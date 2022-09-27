After deliberating for less than 20 minutes, a Lamar County jury has convicted James Henry Elrod III of Capital Murder. Elrod was charged with fatally shooting Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head and hiding their bodies in Hostetler’s house. Elrod reportedly admitted that he knocked both victims out before shooting them in the forehead. Because the prosecution did not seek the death penalty, Elrod was sentenced to Life without Parole.

