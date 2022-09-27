Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Over $2 million of narcotics seized over the weekend
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen and three Mexican natives accused of smuggling narcotics. Accordingly, in a press release, these three arrests happened in one weekend and have estimated to over $2.05 million. Friday bust. Firstly, on...
Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail
The 21-year-old Yuma man accused of shooting and killing a man in Winterhaven will be released from the Imperial County Jail today according to the District Attorney's office. The post Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
kyma.com
Migrant shelter in San Luis, Mexico asks for donations
SAN LUIS R.C., Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico continues requesting food donations as the number of migrants and homeless people needing help goes up. They say about 125 people come every day asking for food. That includes about 100 homeless people along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
Amberly’s Place kicks off domestic violence awareness with local law enforcement
October is almost here and with it comes Domestic Violence Awareness month. The post Amberly’s Place kicks off domestic violence awareness with local law enforcement appeared first on KYMA.
69-year-old man missing in Yuma
The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies from the Winterhaven station responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane. The post Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One man dead and son injured in Winterhaven shooting
One Yuma man is behind bars after being accused of murdering a father and injuring that man's son. The post One man dead and son injured in Winterhaven shooting appeared first on KYMA.
KPBS
Imperial County’s use of psychiatric holds appears to violate state law
Imperial County officials routinely keep people on psychiatric holds for longer than 72 hours, often in ill-equipped facilities and without a formal hearing that’s required by law, an inewsource investigation found. Data shows the county has continued to record dozens of such cases each year despite consultants warning officials...
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico PD Seeks Info on Body at E. Rivera and Highway 98
CALEXICO — More than 48 hours after an anonymous daytime report led Calexico police to a deceased male on the side of the road at East Rivera Street and Highway 98 on the eastern edge of the city, authorities on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, were still looking for answers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holtvilletribune.com
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.
CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
kyma.com
Southwest High School receives alarming social media post
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In the early evening hours of Tuesday, September 27, officials at Southwest High School became aware of a social media post. Accordingly, the post mentioned someone would take a weapon to school. However, there was not a direct threat to any students or staff.
Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between mileposts 67 and 80, that is located between Yuma and Quartzsite for road construction. The post Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction appeared first on KYMA.
Small checkpoint on desolate California highway making big-time drug seizures
According to Mendoza, the area's desolate location is considered a shortcut to Los Angeles and other metropolitan areas, and that's why smugglers take a chance going through the checkpoint.
kyma.com
Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
kyma.com
Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center offers free Uber rides
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This Friday, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center is offering free Uber rides. Accordingly, the free Uber rides are to and from the clinic. This is in response to the Monkeypox outbreak. However, the passenger limit is 20 people. The clinic starts at 1:00pm...
Milestone in YFD Cancer Fighting Precautions
On September 26, 2022, a milestone has been reached in the Yuma Fire Department (YFD)'s fight against cancer. The post Milestone in YFD Cancer Fighting Precautions appeared first on KYMA.
Ex-President of DHS-ICE Union Local in San Diego Indicted Over Embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a local union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of allegedly embezzling funds from the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
Comments / 0