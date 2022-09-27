Area Roundup | All area football games moved to Thursday

Due to potential inclement weather this weekend, Elizabeth City State and all area high school football teams have had their games rescheduled to Thursday.

The Vikings, who are headed to Charlotte to play Johnson C. Smith in CIAA action, had their game rescheduled from Saturday afternoon and will play Thursday at 7 p.m. instead.

At the high school level, Perquimans’ homecoming game against Riverside-Martin will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Northeastern at Hertford County, First Flight at Camden, Pasquotank at John A. Holmes and Manteo at Currituck are all now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Perquimans 4, Gates 2: The Pirates (3-6, 1-0 Four Rivers Conference) won their conference opener against the Red Barons (4-4, 0-1 FRC) on the road Monday.

The Pirates are scheduled to host Riverside-Martin next on Wednesday.

Manteo 4, Northeastern 0: The Eagles (4-6-1, 1-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference) were shut out on the road Monday in Manteo (7-1-3, 3-0-2 NCC).

Northeastern is scheduled to host Currituck on Wednesday.

First Flight 6, John A. Holmes 0: The Aces (9-2-1, 2-2-1 NCC) lost at home Monday to the Nighthawks (5-1-2, 4-0-1 NCC), who scored three goals in each half.

Edenton is scheduled to travel to Camden Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Greene Central 8, John A. Holmes 1: The Lady Aces (12-3) lost to the Lady Rams (12-3-1) in Snow Hill Monday.

Ellie Spear earned the only win for Edenton with a tiebreaker to win the first set and a tiebreaker at the end of her singles match.

The Lady Aces were scheduled to host Currituck on Tuesday.