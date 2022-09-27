Thank you Vermont Windsor District voters for your support in choosing us to be your three Democratic Senate candidates on the ballot this Nov. 8, 2022. We, Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack, and Becca White, are running as a team, and we heartily endorse one another. We respect one another as individuals and as public servants, and we share our commitment to good public policy.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO