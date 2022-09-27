ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Michigan Coach Makes His Opinion On Iowa Players Clear

Fourth-ranked Michigan travels to Iowa this weekend for a matchup with the Hawkeyes and their highly-rated defense. Iowa is surrendering a measly 5.8 points per game through four outings this season. Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss made it clear today that the Hawkeyes' defense has his full respect.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State

The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Michigan at Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines outlasted Maryland last week, defeating the Terrapins 34-27 at the Big House in the team’s conference opener. This weekend, Michigan travels to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (Saturday, noon) in what will be the Wolverines’ first road game of the season. While...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three Iowa players to watch against Michigan this weekend

Kinnick Stadium will host a rematch of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines head to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes. Both teams have seen some dramatic shifts on both sides of the ball as Iowa lost Tyler Goodson, their leading rusher from a season ago. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have a new quarterback, and a defense that looked far less dominant in their Big Ten opener against Maryland than a season ago throughout conference play.
IOWA CITY, IA
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan improves standing for 2023 five-star ATH

The Michigan Wolverines had another small, yet important list of visitors last weekend during the team’s Big Ten opener against Maryland. One of those visitors was a certain someone in the 2023 class, and it sounds like the Wolverines knocked the visit out of the park. Wolverines improve stock...
ANN ARBOR, MI
#Michigan Wolverines#Iowa Hawkeyes#American Football#College Football#Sb Nation Reacts#Buckeyes
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 4

As the season goes on, we continue to get a better idea of how good each team is. Some teams were overrated to start the year, while others were sleepers. The Michigan Wolverines had their first true test of 2022, but still came out on top to improve to 4-0. Let’s take a look at how the Wolverines opponents did in Week 4:
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball trending in wrong direction with key 2023 targets

Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top-tier targets for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class but things are trending in the wrong direction. It’s hard to believe but it’s officially Michigan basketball season. The Wolverines held their first practice earlier this week and in terms of the 2023 recruiting class, the timing is important.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Desmond Howard names Week 4 Game Changers, includes B1G RB

Michigan running back Blake Corum probably didn’t need much help getting props from former Wolverine Desmond Howard this weekend. Even if Howard didn’t win the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, it doesn’t take a former “Michigan Man” to see that Corum absolutely dominated the college football world this weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball announces captains for 2022-23 season

The Michigan Wolverines have announced their captains for the 2022-23, as juniors Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams II and Jace Howard will be leading the team this season. Dickinson is coming off a terrific sophomore season, as the two-time All Big Ten big man averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Regarded by most as Michigan’s best player, Dickinson extended his range last season, shooting 2.0 threes per game. While he only made 32.8 percent of those threes, you’d expect that number to go up with a full off-season of shooting threes under his belt.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Evaluating the good and the bad from Michigan’s win over Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start in their Big Ten title defense with a 34-27 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. It wasn’t smooth sailing the whole way, as Michigan was tested for 60 minutes and made mistakes we hadn’t seen the Wolverines make all season. From fumbles to lack of pass rush, there are numerous things they need to clean up before games like Penn State and Michigan State come up in the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit

With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
ANN ARBOR, MI

