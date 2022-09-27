ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Alec Pierce Showcases Potential in Win Over Chiefs: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
 2 days ago

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce was a standout player in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off the upset this past Sunday, defeating Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in week three. While there were a lot of players that contributed to this team victory, rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce was a major standout in this one.

Pierce finished the game with three catches on five targets for 61 yards, including a big 14-yard catch on the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Pierce had this to say about his bounce-back performance in week three after a tough debut in week one against the Houston Texans:

I got lots of words of wisdom from people. It’s a long season, there’s plenty of plays to be made. I know Matt (Ryan) shared with us after the game something about how success isn’t final and failure is not fatal. I think that was the quote. I just kind of live by that. I knew there was going to be another day and just have to keep on working, just keep on continuing trying to get better.

Always continue to believe in yourself. I know I can make those plays, I just so happened to not make them on that first day. I just had to go out there and prove myself to the team, the city and to myself.

Pierce certainly proved his worth on film in this game. Today, I dive into this rookie's excellent performance and discuss how it could have been an even bigger day for the young player:

Winning Against Zone

Alec Pierce's first reception of the day came against zone coverage. The Chiefs are sitting back in off coverage with the middle of the field closed over the top. Pierce is running a dig route at the bottom of the screen, and timing is the key on this play.

With the space over the middle closing in a hurry, Pierce has to be quick with getting to his landmarks. Since his outside corner is in off coverage, he elects to utilize a speed cut to the inside. He gets to his spot in time to catch a dart from Matt Ryan over the middle.

Pierce, again, takes advantage of cover three zone on his 14-yard catch on the final drive of the game. He is running a deep curl on this play, so he knows the only defender that he has to move off of the spot is that outside cornerback.

The key to separation on this play is selling the vertical route. Pierce has to close the distance between himself and the outside corner in order to break back off underneath for separation. While he doesn't get the cornerback to completely turn and chase vertical, he does push up field just far enough to win the leverage game.

This is an excellent pass from Matt Ryan to the outside shoulder, and Alec Pierce makes a strong catch outside of his frame along the sidelines.

Winning Against Press

The highlight of the day for Pierce came with the Colts backed up against their own goal line in the second quarter. Pierce is lined up at the top of the screen against standout cornerback Jaylen Watson.

Pierce wins this rep off of the line, as his little hesitation gives him just enough space to work up the sideline. From there, Pierce uses his elite speed to make Watson turn and chase up the sideline. Matt Ryan places this pass on the back shoulder (due to the safety closing over the top) and Pierce is able to go up and make an acrobatic catch for a huge gain.

Yards Left on the Field

I usually hate to highlight missed reads from a quarterback, since I don't know the exact progression, but this one play seemed like the right one to take a look at. Matt Ryan is under duress on this play, but if he kept his eyes down the field, Alec Pierce would have had another 20+ yard gain on the day.

Ryan starts off the play by looking to his left and sees that the Chiefs have locked down that side with ease. By the time he makes his way back to his right, the left side of the offensive line is collapsing. Ryan bails from the pocket and elects to force a checkdown pass to Nyheim Hines.

If he just kept his eyes down the field, Ryan would have been able to hit Pierce on the C route for a huge gain. Just a missed opportunity for the veteran quarterback that was rattled under pressure all game long.

The other clear miss is one that I'd attribute more to the offensive line than anything else. The play right before the game-winning touchdown pass to Jelani Woods should have been another completion to Pierce over the middle. Matt Ryan simply didn't have the time or space to put this ball where he needed to.

To show the play, it looks like a drop from this angle by Alec Pierce.

On closer inspection, though, the placement on this pass just needed to be a bit more out in front and lower. The corner covering Alec Pierce is the six foot two Jaylen Watson. With the leverage that Pierce has after winning off of the line of scrimmage, this ball can't be thrown to the back shoulder. It gives Watson way too much space to come back and make a play.

Below is a picture of where the ball should have been placed. If this pass a bit lower and more to the inside, it would have given Pierce the opportunity to use his body as a natural shield to make the play. Just a slight miss on the throw that was due to the offensive line allowing yet another free rusher(s).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdhIz_0iCNgnTN00

The Bottom Line

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce still has some work to do in his game, but he finally showed his potential against the Kansas City Chiefs. He looked smart and savvy against zone coverage, and his potential against press was on full display.

He may not have fully broken out yet, but keep an eye on Alec Pierce in the next couple of weeks. I believe that we are on the verge of some strong performances from the rookie receiver.

WISH-TV

Austin Collie & Colts-Titans Preview

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood connect with former Colts and Patriots wide receiver Austin Collie. Collie, who still stands as BYU's all-time leading receiver, burst onto the NFL scene in Indianapolis in 2009. As a rookie, the fourth-round pick helped Peyton Manning and the Colts to a 14-2 regular season. A Super Bowl appearance followed which included two stellar playoff performances from Collie (vs. Bal vs. NYJ). His second season was even more impressive, posting 163 receiving yards in the opener against the Texans and a career-high 173 receiving yards in a Week 3 visit to Denver. However, his stellar 2010 season halted following one of the most frightening concussions in NFL history suffered against the Eagles in Philadelphia. This concussion was the first of a handful of serious injuries that ultimately cut Collie's NFL career short. In this interview, Collie revisits the highs and lows of his time with the Colts, the impact Peyton Manning had on his life, his favorite stories of playing alongside Reggie Wayne, and the special connection he still has with Indianapolis. Collie also dishes on his one season in New England, which coincidentally ended one win short of another Super Bowl trip thanks to Manning's Denver Broncos. This episode also includes a full preview of the Week 4 AFC South clash between the Colts and Texans. Thanks for stopping by!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
