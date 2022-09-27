ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 28)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600-block of Pecan Court Tuesday morning at 7:39. Sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, Someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 caliber rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues. At 9:38 Tuesday morning, Paris Police worked...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Shaun Lucas’ bodycam footage released by Hunt County in Price Shooting

Bodycam footage of Jonathan Price being fatally shot by Shaun Lucas in Oct. of 2020 has been released by Hunt County. Bodycam footage of Jonathan Price being fatally shot by Shaun Lucas in Oct. of 2020 has been released by Hunt County. The former Wolfe City police officer was acquitted of murder charges last Thursday.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Sept. 28, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Anderson,Sabrina Machelle – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Faulk,Jeremy Landon – Parole Violation Warrant. Rowland,Jimmy Lee – SEAT BELT VIOLATION; POSSESSION OF...
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn. The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar. Trenton police said...
TRENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Paris, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dennis, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Paris, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris PD investigate criminal mischief case

Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that their vehicle windows had been damaged by someone.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 47-year-old Jamie Michelle Carter assaulted a woman with a razor blade knife on September 22, 2022. Carter was charged with assault and battery with a...
CARTWRIGHT, OK
blackchronicle.com

Jonathan Price murder: Family watches bodycam video of shooting

WOLFE CITY, Texas — It’s been nearly every week since a Hunt County jury acquitted former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas for homicide expenses within the loss of life of Jonathan Price. Monday night time, WFAA confirmed viewers police bodycam footage of the deadly shooting. And, for...
WOLFE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase#Paris Police#Ne 34th
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 26)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200-block of Allen St at 7:48 Friday morning. Someone had entered it during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues. James Burton House. Paris Police assisted a stranded motorist in the 2800-block of...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas

Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || Sept. 26, 2022

Paris Police responded 248 calls for service and arrested 19 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on September 25, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Allen St at 7:48 A.M. on September 23, 2022. The victim reported that someone had entered his vehicle during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas student detained after allegedly making ‘serious threats to several students’

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) issued a statement Tuesday informing student families that they investigated reports of a serious threat against students. According to the statement, on Monday evening, administration was informed that a serious threat was made to several students. The next morning, the student was searched […]
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County Man Sentenced For Capital Murder

After deliberating for less than 20 minutes, a Lamar County jury has convicted James Henry Elrod III of Capital Murder. Elrod was charged with fatally shooting Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head and hiding their bodies in Hostetler’s house. Elrod reportedly admitted that he knocked both victims out before shooting them in the forehead. Because the prosecution did not seek the death penalty, Elrod was sentenced to Life without Parole.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma. OFS said the Blue Hole Fire, in McCurtain County, is located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Broken Bow. It is estimated at around 650 acres exhibiting extreme fire behavior or challenging fire suppression conditions in heavy timber and pine plantations.
BROKEN BOW, OK
KSLA

2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. The sheriff in McCurtain County said Monday night the first was contained around 9:15 p.m. This happened just northeast...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy