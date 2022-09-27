Read full article on original website
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
BREAKING: One dead, at least one more injured in Tuesday crash
One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10 East. Crews were first called to the scene, the 7400 block of Hwy. 10 in Custer, near County Materials in Custer, at 12:37 p.m. on Sept. 27, and saw a crash involving two semi-trucks in the eastbound lanes. According...
UPDATE: 10 departments, 30k gallons used on large-scale barn fire in Winnebago County
THURSDAY, 9/29/22 – 11:08 a.m. CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A large-scale barn fire in the Town of Clayton on Wednesday afternoon drew help from ten fire departments in the area. According to the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on September 28 and...
Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun
A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Name of Man Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Marathon County Released
The name of the person killed in a one vehicle crash in Marathon County Saturday night has been released. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:15pm on Saturday, a vehicle was traveling east on County Road C, several miles west of County Road S in the Township of Green Valley, which is south of Halder and north of Milladore. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the embankment of a driveway. The vehicle rolled due to the accident.
Stratford Teen Identified in Fatal Marathon County Crash
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at approximately 9:15 pm, deputies responded to the area of eastbound County Rd C several miles west of County Rd S, in the Township of Green Valley, to investigate a single vehicle collision resulting in the death of the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle.
Neenah woman dies after crash involving SUV, dump truck in Calumet County
The Calumet County Sheriff's Office said the angle of the sun was a factor in the crash that left a Neenah woman dead Tuesday morning.
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
UPDATE: WisDOT gives all clear after crash on US 10 in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes of traffic are now open after a crash on US 10 at I-41 in Winnebago County. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the crash around 4:56 p.m. and cleared it at 5:14 p.m. There is no news if anyone was hurt. Local...
SWAT Team called after routine traffic stop in Winnebago County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County were able to take a man with several felonies into custody on Monday after a routine traffic stop. According to a release, officers with the Oshkosh Police Department had information that a 39-year-old man from Oshkosh was a Felon in Possession of Firearms.
Adams Co. crash claims life
FRIENDSHIP — A southeastern Wisconsin woman was killed in Adams County, when the driver of the SUV she was in ran a stop sign and collided with a dump truck. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Highways G and I, in the Town of Jackson.
Merrill man facing charges following fatal head-on crash in Town of Merrill
MERRILL – A Merrill man is facing charges following a two-car crash in the Town of Merrill on Saturday, Sept. 17, that left a Gleason boy dead and several others injured. John J. Lahti, 41, appeared in Lincoln County court on Monday, Sept. 19, where he was charged with one felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle while having a prior intoxicated-related conviction and a misdemeanor charge of causing injury/operating while under the influence.
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
Man in Clintonville wanted for carjacking no longer hiding in woods
BAYFIELD COUNTY – A man in Clintonville suspected of stealing a car is no longer hiding in the woods, according to a Facebook post on the Bayfield County Sherriff’s Office Tuesday. Seth Genereau is being accused of stealing an 81-year-old man’s black Chrysler Pacifica last week at a...
Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
Bond set at $350K for man accused of blowing up Lyndon Station bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — A judge on Tuesday set a $350,000 cash bond for the owner of a Lyndon Station bar accused of blowing it up earlier this month. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, faces five felony charges — including arson of a building with intent to defraud — stemming from the Sept. 1 explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street.
Neenah woman killed in collision with dump truck
Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. Discover Green Bay says this bid is different from the city's other efforts in the past.
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting
A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
