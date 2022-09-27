ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
People

NBA Legend Scottie Pippen on Passing the Torch to Son Scotty Jr.: 'The Journey's Just Beginning'

The six-time NBA champ and his son open up exclusively to PEOPLE about keeping the legendary Pippen name in the game Despite an unusually rainy L.A. day, Scottie Pippen couldn't stop smiling while casually shooting hoops earlier this month. That's because the former NBA superstar's son, Scotty Jr., was playing alongside him, just days before the 21-year-old embarks on his own professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers. And the grinning dad — and NBA Hall of Famer — is ready to pass the torch on to his son. "I'm very proud...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Bleacher Report

Predicting the NBA's Best Defenses Ahead of 2022-23 Season

After previewing which teams project to have the best offenses in 2022-23, it's time to jump to the defensive side. Last season, the league's best defenses were owned by the two teams that reached the NBA Finals (Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors), with the Phoenix Suns (owners of the league's best record) coming in third.
NBA
ESPN Lafayette

Kim Mulkey May Have Tarnished Her Legacy With Her Comments on Brittney Griner

Yesterday we posted a story on the breaking news of Kim Mulkey's comments on Brittney Griner. For that story click here:. However, there is more to this Kim Mulkey story than just the news because of the reaction from former players, to media, and to other coaches. The lasting effects of Mulkey's comments may have tarnished her legacy or if not her legacy than her current coaching career.
SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 10 NBA Breakout Candidates This Season

Each NBA season spawns a new batch of breakout ballers, and the 2022-23 campaign will be no different. If anything, it might be more active than most seasons in terms of sending up-and-comers into orbit. The list of potential breakout candidate is extensive, but we've whittled it down to a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Dearica Hamby
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Vickie Johnson
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Lin Dunn
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Noelle Quinn
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Kim Mulkey's silence on Brittney Griner embodies the deep cynicism of college sports | Opinion

College sports have made it easy for us to become skeptics. The administrators are overpaid, overmatched and aimless. Conferences devour each other like dinner after a day-long fast. Coaches and their agents have gamed the system to ensure unimaginable millions regardless of results. Even the athletes, who can now profit off their name, image and likeness, are more apt to treat relationships with their schools as transactions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Los Angeles Sparks#Los Angeles Dodgers#The Fiba World Cup#The Chicago Sky#Mvp#Finals Mvp Chelsea Gray
Yardbarker

LeBron James May Surpass An NBA Legend

For example, James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist leaderboard in the NBA. James currently has 10,045 assists while Johnson ended his career with 10,141. There is no doubt that James will be able to do this in no time at all. James Over...
NBA
Bleacher Report

76ers' Joel Embiid Sworn in as American Citizen: 'It's a Blessing'

The Process is officially a United States citizen. Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid, who was born in Cameroon, told Dan Gelston of the Associated Press on Thursday that he was sworn in as an American citizen two weeks ago. "I've been here for a long time," he said. "My...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WNBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Bucks Had Jerami Grant Trade Interest, Could Be Jae Crowder Landing Spot

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue a trade for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. "The Bucks will look though I bet," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast. "The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Report: Suns' Valuation Projected to Be Over $3 Billion Ahead of Impending Sale

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to sell for more than $3 billion amid the pending sale by disgraced governor Robert Sarver. Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the valuation, which would be the second-highest sale price for a sports franchise in history. The Denver Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion, blowing past the previous mark of $2.4 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

DeMar DeRozan Was 'Hellbent' on Joining Lakers, Was 'Confused' by Westbrook Trade

DeMar DeRozan said he was "hellbent" on joining the Los Angeles Lakers last year before the team traded for Russell Westbrook. DeRozan, who ultimately landed with the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal, explained Thursday on The Old Man and The Three podcast (21:25 mark of video) the Lakers were the "only option" in his mind and he was "confused" by the Westbrook trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy