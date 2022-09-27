ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian packs 'catastrophic' storm surge threat made worse by climate change

By David Knowles, Yahoo News
 2 days ago
Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall Wednesday along Florida's southwest coast, bringing with it a potentially "catastrophic" 12-foot storm surge made worse by rising sea levels due to climate change.

The National Hurricane Center posted a "Peak Storm Surge Forecast" Tuesday that showed that a stretch of coastline south of Tampa Bay down to Bonita Bay could see between 8 and 12 feet of storm surge as Ian makes its way on land.

“In some areas there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Tuesday news conference. “When you have 5 to 10 feet of storm surge, that is not something you want to be a part of.”

Strengthening to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday, by day's end Ian was expected to intensify into a monster Category 4 storm as it churned northeast toward Florida's flat, low-lying coast. The storm could weaken slightly Wednesday evening before making landfall, but the storm surge it generates will remain a serious threat due to rising seal levels.

Making things worse: climate change and Ian's overlapping with a semi-annual king tide.

Sea levels around Florida have risen on average by 8 inches since 1950, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), with the bulk of that rise coming in recent years as rising global temperatures have sped up the melting of the polar ice caps. Due to a variety of factors, sea level rise does not happen uniformly, and the ocean has risen in St. Petersburg, which sits on Tampa Bay, by 9 inches, according to the NOAA.

All that additional water will make a dangerous situation even more so.

"Live-threatening storm surge looks increasingly likely along much of the Florida west coast where a storm surge warning is en effect, with the highest risk for Fort Myers to the Tampa region," the National Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. advisory issued Tuesday. "Residents in these areas should listen to advice given by local officials and follow evacuation orders if made for your area."

Mandatory evacuation orders have gone up in the following counties: Charlotte, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.

Storm surge is not the only threat from Ian, which is expected to pack winds exceeding 110 miles per hour when it makes landfall. It could drop as much as 24 inches of rain to parts of central parts of the west coast.

While recent studies have found that climate change makes hurricanes wetter and causes them to strengthen more quickly, for years, scientists have warned that Florida, the flattest state in the U.S., faces extreme risks due to climate change.

Ft. Myers, the second-fastest-growing county in the U.S., sits at an elevation of just 10 feet above sea level. Forecasts show that South Florida can count on another 11 inches of sea level rise by 2040 as polar ice melt continues apace due to rising temperatures caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Over that same span of time, warming waters will continue to energize hurricanes at a faster rate than previously observed.

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The devastation began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall...
Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves 'historic' damage in Florida

Hurricane Ian caused “historic” damage after making landfall in Florida, leaving more than 2.5 million without power. In a briefing Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “The impacts of this storm are historic, and the damage that was done has been historic and this is just off initial assessments.”
Biden: Hurricane Ian 'could be the deadliest' in Florida history

President Biden said Hurricane Ian could potentially be the deadliest in Florida's history, pledging federal government support for the state's recovery after the Category 4 storm . “This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” Biden said while speaking at FEMA headquarters Thursday afternoon. “The numbers are still unclear...
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., — (AP) — Hurricane Ian intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph (220 kph) as it approached Florida and forecasters predicted it would retain that strength until landfall. A stretch of the heavily populated Gulf Coast from Naples to Sarasota was at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., — (AP) — Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf...
Ian a tropical storm, additional landfall west of Charleston expected Friday

After making landfall as a high end Category 4 Hurricane on Wednesday, Ian moved east and weakened to a tropical storm on Thursday morning. Ian is forecast to move northeast and cross back into the Atlantic Ocean before curving north. Ian will then make landfall Friday afternoon as a tropical storm along the Georgia and South Carolina coast line, between Savannah and Charleston.
Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said "our entire country hurts" along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a "substantial loss of life." Biden said the storm...
After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients

Hundreds of hospital patients were being evacuated from facilities across the Fort Myers region Thursday after damage from Hurricane Ian cut off water supplies. One area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room. Other health care...
Hurricane Ian tracker: Latest projections and possible paths

NEW YORK — A major hurricane is targeting Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surge and even tornadoes. Hurricane Ian, which is currently in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 storm on Florida's western coast, with sustained winds of 125 mph and gusts closer to 135 mph.
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
