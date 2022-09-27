Read full article on original website
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
3 Amazing Burger Places in New York
If you live in the beautiful state of New York or plan on exploring it soon, here are three great burger places in New York to visit. Now, what are your thoughts on these amazing burger places in New York? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people who live in New York or are currently visiting this beautiful state? How would you rate the food at these burger places? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger spot in New York too so more people can visit them if they happen to be in the area.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
Don’t miss these dates for all the upcoming hunting seasons in Upstate New York
Several hunting seasons open soon, giving hunters of all ages across New York state a chance to bag squirrels, rabbits, hares, whitetail deer, bear, ruffed grouse, pheasants, bobwhite quail, ducks, coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, gray and red foxes, skunks, opossum, and weasels. Here’s a comprehensive list to keep track of all...
USA Today Named This Upstate New York Resort One Of Nation’s Best
If you could go to a resort anywhere in America, where would you go? From beautiful Hawaii to the Rocky Mountains to sunny Miami, there are so many options offering incredible history, gorgeous scenery, or luxurious amenities. Fortunately, in Upstate New York we have plenty of resorts with all three....
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
Wooly Worms Are Here New York! Are They Predicting a Harsh Winter?
You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October. Based on what was seen this weekend, they are already here. It's...
Get Ready: Turkey Hunting Season Will Soon Kick Off Around New York State
Turkey hunting will soon be permitted around New York State. Before you grab your gun and head out, there are some rules you need to know. New York divides the season into three different sessions for each part of the state. Hunters in each of the three regions will have two weeks.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
The Issues Dominating the 2022 Election for New York Governor: Where The Candidates Stand
This is Part 2 of a two-part article on the issues dominating the 2022 general election for New York Governor between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. Read Part 1 here. As Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin face off in this year’s...
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
Central New York Apple Orchard Ranks Among Top 3 Best In The Country
USA Today is out with yet another "10Best" list, ranking the top businesses, people and places in the U.S. for a variety of categories. The editors survey and nominate a ton of options, but the list is ultimately decided by voters online. New York State has gotten a shout-out in...
New Motorcycle Themed Cafe Now Serving Up Coffee & More In Saratoga County
If you get fired up on caffeine and firing up your ride, there is a new local cafe right up your alley. The beautiful thing about coffee is you can enjoy it pretty much any setting. And it can be a companion for any activity. Getting up early to work on your house? Fire up a pot of joe. Shopping at Crossgate? Stop mid-shop for that jolt of caffeine.
The Real Reason New York Is Seeing A Drop In Gas Prices
Gas prices are going down in New York State, and everybody wants to know why. It seems like once things started to get back to “normal” following the pandemic, everything began to skyrocket in price. And across the nation, we’re still seeing a jump in gas prices, but...
Heating Tax Breaks For Some Families In Western New York?
The winter of 2022-23 is going to be a record setter but not for what we are used to seeing. Sure, we will get lots of snow. But the bigger story of this upcoming season will be the cost to heat your home. We are all trying to stay afloat...
