Lindsay Unified Teacher Residency program provides path to teaching credential, masters in 1 year
A South Valley school district is taking action to recruit more educators through a new teaching pipeline program.
Amazon gives Deep Creek Elementary School $20K makeover
Deep Creek Elementary had their care closet, food pantry, and teachers’ lounge redesigned by Baltimore based Chez Nous Organizing.
Schools Chancellor unveils new admissions policy for NYC middle and high schools
Banks' announcement marks the first time he is wading into one of the biggest controversies for the nation's largest school district.
Supporting Recovery on Ferris State’s Campus with C.R.E.W.
“I had dabbled with substances a little bit in high school, but it wasn’t until college that I kind of went left when I always intended to go right,” says Scott Winkle. Scott Winkle knows how much fun college can be, but he also knows that the decisions you make there can impact you for the rest of your life.
Kelly Kennedy Is Helping Police Get (and Stay) Law Enforcement Fit
Kelly Kennedy wasn’t completely sure what she was going to do for a career when she was young. However, she was pretty sure that if you told her that she was going to be a PE teacher in the military. However, that was exactly what she was told by a palm reader she went to right after she graduated high school.
SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more
Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
