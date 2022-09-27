Read full article on original website
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty, Liberty North play in fantastic atmosphere
LIBERTY — The city of Liberty came out in droves to see some of the best volleyball talent in the state Tuesday, Sept. 27. Liberty defeated their crosstown rivals Liberty North 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12) in an instant classic that saw incredible rallies and impressive individual play from future division-one collegiate talent.
KU Sports
KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium
The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the gameday experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
CBS Sports
Will Kansas hang on to Lance Leipold? Offensive explosion, 4-0 start will have Jayhawks warding off suitors
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lance Leipold knows what's coming. With every game Kansas' coach wins, his appeal increases and his horizons broaden. But first things first. One-third of the way through the season, a red-hot coach of a red-hot program doesn't want to lose his offensive coordinator. That's Andy Kotelnicki, a little-known 42-year-old whose schemes are behind one of the most innovative offenses in the country.
Vinnie Pasquantino gets engaged after final home game of the season
Following the final home game of the season Sunday afternoon, Royals DH Vinnie Pasquantino got engaged to long-time girlfriend Ryann Harris.
heartlandcollegesports.com
What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?
The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
mycouriertribune.com
3 high schools celebrate Homecoming week
Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville High Schools are celebrating Homecoming Week this week that will culminate in the big games and dances this weekend.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville BBQ Bash winners take home prizes for delicious dishes
SMITHVILLE Gaggles of amateur barbecue competition teams and individuals along with spectators gathered Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Smithville for the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual BBQ Bash. The cooking competition is held throughout the downtown historic district around Courtyard Park, located at Bridge and Main streets. The...
mycouriertribune.com
Ronald L. Wolfe
Ronald L. Wolfe (Ron) 86, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully with his family by his side September 17, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House. He was born June 18, 1936, in Brock, NE, to William Edgar Jr. and Leta Jane (Cook) Wolfe. Ron married Roberta Joyce Michaelis April 15, 1962. She preceded him in death on December 2, 1996.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney Homecoming Week Oct. 3-9
KEARNEY — It’s time to “Round Up the Dogs” for Kearney High School’s 2022 Homecoming Week festivities. Homecoming Week will be held Monday through Sunday, Oct. 3-9. “We’re looking forward to reuniting with our students, families, staff and neighbors to celebrate our superb scholars and schools,” states a district release.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North grad earns rare perfect exam score
LIBERTY — Ava Billharz, a 2022 Liberty North High School graduate, earned a rare perfect score of 5 on the Advanced Placement 2D Art and Design exam in May. “Only 197 students in the world earned every point possible,” states a Liberty Public Schools district release.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
KTTS
Update On Health Of Art Hains
(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Strategic Materials buys Ripple Glass
Glass recycler Strategic Materials Inc. (SMI), headquartered in Houston, has announced the acquisition of Kansas City, Missouri-based Ripple Glass, accelerating SMI's plan to strengthen glass collection programs and increase glass recovery rates across North America. Boulevard Brewing founder John McDonald founded Ripple Glass in 2009 when he saw a need...
mycouriertribune.com
Local historian offers independent tour of Fairview Cemetery
LIBERTY — Almost two decades ago, Liberty historian Christopher Harris began leading walking tours of each of the historical districts, due to popular demand, he added both Fairview / New Hope and Mt. Memorial Cemeteries to the schedule. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, he will lead another tour...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS
Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
KMBC.com
KC set for its coolest temperatures since May
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool nights. KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool...
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
