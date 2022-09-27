A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.

CALUMET COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO