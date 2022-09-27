Read full article on original website
Sen. Gary Peters introduces bill to expand veteran burial benefits
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Senator Gary Peters and lawmakers from across the aisle introduced a new bill that would expand burial benefits to veterans who die outside of Veteran’s Administration (VA) facilities. “As it is right now, a veteran who passes away in a VA facility from the veteran’s...
Marquette County Road Commission approves new budget
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission met Tuesday night to approve a new budget that will start on the new fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1. The $20 million budget was approved unanimously. Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said $1.7 million will go toward road improvements and maintenance, and $900,000 toward equipment expenses however, he would like to see more money be put into those expenses.
