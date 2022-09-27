ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Over $2 million of narcotics seized over the weekend

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen and three Mexican natives accused of smuggling narcotics. Accordingly, in a press release, these three arrests happened in one weekend and have estimated to over $2.05 million. Friday bust. Firstly, on...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
Migrant shelter in San Luis, Mexico asks for donations

SAN LUIS R.C., Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico continues requesting food donations as the number of migrants and homeless people needing help goes up. They say about 125 people come every day asking for food. That includes about 100 homeless people along...
Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
69-year-old man missing in Yuma

The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico PD Seeks Info on Body at E. Rivera and Highway 98

CALEXICO — More than 48 hours after an anonymous daytime report led Calexico police to a deceased male on the side of the road at East Rivera Street and Highway 98 on the eastern edge of the city, authorities on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, were still looking for answers.
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.

CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
Southwest High School receives alarming social media post

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In the early evening hours of Tuesday, September 27, officials at Southwest High School became aware of a social media post. Accordingly, the post mentioned someone would take a weapon to school. However, there was not a direct threat to any students or staff.
Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between mileposts 67 and 80, that is located between Yuma and Quartzsite for road construction. The post Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction appeared first on KYMA.
Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center offers free Uber rides

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This Friday, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center is offering free Uber rides. Accordingly, the free Uber rides are to and from the clinic. This is in response to the Monkeypox outbreak. However, the passenger limit is 20 people. The clinic starts at 1:00pm...
