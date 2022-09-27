ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Rockingham, VT

Comments / 0

Related
vermontjournal.com

Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 09-28-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Attendees take notice at Fairy House Festival; Chester hears bylaws amendments and police review; ESBR year three is off and running; The 83th annual Ludlow Harvest Fair; and LRC’s 31st annual Chili Cook-off around the corner.
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

LTE: Senate candidates Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack, and Becca White

Thank you Vermont Windsor District voters for your support in choosing us to be your three Democratic Senate candidates on the ballot this Nov. 8, 2022. We, Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack, and Becca White, are running as a team, and we heartily endorse one another. We respect one another as individuals and as public servants, and we share our commitment to good public policy.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy