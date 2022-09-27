Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner’s college coach mum about her detainment; former players react
Louisiana State University coach Kim Mulkey has started a discussion around college recruiting and amateur sports after her latest no-comment answer. Mulkey, a Pro Basketball Hall of Famer, was asked by Cory Diaz if she had any thoughts on Brittney Griner‘s imprisonment in Russia. “I wanted to get your...
5 things to know about 'The Redeem Team' from 2008 Olympics
Ever since NBA stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James revealed that they would be teaming up to produce a Netflix-collaborative documentary on the 2008 U.S. men's Olympics basketball team, fans have been on the edges of their seats waiting to see the film. "The Redeem Team," as the doc is...
NBA Legend Scottie Pippen on Passing the Torch to Son Scotty Jr.: 'The Journey's Just Beginning'
The six-time NBA champ and his son open up exclusively to PEOPLE about keeping the legendary Pippen name in the game Despite an unusually rainy L.A. day, Scottie Pippen couldn't stop smiling while casually shooting hoops earlier this month. That's because the former NBA superstar's son, Scotty Jr., was playing alongside him, just days before the 21-year-old embarks on his own professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers. And the grinning dad — and NBA Hall of Famer — is ready to pass the torch on to his son. "I'm very proud...
LeBron James among NBA All-Stars buying Major League Pickleball team
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James of the Lakers is among a group of NBA All-Stars that has secured the rights to purchase a Major League Pickleball team.
Bleacher Report
Predicting the NBA's Best Defenses Ahead of 2022-23 Season
After previewing which teams project to have the best offenses in 2022-23, it's time to jump to the defensive side. Last season, the league's best defenses were owned by the two teams that reached the NBA Finals (Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors), with the Phoenix Suns (owners of the league's best record) coming in third.
Kim Mulkey May Have Tarnished Her Legacy With Her Comments on Brittney Griner
Yesterday we posted a story on the breaking news of Kim Mulkey's comments on Brittney Griner. For that story click here:. However, there is more to this Kim Mulkey story than just the news because of the reaction from former players, to media, and to other coaches. The lasting effects of Mulkey's comments may have tarnished her legacy or if not her legacy than her current coaching career.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 10 NBA Breakout Candidates This Season
Each NBA season spawns a new batch of breakout ballers, and the 2022-23 campaign will be no different. If anything, it might be more active than most seasons in terms of sending up-and-comers into orbit. The list of potential breakout candidate is extensive, but we've whittled it down to a...
Bleacher Report
DeMar DeRozan Was 'Pissed Off' When NBA Team Offered Him Vet Minimum Contract in 2021
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan said that a lowball contract offer prior to the 2021-22 season motivated him to perform at a high level during his first season in Chicago. Appearing on Thursday's The Old Man and The Three podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick (beginning at the...
Bleacher Report
Peja Stojaković's Son Andrej Names UCLA, Texas, Oregon, Stanford as Top-4 Finalists
Andrej Stojaković, son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojaković, named Oregon, Stanford, Texas and UCLA as the four potential schools to land his commitment, according to Joe Tipton of On3. The 5-star recruit is considered the fourth-best small forward and No. 21 overall player in the 2023 recruiting...
Sporting News
Seattle Storm legends Breanna Stewart, Lauren Jackson heap praise on Ezi Magbegor at FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022
Throughout the WNBA season, they are teammates on one of the league's deadliest teams, key figures on a Seattle Storm squad that is an expected feature at the top of the table each year. But for the past week, Breanna Stewart and Ezi Magbegor have been pulling on jerseys of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Kim Mulkey's silence on Brittney Griner embodies the deep cynicism of college sports | Opinion
College sports have made it easy for us to become skeptics. The administrators are overpaid, overmatched and aimless. Conferences devour each other like dinner after a day-long fast. Coaches and their agents have gamed the system to ensure unimaginable millions regardless of results. Even the athletes, who can now profit off their name, image and likeness, are more apt to treat relationships with their schools as transactions.
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Looks 'Amazing,' 'Dominated' Pelicans Scrimmage, Willie Green Says
New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green said Zion Williamson "dominated" at the team's scrimmage on Tuesday and looked "amazing," per Andrew Lopez of ESPN. The positive news comes after the forward missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Williamson was cleared to play in May and is...
Yardbarker
LeBron James May Surpass An NBA Legend
For example, James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist leaderboard in the NBA. James currently has 10,045 assists while Johnson ended his career with 10,141. There is no doubt that James will be able to do this in no time at all. James Over...
Bleacher Report
76ers' Joel Embiid Sworn in as American Citizen: 'It's a Blessing'
The Process is officially a United States citizen. Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid, who was born in Cameroon, told Dan Gelston of the Associated Press on Thursday that he was sworn in as an American citizen two weeks ago. "I've been here for a long time," he said. "My...
Bleacher Report
DeMar DeRozan Felt 'Non-Existent' with Spurs amid Lack of Primetime Games, Coverage
DeMar DeRozan's rejuvenated play last season in Chicago transpired, at least in part, because of his return to the national spotlight. The All-Star guard said he felt "irrelevant" during his time in San Antonio due to the team's mediocre roster and lack of national attention. "I felt like I was...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook Told Him He Will Commit to Playing Defense
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said point guard Russell Westbrook has made a renewed commitment to defense ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. "The guys that are going to get the minutes are the guys that are going out there to get stops," Ham told reporters Monday. "He's told me personally he's going to commit to that side of the ball."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bucks Had Jerami Grant Trade Interest, Could Be Jae Crowder Landing Spot
The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue a trade for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. "The Bucks will look though I bet," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast. "The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys."
Bleacher Report
Report: Suns' Valuation Projected to Be Over $3 Billion Ahead of Impending Sale
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to sell for more than $3 billion amid the pending sale by disgraced governor Robert Sarver. Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the valuation, which would be the second-highest sale price for a sports franchise in history. The Denver Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion, blowing past the previous mark of $2.4 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020.
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth without taking the field
Bleacher Report
DeMar DeRozan Was 'Hellbent' on Joining Lakers, Was 'Confused' by Westbrook Trade
DeMar DeRozan said he was "hellbent" on joining the Los Angeles Lakers last year before the team traded for Russell Westbrook. DeRozan, who ultimately landed with the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal, explained Thursday on The Old Man and The Three podcast (21:25 mark of video) the Lakers were the "only option" in his mind and he was "confused" by the Westbrook trade.
