in. Stick with your staple pieces and team your looks with a fun handbag or necklace to elevate the ensemble and take […]
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Katie Holmes Just Wore All Her Style Signatures at Once
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever since she was snapped wearing that Khaite cashmere bra and matching, barely buttoned cardigan in 2019, Katie Holmes has been a street-style star. By now the Dawson’s Creek actor is known for instantly recognizable wardrobe signatures, from wide-leg jeans and girlish ballet flats, to snug knits and normcore sneakers. And her latest look is a mash-up of all her favorite pieces.
Sick of Jeans? Check Out These Flowy Palazzo Pants for Your Fall Wardrobe
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One thing we know a lot of people dread about summer coming to an end is having to make the switch from shorts and skirts to jeans. We’ll always have an appreciation for denim, but we don’t want […]
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Kim Kardashian Styled a Plunging Corset Jumpsuit With Futuristic Sunglasses
Still holding onto her Balenciaga chapter, Kim Kardashian debuted another look by the brand while out in New York City. On Sept. 20, the reality star was seen walking in an all-black ensemble and a futuristic pair of sunglasses, apt for her "alien Barbie" style streak. Styled by Dani Levi, she wore a strapless jumpsuit boasting a sweetheart-neckline corset top and flared trousers. She wore no jewelry, putting her cleavage on full display, and covered up with a long coat. A glimpse of pointy silver shoes appeared under her trousers, similar to the black gloves she seemed to be wearing underneath the coat. To finish, her wet flip bun (courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton) set the stage for her large blue tinted shield frames, which have become her signature accessory as of late.
ABC 4
Wake up feeling fabulous with heatless curls
Say goodbye to your heat tools. Rachel Sisneros, owner of CozyConfidence shared her secret to perfect heatless curls. Just over a year ago, she launched a new product that took the beauty world by storm. The curl band is made of sherpa and unlike other heatless curl methods, it is comfortable to sleep in. Wrap it up before bed and wake up feeling fabulous.
Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
Olivia Wilde Goes Dark in Backless Dress and Slick Stilettos at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ NYC Premiere
Olivia Wilde shimmered on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.” Arriving to the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night, Wilde wore a sharp black gown. Styled by Karla Welch, the Independent Spirit Award-winning star’s Saint Laurent ensemble featured long sleeves with structured shoulders and slightly rolled-up sleeves. A backless silhouette gave the dress an enhanced slick edge as well. Rounded sculpted silver metal and black bangles, as well as coordinating round rings, completed Wilde’s ensemble with an artistic finish. Though her footwear wasn’t fully visible beneath her gown’s long skirt, Wilde did enter the theater in a...
Hypebae
UNDERCOVER SS23 Braided Horns Hairstyle Serves as Major Halloween Inspo
Jun Takahashi‘s UNDERCOVER Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week delivered chic Halloween hair inspiration. Set against a moody backdrop in the historic American Cathedral in Paris, the models swayed down the runway in editorial evening wear. The collection transitioned onward to collegiate attire with bomber jackets and gender-neutral silhouettes. What caught our attention the most were the braided hairstyle variations. In the spirit of the upcoming spooky season, we saw hair themes on the models that mirrored two plaited french devil horns, all-inclusive of different textures and hair types. To give the style more of an edge, some models sported braided horns with a tight bun underneath, while others featured a sleek ponytail moment.
theodysseyonline.com
Beauty Favorites of September
If you are like me, you are always trying to find the best product for the biggest bang for your buck. Here is my list of my favorite products this September:. Foiled Eyes by BH Cosmetics https://www.bhcosmetics.com/products/foil-eyes-2-2... 28 beautiful shades for under twenty dollars? Count me in! Normally palettes that...
