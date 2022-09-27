ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Liberty, Liberty North play in fantastic atmosphere

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty came out in droves to see some of the best volleyball talent in the state Tuesday, Sept. 27. Liberty defeated their crosstown rivals Liberty North 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12) in an instant classic that saw incredible rallies and impressive individual play from future division-one collegiate talent.
LIBERTY, MO
KU Sports

KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium

The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the gameday experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Sports

Will Kansas hang on to Lance Leipold? Offensive explosion, 4-0 start will have Jayhawks warding off suitors

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lance Leipold knows what's coming. With every game Kansas' coach wins, his appeal increases and his horizons broaden. But first things first. One-third of the way through the season, a red-hot coach of a red-hot program doesn't want to lose his offensive coordinator. That's Andy Kotelnicki, a little-known 42-year-old whose schemes are behind one of the most innovative offenses in the country.
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?

The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
LAWRENCE, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville BBQ Bash winners take home prizes for delicious dishes

SMITHVILLE Gaggles of amateur barbecue competition teams and individuals along with spectators gathered Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Smithville for the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual BBQ Bash. The cooking competition is held throughout the downtown historic district around Courtyard Park, located at Bridge and Main streets. The...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Ronald L. Wolfe

Ronald L. Wolfe (Ron) 86, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully with his family by his side September 17, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House. He was born June 18, 1936, in Brock, NE, to William Edgar Jr. and Leta Jane (Cook) Wolfe. Ron married Roberta Joyce Michaelis April 15, 1962. She preceded him in death on December 2, 1996.
LIBERTY, MO
#Excelsior
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney Homecoming Week Oct. 3-9

KEARNEY — It’s time to “Round Up the Dogs” for Kearney High School’s 2022 Homecoming Week festivities. Homecoming Week will be held Monday through Sunday, Oct. 3-9. “We’re looking forward to reuniting with our students, families, staff and neighbors to celebrate our superb scholars and schools,” states a district release.
KEARNEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North grad earns rare perfect exam score

LIBERTY — Ava Billharz, a 2022 Liberty North High School graduate, earned a rare perfect score of 5 on the Advanced Placement 2D Art and Design exam in May. “Only 197 students in the world earned every point possible,” states a Liberty Public Schools district release.
LIBERTY, MO
KTTS

Update On Health Of Art Hains

(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wastetodaymagazine.com

Strategic Materials buys Ripple Glass

Glass recycler Strategic Materials Inc. (SMI), headquartered in Houston, has announced the acquisition of Kansas City, Missouri-based Ripple Glass, accelerating SMI's plan to strengthen glass collection programs and increase glass recovery rates across North America. Boulevard Brewing founder John McDonald founded Ripple Glass in 2009 when he saw a need...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Local historian offers independent tour of Fairview Cemetery

LIBERTY — Almost two decades ago, Liberty historian Christopher Harris began leading walking tours of each of the historical districts, due to popular demand, he added both Fairview / New Hope and Mt. Memorial Cemeteries to the schedule. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, he will lead another tour...
LIBERTY, MO
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS

Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
LEAWOOD, KS
KMBC.com

KC set for its coolest temperatures since May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool nights. KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool...
KANSAS CITY, MO

