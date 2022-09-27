Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
O'Gara: Chris Rodriguez is back, and it's painfully obvious why Kentucky needs him to reach new heights
When Chris Rodriguez returns from his 4-game suspension Saturday at Ole Miss, he might as well come out rocking No. 45. He won’t — he prefers No. 24 — but if you watched Kentucky in the first part of 2022, you can see exactly why one could liken the All-SEC running back’s return to Michael Jordan’s post-baseball return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky talks Wildcats vs. Rebels
The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats are getting set for what should be their toughest challenge to date, as they’ll head to Oxford this weekend for a date with No. 14 Ole Miss. With the big game on deck, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow just released a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky, where the guys discussed:
z93country.com
Cats, Jayhawks to tip at 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena
(WKYT) – Kentucky’s much-anticipated matchup with defending national champion Kansas is now set for an 8 p.m. tip time on Jan. 28. The SEC made the announcement on Tuesday. The game is part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN will broadcast the matchup from Rupp Arena.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: Has the UK-Ole Miss game turned upside down?
In 2022, we’ve all had plenty of opportunities to get used to change in the world. But for Kentucky football fans, this weekend might be the push over the edge. First, Kentucky and Ole Miss are undefeated, battling to stay/reach the top 10 and maintain an actual shot at the College Football Playoff. That alone is outside the scope of what either team is really used to (although each team is 15-3 over its past 18 games).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heartlandcollegesports.com
What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?
The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Lance Leipold on Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki: ‘Don’t Write Anything About Him’
When you take a team that hasn’t topped four wins in more than a decade and start 4-0 with them in Year 2, it’s going to cause a stir and Lance Leipold knows that. However, Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks aren’t shying away from success as they are set to host Iowa State this weekend where they will try and start conference play off with a 2-0 record and hope to join the company of the “elite:” the AP Top 25.
gobigbluecountry.com
Tip Time Set for Kentucky-Kansas
We now know tip-off time for Kentucky’s non-conference matchup with Kansas in late January. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are set for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN on Saturday, January 28 at Rupp Arena. The two blue blood programs will cap off the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football Bowl Projections
Through four games, the Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 4-0 (1-0 SEC) start and ranked No. 7 in the country. However, the Wildcats are about to enter the toughest part of the schedule with seven straight conference games, including three top 15 matchups, with two of them on the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aseaofblue.com
Keion Brooks says goodbye to BBN
With the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball season on the horizon, one former Cat took the time to say thanks to the Big Blue Nation after three solid seasons in Lexington. Keion Brooks was a staple of the Kentucky program for the last three seasons. In the 2021-22 campaign, he finished with 10.8 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 23% from three. He also added 4.8 rebounds and one assist per game.
aseaofblue.com
Bluegrass Banter: Cats head to Oxford; Drew Franklin and Brad Logan join the show
Be sure to check out the latest episode of Bluegrass Banter!. This week Dylan and I are joined by Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, and Brad Logan of ‘Inside the Rebels’ the 247 Sports site for Ole Miss. We talk through the game coming up on Saturday...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WKYT 27
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
Kansas man dies in crash at Missouri motorsports park
A Kansas man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle at a motorsports park in Merwin, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
WTVQ
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
This Is Missouri’s Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
Comments / 0