The 12 best matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family in 2022

The holidays are all about finding the perfect gifts , buying unique advent calendars , baking delicious festive treats, spending time with loved ones and, of course, rocking an awesome set of Christmas pajamas with your family.

For many families, dressing your parents, siblings or kids in matching PJs on Christmas morning while you sit around the tree and unwrap presents is an annual tradition. If that feels like your crew, then you’ve come to the right place.

Ahead, find awesome matching Christmas family pajamas for women , men , kids, toddlers and even fur babies from retailers like Hanna Andersson , Walmart , Amazon and Target .

Hanna Andersson

These deer-patterned pajamas are the perfect set for your family to rock this holiday season! They have options for adults, teens, kids, dogs and even an adorable reindeer outfit for your toddler.

Amazon

If you love hot cocoa during the holidays, make bedtime that much more fun with this “Mugs of Happiness” themed family PJ set.

Hanna Andersson

With the holidays usually comes fun winter activities like skiing ! If your family loves spending time in the mountains then they’ll totally love rocking these ski slope pajamas on Christmas morning.

Target

If you’re a fan of plaid PJs, you won’t be able to resist these adorable, family-geared pajamas from Target.

Hanna Andersson

If you and your family can’t seem to stop watching the “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, then you’ll totally love this set from Hanna Andersson inspired by your favorite series.

Amazon

These Sleepyheads Polar Bear pajamas are another awesome option that you can wear during the holidays and beyond. Mom’s shirt says “Mama Bear,” Dad’s shirt says “Papa Bear” and the kids’ shirts say “Bear Cub.”

Hanna Andersson

Capture the perfect family photo in these fun, pine pajamas that come in sizes for everyone — for men, women, children and babies. The best part? They’re just as comfortable and cute as they look!

Amazon

For an extra cozy and warm option, consider these matching onesies that include a snowflake and reindeer pattern in which everyone is bound to look good.

Hanna Andersson

This edit wouldn’t be complete without a set of cute Hanukkah-inspired PJs.

Target

We love a set of PJs that you can wear during the holidays and for the rest of winter. This penguin pattern will make you smile all season long.

Hanna Andersson

These pajamas are made with super soft organic cotton and crafted using elements of the infamous quote from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Amazon

How adorable is this matching PJ set for the whole family? For as low as $21, this festive print will make family photos that much cuter!

