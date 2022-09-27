Read full article on original website
Alleged Purse Thief Pleads Not Guilty To Robbery
(CNS) – A Thousand Palms man who allegedly stole someone’s purse in La Quinta and is suspected of other purse thefts as well pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one felony count of robbery. Eddie Ramirez, 40, was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbery and multiple outstanding warrants, according...
Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone
A convicted felon who broke into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a wildfire near Hemet pleaded guilty today to burglary and was immediately sentenced to two years probation. Michael Edward Serrano, 50, of Hemet admitted the felony count under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In The post Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia
A teen girl killed when her fugitive father was involved in a shootout with police is believed to have participated in shooting at deputies. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus announced that he was informed by detectives that evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano, 15, was a participant in the shootout Tuesday on the I-15 in The post Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
Opening Statements Begin in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide Case
(CNS) – Opening statements were delivered Wednesday in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs, with the prosecution accusing the defendant and the defense accusing a different man who allegedly admitted to the shootings over social media. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia,...
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Alleged Purse Thief Charged with Robbery
A Thousand Palms man who allegedly stole someone’s purse in La Quinta and is suspected of other purse thefts as well was charged Wednesday with one felony count of robbery. Eddie Ramirez, 40, was scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon. He...
Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside
A man and a woman accused of a residential burglary are behind bars after Palm Springs police searched the roof of a grocery store as well a nearby steep hillside. The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a homeowner called 911 reporting a theft at their vacant rental property on the The post Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities identify Coachella man in killed in August shooting
Authorities today identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in Coachella in early August. At about 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 7, deputies responded to the 84000 block of Fiesta Road to a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Carroll said an adult male with gunshot The post Authorities identify Coachella man in killed in August shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Family Spat Turns Deadly
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A family dispute over a gun ended when one person shot himself to death. But not until deputies spent more than 5 hours at a home on Harland Drive in La Quinta, urging the man to surrender, finally calling in the SWAT team to help.
Retrial for Palm Springs quadruple homicide suspect scheduled to start on Wednesday
A man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs will return to court for the start of his retrial on Wednesday. Jose Larin-Garcia, 22, of Cathedral City was arrested for the murders of Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya on February 3, 2019. When police...
NBC Palm Springs Exclusive: DA Mike Hestrin on the Fight Against Fentanyl
“I’ve been a prosecutor for more than 25 years and it is just changing the way we think about the drug trade, drug use, and ultimately, prosecutions,” Riverside County District Attorney, Mike Hestrin, shared. Fentanyl: the new epidemic. In Riverside County, only two people died from the drug...
Man Unintentionally Speeds Motorcycle Past Marine Base Checkpoint, Arrested for Suspicion of DUI
A Yucca Valley man was cited for trespassing and arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence after speeding past the checkpoint at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base. Just before midnight on Thursday, September 22, staff at the Marine Corps Base report that Devon Ulibarri, a 37 year-old civilian...
Charges Filed Against Domestic Violence Suspect in Alleged Indio Pursuit
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a domestic violence suspect who allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram sheriff’s vehicles during the pursuit. Jose Lopez Jr., 35, was charged with five felony counts, one each of stalking, criminal threats to cause death or great bodily harm,...
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down I-15 near Victorville, California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are advising any commuters that the response to a deadly deputy-involved shooting has shut down Interstate 15 in California's Victor Valley area Tuesday. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol alerted people about the closure, citing California Highway Patrol activity near Main Street in Hesperia, just...
Palm Springs man killed by vehicle after walking onto State Route 62 in Joshua Tree
A Palm Springs man who was allegedly walking onto State Route 62 in Joshua Tree and acting erratically was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said today. At around 9:10 p.m. Monday, a 36-year-old man was reportedly walking onto the highway near El Reposo Street, punching vehicles and screaming, according to Officer Michael Radford The post Palm Springs man killed by vehicle after walking onto State Route 62 in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
Sheriff Bianco strikes again, inmates die, ‘peace officers’ abuse necessary funds
Neglect, distrust and missuse of power is actively killing our working class. Twelve people died in custody at the Riverside County jail this year. A press conference was held by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to address the situation after being confronted for downplaying the alarming occurences of deaths. Bianco...
Southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia closed for 24 hours due to fatal shooting investigation
UPDATE 9/28 — At 5:08 am, on Wednesday morning the southbound lanes of the I-15 were reopened. The Main Street on and off-ramps will remain shut down for the ongoing investigation. Motorists traveling on Summit Valley Road are reporting at least a one-hour delay. The backup on US Highway 395 begins at about Bear Valley Road.
