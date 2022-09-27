ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 12 best matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family in 2022

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The holidays are all about finding the perfect gifts , buying unique advent calendars , baking delicious festive treats, spending time with loved ones and, of course, rocking an awesome set of Christmas pajamas with your family.

For many families, dressing your parents, siblings or kids in matching PJs on Christmas morning while you sit around the tree and unwrap presents is an annual tradition. If that feels like your crew, then you’ve come to the right place.

Ahead, find awesome matching Christmas family pajamas for women , men , kids, toddlers and even fur babies from retailers like Hanna Andersson , Walmart , Amazon and Target .

Too early to think about Christmas? Check out our roundup of the best matching family Halloween pajamas . On the market for new slippers ? We have recommendations for that too!

Before you shop, check out our guide to the best slippers for everyone on your shopping list.

1. Hanna Andersson Dear Deer Holiday Family Pajamas , $16-$56
Hanna Andersson

These deer-patterned pajamas are the perfect set for your family to rock this holiday season! They have options for adults, teens, kids, dogs and even an adorable reindeer outfit for your toddler.

Hanna Andersson 2. Burt’s Bees Mugs of Happiness Matching Holiday Organic Cotton Pajamas , $9-$40
Amazon

If you love hot cocoa during the holidays, make bedtime that much more fun with this “Mugs of Happiness” themed family PJ set.

amazon 3. Hanna Andersson Ski Slope Matching Family Pajamas , $34-$48
Hanna Andersson

With the holidays usually comes fun winter activities like skiing ! If your family loves spending time in the mountains then they’ll totally love rocking these ski slope pajamas on Christmas morning.

hanna andersson 4. Wondershop Holiday Blue Tartan Plaid Flannel Matching Family Pajamas , $10-$25
Target

If you’re a fan of plaid PJs, you won’t be able to resist these adorable, family-geared pajamas from Target.

target 5. Hanna Andersson Star Wars™ Grogu Holiday Matching Family Pajamas ​, $24-$35
Hanna Andersson

If you and your family can’t seem to stop watching the “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, then you’ll totally love this set from Hanna Andersson inspired by your favorite series.

hanna andersson 6. Sleepyheads Holiday Polar Bear Family Matching PJ Set , $10-$33
Amazon

These Sleepyheads Polar Bear pajamas are another awesome option that you can wear during the holidays and beyond. Mom’s shirt says “Mama Bear,” Dad’s shirt says “Papa Bear” and the kids’ shirts say “Bear Cub.”

amazon
7. Hanna Andersson Winter Green Matching Family Pajamas , $34-$78
Hanna Andersson

Capture the perfect family photo in these fun, pine pajamas that come in sizes for everyone — for men, women, children and babies. The best part? They’re just as comfortable and cute as they look!

Hanna Andersson 8. IFFEI Matching Family Snowflake Onesies , $22-$40
Amazon

For an extra cozy and warm option, consider these matching onesies that include a snowflake and reindeer pattern in which everyone is bound to look good.

amazon 9. Hannah Andersson Hanukkah Matching Family Pajamas , $24-$40
Hanna Andersson

This edit wouldn’t be complete without a set of cute Hanukkah-inspired PJs.

hanna Andersson 10. Wondershop Holiday Penguins Matching Family Pajamas , $10-$25
Target

We love a set of PJs that you can wear during the holidays and for the rest of winter. This penguin pattern will make you smile all season long.

target 11. Hanna Andersson Grinch Fair Isle Matching Family Pajamas , $34-$50
Hanna Andersson

These pajamas are made with super soft organic cotton and crafted using elements of the infamous quote from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

hanna Andersson 12. PajamaGram Matching Family Holiday Christmas Lights Pajamas , $21-$59
Amazon

How adorable is this matching PJ set for the whole family? For as low as $21, this festive print will make family photos that much cuter!

For more content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

#Christmas Pajamas#Christmas Morning#Christmas Lights#Holiday Pajamas#Target#Hanna Andersson Ski Slope
