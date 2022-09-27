Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 28)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600-block of Pecan Court Tuesday morning at 7:39. Sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, Someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 caliber rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues. At 9:38 Tuesday morning, Paris Police worked...
eparisextra.com
Shaun Lucas’ bodycam footage released by Hunt County in Price Shooting
Bodycam footage of Jonathan Price being fatally shot by Shaun Lucas in Oct. of 2020 has been released by Hunt County. Bodycam footage of Jonathan Price being fatally shot by Shaun Lucas in Oct. of 2020 has been released by Hunt County. The former Wolfe City police officer was acquitted of murder charges last Thursday.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 28, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Anderson,Sabrina Machelle – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Faulk,Jeremy Landon – Parole Violation Warrant. Rowland,Jimmy Lee – SEAT BELT VIOLATION; POSSESSION OF...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn. The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar. Trenton police said...
eparisextra.com
Paris PD investigate criminal mischief case
Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that their vehicle windows had been damaged by someone.
eparisextra.com
Local law enforcement seize dogs from Clarksville residence during search warrant
Over 10 dogs were seized from a residence on Crader Street in Clarksville during the execution of a search warrant recently. Over 10 dogs were seized from a residence on Crader Street in Clarksville during the execution of a search warrant recently. The Clarksville Police Department extends along with Red...
KXII.com
Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 47-year-old Jamie Michelle Carter assaulted a woman with a razor blade knife on September 22, 2022. Carter was charged with assault and battery with a...
blackchronicle.com
Jonathan Price murder: Family watches bodycam video of shooting
WOLFE CITY, Texas — It’s been nearly every week since a Hunt County jury acquitted former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas for homicide expenses within the loss of life of Jonathan Price. Monday night time, WFAA confirmed viewers police bodycam footage of the deadly shooting. And, for...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 26)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200-block of Allen St at 7:48 Friday morning. Someone had entered it during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues. James Burton House. Paris Police assisted a stranded motorist in the 2800-block of...
fox4news.com
Body camera video released following ex-Wolfe City officer's acquittal for shooting Black man
WOLFE CITY, Texas - The attorney for the family of a man shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer two years ago has released to the media the body camera footage that was released to him. Last week, the now former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas, who is...
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 26, 2022
Paris Police responded 248 calls for service and arrested 19 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on September 25, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Allen St at 7:48 A.M. on September 23, 2022. The victim reported that someone had entered his vehicle during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues.
'A slap in the face' | Family reacts to released bodycam video that shows acquitted ex-cop shooting Jonathan Price
WOLFE CITY, Texas — It's been almost a week since a Hunt County jury acquitted former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas for murder charges in the death of Jonathan Price. Monday night, WFAA showed viewers police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting. And, for the first time, WFAA...
East Texas student detained after allegedly making ‘serious threats to several students’
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) issued a statement Tuesday informing student families that they investigated reports of a serious threat against students. According to the statement, on Monday evening, administration was informed that a serious threat was made to several students. The next morning, the student was searched […]
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Man Sentenced For Capital Murder
After deliberating for less than 20 minutes, a Lamar County jury has convicted James Henry Elrod III of Capital Murder. Elrod was charged with fatally shooting Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head and hiding their bodies in Hostetler’s house. Elrod reportedly admitted that he knocked both victims out before shooting them in the forehead. Because the prosecution did not seek the death penalty, Elrod was sentenced to Life without Parole.
KXII.com
Unexplained circumstance leads Durant Deputy Chief to take over top spot
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Multiple sources told News 12 that Durant Police Chief David Houser had been placed on administrative leave. The City of Durant said it’s unable to speak on personnel matters. However the city did tell New 12, Deputy Chief of Police Joe Clark will act as Police...
Jury views photos of Parker’s bloody fingernails, bruises on day of murder
Jurors in the Taylor Parker trial viewed detailed photographs Monday morning of Parker‘s bruised body and bloodied hands following her arrest on the day of Reagan Hancock‘s murder.
KXII.com
Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma. OFS said the Blue Hole Fire, in McCurtain County, is located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Broken Bow. It is estimated at around 650 acres exhibiting extreme fire behavior or challenging fire suppression conditions in heavy timber and pine plantations.
KSLA
2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. The sheriff in McCurtain County said Monday night the first was contained around 9:15 p.m. This happened just northeast...
Dallas Observer
Ex-Cop Faces a Wrongful Death Lawsuit over Fatal Shooting of Black Man in Wolfe City
On Thursday, a Hunt County jury unanimously found Shaun Lucas, a former police officer who shot and killed a Black man named Jonathan Price in October 2020, not guilty of murder. Lucas, who was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department following the incident, admitted to shooting 31-year-old Price, but...
