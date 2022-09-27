ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission met Tuesday night to approve a new budget that will start on the new fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1. The $20 million budget was approved unanimously. Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said $1.7 million will go toward road improvements and maintenance, and $900,000 toward equipment expenses however, he would like to see more money be put into those expenses.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO