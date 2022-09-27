These are the best cordless vacuums under £100
If you need to buy a new cordless vacuum ASAP and only have a budget of £100 to spend, then we can definitely help you decide on a model. It's true: we've reviewed a huge range of vacuum cleaners, ranging from £99 to £999, and it's not always a case that the more expensive the better. With this in mind, you can definitely buy a good-quality cordless vacuum cleaner for less than the £100 mark, whether it's on sale or not.
Whilst we've not (yet) had the chance to test any of the affordable stick vacuums below, we have tested all three of the handheld models we've recommended. Overall, we've been sure to rank all of them based on customer ratings and review. We've also only included vacuums with more than a four-star rating so that you know you're buying quality. Below, we've made sure to note all of the important specifications you should consider when buying a new vacuum, and you can click through to a retailer for a deeper description. In the case that we've reviewed any of these vacuums, you can read our review, too.
Whether your current vacuum is packing up or you're switching from a corded to a cordless model for ease of use, the models below are all brilliant. Otherwise, if you can stretch a little over £100, then see our best vacuums guide for all of our top picks (including robot and upright models). We have a dedicated guide on cordless vacuums at all price tags, too.
The best cordless vacuums under £100
Stick vacuums
Vonhaus Grey Brushed Motor Vacuum
RRP: £79.99
Capacity: 0.5L
Run time: 17 mins / 33 mins
Modes: 2
Charge time: 4 - 5 hours
Attachments: 3
Weight: 3kg
Handheld? Yes
Bush Handstick Vacuum Cleaner
RRP: £85
Capacity: 0.65L
Run time: 18 mins / 45 mins
Modes: 2
Charge time: 5 hours
Attachments: 4
Weight: 2.3kg
Handheld? Yes
Vytronix NIBC22 Vacuum Cleaner
RRP: £69.99
Capacity: 0.5L
Run time: 45 mins
Modes: 2
Charge time: 3 -4 hours
Attachments: 4
Weight: 2.3kg
Handheld? Yes
Handheld vacuums
Beldray Revo Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Price: £69.99
Capacity: 0.1L
Run time: 15 / 30 mins
Modes: 2
Charge time: 4–5 hours
Attachments: 3
Weight: 650g
Read our Beldray Revo review for more info.
Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV200UK
Price: £99.99
Capacity: 0.1L
Run time: 8 mins
Modes: 1
Charge time: 2.5 hours
Attachments: 3
Weight: 1.3kg
Read our Shark WV200UK review for more info.
Hoover H-Handy 700 Express Vacuum
Price: £66.99
Capacity: 0.15L
Run time: 12 mins
Modes: 1
Charge time: 3 hours
Attachments: 4
Weight: 0.64kg
Read our Hoover H-Handy 700 Express review for more info.
Where to shop for a cordless vacuum under £100
Here's where else to shop for an affordable vacuum cleaner, should you still be searching for one to suit your needs.
- Shop vacuums under £100 at Amazon
- Shop vacuums under £100 at Argos
- Shop vacuums under £100 at Currys
What is the most affordable type of vacuum?
The most affordable type of vacuum will depend on the brand. The bigger the brand, the more expensive the vacuum. So if you're looking for something under the £100 mark, avoid the big names. Otherwise, upright and cylinder vacuums tend to be a little cheaper than stick vacuums. And although you might be looking for a cordless model, corded ones usually are less expensive. Robot vacuums are normally the most expensive of the lot.
The most affordable vacuum we've reviewed and given more than 4.5 stars is the Vax Blade 4 which comes in at around £166 currently.
You can read our full Vax Blade 4 review here.
- Read our expert tips on how to vacuum (the proper way!) to make the most out of your new toy
