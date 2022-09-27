As the season goes on, we continue to get a better idea of how good each team is. Some teams were overrated to start the year, while others were sleepers. The Michigan Wolverines had their first true test of 2022, but still came out on top to improve to 4-0. Let’s take a look at how the Wolverines opponents did in Week 4:

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO