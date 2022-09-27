The six-time NBA champ and his son open up exclusively to PEOPLE about keeping the legendary Pippen name in the game Despite an unusually rainy L.A. day, Scottie Pippen couldn't stop smiling while casually shooting hoops earlier this month. That's because the former NBA superstar's son, Scotty Jr., was playing alongside him, just days before the 21-year-old embarks on his own professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers. And the grinning dad — and NBA Hall of Famer — is ready to pass the torch on to his son. "I'm very proud...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO