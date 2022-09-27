Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s road game vs. Iowa requires quick improvement from J.J. McCarthy
Through Michigan’s first four games J.J. McCarthy has done some tremendous things with his feet and his arm. McCarthy has had a few highlight reel runs, and passing statistics that are incredible. McCarthy has completed 80% of his passes for 693 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. There are...
Michigan Coach Makes His Opinion On Iowa Players Clear
Fourth-ranked Michigan travels to Iowa this weekend for a matchup with the Hawkeyes and their highly-rated defense. Iowa is surrendering a measly 5.8 points per game through four outings this season. Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss made it clear today that the Hawkeyes' defense has his full respect.
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Michigan at Iowa
The Michigan Wolverines outlasted Maryland last week, defeating the Terrapins 34-27 at the Big House in the team’s conference opener. This weekend, Michigan travels to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (Saturday, noon) in what will be the Wolverines’ first road game of the season. While...
Maize n Brew
This isn’t a ‘trap game’ for Michigan, they’re treating Iowa as a threat
December 2nd, 2021 seems like a long time ago. In football years, it feels like an eternity. Michigan beat Iowa 42-3 to win the Big Ten Championship on that winter day in Indianapolis, and now a rematch is on tap Saturday afternoon. This time the game will be at Kinnick...
Maize n Brew
Three Iowa players to watch against Michigan this weekend
Kinnick Stadium will host a rematch of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines head to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes. Both teams have seen some dramatic shifts on both sides of the ball as Iowa lost Tyler Goodson, their leading rusher from a season ago. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have a new quarterback, and a defense that looked far less dominant in their Big Ten opener against Maryland than a season ago throughout conference play.
Maize n Brew
Michigan has a huge challenge ahead to defend Iowa’s talented tight ends
So far this season, to say the Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense has left a bit to be desired would be understating it. They rank dead last in total offense and rank close to the bottom in offensive touchdowns, yards per game and yards per play. But there is one area...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan improves standing for 2023 five-star ATH
The Michigan Wolverines had another small, yet important list of visitors last weekend during the team’s Big Ten opener against Maryland. One of those visitors was a certain someone in the 2023 class, and it sounds like the Wolverines knocked the visit out of the park. Wolverines improve stock...
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 4
As the season goes on, we continue to get a better idea of how good each team is. Some teams were overrated to start the year, while others were sleepers. The Michigan Wolverines had their first true test of 2022, but still came out on top to improve to 4-0. Let’s take a look at how the Wolverines opponents did in Week 4:
Michigan Basketball trending in wrong direction with key 2023 targets
Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top-tier targets for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class but things are trending in the wrong direction. It’s hard to believe but it’s officially Michigan basketball season. The Wolverines held their first practice earlier this week and in terms of the 2023 recruiting class, the timing is important.
Maize n Brew
Out of the Blue: Can Michigan shake off their sluggish performance last week and survive a trip to Kinnick?
This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy break down what went wrong for the Michigan Wolverines against Maryland last week, their level of concern moving forward, and break down the Iowa Hawkeyes. Was the Maryland performance a bump in the road or a preview of foundational cracks...
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh expects ‘knock down, drag out kind of affair’ against Iowa this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines are 4-0 after Saturday’s 34-27 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. It wasn’t always easy, but the Wolverines faced and overcame adversity for the first time this season, in large part due to running back Blake Corum carryint the ball 30 times for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top four list for 2023 four-star OT
Michigan hosted another small but talented group of visitors for the first conference game of the season on Saturday. The Wolverines also made the cut for one of their top targets along the offensive line. Michigan makes top four for four-star OT. Michigan made the cut for one of the...
Former NFL Star And Iowa Great Joins Farmers For ANF Game Day
Farmers and football- two words Iowa prides itself for. The two will be coming together on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the University of Michigan at 11 am. During the 1985 Rose Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes showed their support for those affected by the 1980s...
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard names Week 4 Game Changers, includes B1G RB
Michigan running back Blake Corum probably didn’t need much help getting props from former Wolverine Desmond Howard this weekend. Even if Howard didn’t win the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, it doesn’t take a former “Michigan Man” to see that Corum absolutely dominated the college football world this weekend.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball announces captains for 2022-23 season
The Michigan Wolverines have announced their captains for the 2022-23, as juniors Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams II and Jace Howard will be leading the team this season. Dickinson is coming off a terrific sophomore season, as the two-time All Big Ten big man averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Regarded by most as Michigan’s best player, Dickinson extended his range last season, shooting 2.0 threes per game. While he only made 32.8 percent of those threes, you’d expect that number to go up with a full off-season of shooting threes under his belt.
Maize n Brew
Evaluating the good and the bad from Michigan’s win over Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start in their Big Ten title defense with a 34-27 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. It wasn’t smooth sailing the whole way, as Michigan was tested for 60 minutes and made mistakes we hadn’t seen the Wolverines make all season. From fumbles to lack of pass rush, there are numerous things they need to clean up before games like Penn State and Michigan State come up in the season.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit
With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
